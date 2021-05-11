menu-search
Legal News

Financial and trade sanctions—tracking UK-EU divergence

Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the main areas of divergence that you are seeing between UK sanctions and EU sanctions?
  • What impact do these differences have in practice?
  • What are your predictions for further UK/EU divergence in this area?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (SAMLA 2018) was passed to make provision enabling sanctions to be imposed by the UK where appropriate following Brexit. In practice, while the UK government has stated that the SAMLA regulations are intended to deliver substantially the same policy effect as the equivalent EU regimes, there are certain changes (with varying impacts) which businesses have been adjusting to this year. Jamie Rogers, partner and Ellie Rees, senior associate from Hogan Lovells, highlight some of these key differences and their consequences. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

What is electronic money?

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

What is a certificate of title?

