- Financial Services weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- MiFID II
- Most urgent UK wholesale market rule changes will be made ‘immediately’, Treasury official says
- ECB publishes opinion on EU MiFIR amendments
- ESMA publishes list of trading venues benefiting from a transitional exemption from the access provisions under Article 36(5) of EU MiFIR
- ESMA chair discusses the consolidated tape and the trading venue perimeter
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA publishes board minutes from April 2022
- ESMA publishes Overview Table setting out NCA notifications of compliance with ESMA guidelines
- ESMA publishes list of questions currently under development into Q&As
- ESMA publishes overview of planned consultation papers for the remainder of 2022
- IOSCO announces launch of 2022 World Investor Week on 3–9 October 2022
- FSB starts recruitment process for new secretary general
- Richard Lloyd becomes interim chair of the FCA
- ESMA publishes May 2022 newsletter
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on Senior Managers & Certification Regime for FMIs
- The FCA—transformation to assertive supervision
- Prudential requirements
- EBA consults on draft RTS for identifying a group of connected clients
- ECON publishes draft reports on CRR III and CRD VI proposals
- EBA releases phase 2 of its 3.2 reporting framework
- EIOPA to host roundtable on call for advice to the Joint Committee of the ESAs for securitisation prudential framework review
- PRA revises ‘Strengthening Accountability’ webpage with inclusion of updated remuneration policy statement templates and tables
- Financial stability
- FSB Roundtable highlights progress made by global audit networks on achieving high-quality audits consistency
- FSB publishes background note to workshop on addressing systemic risks in NBFI
- FSB’s Americas RCG discusses financial stability issues relating to inflation, Ukraine and pandemic recovery
- ECB podcast on financial stability amid Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Risk management and controls
- HMT issues policy statement on proposed regime for regulatory oversight of critical third-party service providers
- Financial crime and sanctions
- OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- US Treasury’s OFAC severs more networks providing support to Russia’s elites
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
- ESAs publish joint report on the withdrawal of authorisation for serious breaches of AML/CFT rules
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Telecommunications and News Media Services
- European Council extends sanctions against Syrian regime for additional year
- Consumer protection
- FCA’s Sheldon Mills says proposed new Consumer Duty could improve financial inclusion
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FOS appoints new CEO/chief ombudsman
- FCA issues Policy Statement on prevention of claims management phoenixing by financial services firms
- Judgment Alert: Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver [2022] EWHC 1355 (Comm)
- UK bankruptcy receiver loses dispute over PPI complaints
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 171 with details of its temporary outcome codes initiative
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Application made to Court of Appeal for permission to appeal the Upper Tribunal decision in Page and others v FCA
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- High Court dismisses claims against fraudster's bank (Tecnimont Arabia Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc)
- Markets and trading
- UK clearinghouses must be ready for exceptional shocks, BoE says after nickel market upset
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ESMA updates compliance table for guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record-keeping requirements under Benchmarks Regulation
- Regulation of capital markets
- EFAMA, ICSA & MFA welcome IOSCO ‘Market Data in the Secondary Equity Market’ Feedback Statement
- ESMA proposes three year suspension of application of EU CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- PRIIPs
- FinDatEx publishes European Comfort PRIIPs template
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA publishes final report on increase of commodity derivatives clearing threshold
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA launches 43rd European repo market survey
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- Commission publishes June 2022 update to IPSF webpage
- ESAs publish statement providing clarifications on key areas of the RTS under EU SFDR
- Deutsche Bank offices searched for green investment fraud
- FSCB publishes survey results regarding inclusion for those with disabilities
- Banks and mutuals
- EU General Court dismisses application to annul the Banco Popular resolution scheme
- Business Banking Resolution Service publishes annual report for 2021
- SRB responds to the European Commission’s targeted consultation on the evaluation of state aid rules for banks in difficulty
- SRB updates its policy on MREL setting for the 2022 resolution planning cycle
- EBA consults on draft guidelines on implementing the bail-in tool
- HM Treasury publishes Policy Statement on its review of the Cash Ratio Deposit Scheme
- Regulation of insurance
- ABI publishes best practice guide to green supply chains
- ABI reports on insurance industry progress at Climate Change Summit
- BoE speech on lessons learned from the 2021 CBES exercise for insurers
- Payment services and systems
- PSR announces future market reviews of card scheme fees and cross-border interchange fees
- PSR issues CoP Specific Direction 13
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA and The Pensions Regulator issue Feedback Statement on Call for Input on pensions consumer journey
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BoE publishes minutes of the CBDC Engagement Forum
- Cecilia Skingsley to be head of BIS Innovation Hub
- ESAs discuss RegTech and SupTech developments with European Forum for Innovation Facilitators
- BoE executive director for markets considers impact of CBDCs on Bank’s balance sheets
- Regulation on a pilot regime for market infrastructures based on DLT published in Official Journal
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 9 June 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the Ukraine conflict, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
