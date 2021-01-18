Sign-in Help
FinCEN fines Capital One $US 390m over AML violations

Published on: 18 January 2021
Updated on: 18 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) hit Capital One with a $US 390m fine on 15 January 2021 evening over admitted shortcomings in its anti-money laundering (AML) programme from 2008–2014 that the agency said allowed millions of dollars in suspicious transactions to go unreported.

