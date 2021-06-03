menu-search
Financing retrofit projects

Published on: 03 June 2021
  • Financing retrofit projects
  • The net zero carbon emissions challenge
  • Challenges within the social rented sector
  • Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF)
  • Green and sustainable finance opportunities
  • Regulatory expectations
  • Summary

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Green and sustainable finance is on the rise and never more so than in the UK social housing sector. Shazia Bashir and Robin Penfold of TLT LLP explore the most recent reports, developments, and opportunities for this form of finance, which has become a significant source of funding for this sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

