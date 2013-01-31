Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Finance / Derivatives

Legal News

Financial Transaction Tax moves a step closer

Financial Transaction Tax moves a step closer
Published on: 31 January 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Transaction Tax moves a step closer
  • Original news
  • What is the FTT proposal?
  • What are the likely issues?
  • How does this impact the UK?
  • What implications will a FTT across the EU have for multinationals?
  • What issues does this raise for lawyers?

Article summary

Tax analysis: What will the introduction of a Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) mean for UK lawyers and their clients? Sarah Lane of KPMG examines the proposals and their likely implications. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

11 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

11 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More