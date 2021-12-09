- Financial Services weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA sets out its thinking regarding proposed sale of Liverpool Victoria to Bain Capital
- Stephen Braviner Roman appointed FCA general counsel
- SRB publishes call for tender for the provision of legal advice
- WTO concludes agreement on Services Domestic Regulation
- ESMA publishes November 2021 issue of its Spotlight on Markets newsletter
- FCA and Practitioner Panel report on 2021 firm survey
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 34 (CP21/35)
- LV members urge FCA to pause £530m Bain takeover bid
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA consultation and HM Treasury call for evidence on stronger requirements for the oversight of appointed representatives
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes updates on CET1 capital instruments
- PRA announces 2022 return to setting Pillar 2A requirements as risk weighted asset percentage
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Prudential Regulation of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms) (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Three RTS supplementing EU IFD on MRTs, variable remuneration and subjecting investment firms to the EU CRR published in the Official Journal
- FSB publishes 2021 resolution report, marking tenth anniversary of Key Attributes
- European Commission adopts RTS on methods of prudential consolidation under EU CRR
- BoE publishes policy statement on its revised approach to setting MREL, and seeks views on improving depositor outcomes in insolvencies
- EBA launches three consultations on interest rate risk arising from non-trading book activities
- Financial stability
- Lagarde discusses climate change and cyber incidents in ESRB speech
- BIS’s latest Quarterly Review considers how NBFIs should be regulated
- Risk management and controls
- European Parliament publishes reports on the draft directive and regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector
- MiFID II
- ICMA MiFID II/R Transparency Taskforce publishes position paper on a consolidated tape
- LEIs
- GLEIF publishes December 2021 Global LEI Data Quality Report
- Financial crime
- Ex-UBS trader Hayes cannot appeal Libor-rigging conviction
- FATF publishes summary of High-Level Conference on Environmental Crime
- Trade finance firms under pressure after stern warnings to improve financial crime controls
- AML rules must reflect low risks in life cover, insurers say
- European Scrutiny Committee chair asks how EU AML/CFT proposals will impact UK
- Commission sends reasoned opinions to Italy, Bulgaria and Czechia for failure to implement the ESAs review directive
- Fear of failure, lack of resources influence UK enforcement agencies, lawmaker says
- Inquiry on combating fraud launched by MPs to probe strength of justice system in tackling fraud
- UK Serious Fraud Office will expand use of powers to seize assets from criminals, director says
- Consumer protection
- CP21/36: FCA publishes further consultation on the new Consumer Duty
- HM Treasury publishes annual Financial Inclusion Report
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Treasury Committee seeks details of FOS Service Action Plan ahead of evidence session
- FCA publishes discussion paper on improving the financial services compensation framework
- FCA responds to Complaints Commissioner final report in relation to PII
- FOS publishes independent review and response action plan
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ISDA focuses on LIBOR transition in latest quarterly newsletter
- ESMA publishes guidelines on methodology oversight function and record keeping requirements under the EU Benchmarks Regulation
- ARRC releases fallback recommendations for one-week and two-month LIBOR contracts
- BoE brings OIS referencing TONA within clearing obligation from 31 January 2022
- BoE’s RFR Working Group urges market participants to focus on LIBOR’s end-2021 cessation
- CFTC announces 13 December 2021 switch to SOFR for additional cross-currency derivatives
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on settlement fails reporting under EU CSDR
- CCP12 holds 2021 Special General Meeting
- FCA confirms changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA CEO discusses derivatives post-trade operations, services and technology
- FSB report charts progress of post-financial crisis OTC derivative reforms
- ISDA updates its global OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- ISDA’s O’Malia says EU FRTB and CVA rules need to align with ESG and cryptoasset developments
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- Report critiques climate voting records of Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance members
- ECON publishes draft report on proposed European green bonds regulation
- EIOPA discusses sustainable finance priorities
- Green Finance Institute initiative aims to increase private investment in nature restoration
- UNEP FI announces 200 members are now part of the PSI Initiative
- G7 central bank governors agree to promote diversity and inclusion in finance communities
- Climate Financial Risk Forum seeks new members
- ECB’s Fernandez-Bollo discusses supervisory expectations on climate change and risk management
- LMA and ELFA release ESG updated best practice guide for sheet term completeness
- UNEP FI announces 28-bank commitment to global financial inclusion
- ECON publishes draft opinion on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Banks and mutuals
- Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers published in Official Journal
- ECB publishes revised fit and proper guide and questionnaire
- ECB publishes SSM supervisory priorities for 2022-2024
- EBA publishes annual risk assessment of EU banking system and 2021 transparency exercise
- HM Treasury consults on planned changes to the Building Societies Act 1986
- UK Parliament invites views on the Dormant Assets Bill
- Islamic finance
- BoE opens Alternative Liquidity Facility
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- ASA rulings—8 December 2021
- Judgment Alert: Smith and another v Royal Bank of Scotland plc [2021] EWCA Civ 1832
- Crowdfunding
- EBA consults on RTS for the provision of crowdfunding investor information
- Regulation of insurance
- High Court approves Part VII transfer of £12bn annuity business from the Pru to Rothesay, second time round (Prudential Assurance Company Ltd and In the Matter of Rothesay Life plc)
- FMLC publishes response to PRA consultation paper CP17/21 on the definition of an insurance holding company
- EIOPA publishes report on cross-border IORPs arrangements
- Judgment Alert: Elite Insurance Company Ltd (in administration) v BCR Legal Group Ltd and other companies [2021] EWHC 3250 (Comm)
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA, TPR and MoneyHelper issue statement on the Old British Steel Pension Scheme
- UK lifeboat fund receives 1,000 steelworker pension claims
- Payment services and systems
- Treasury Committee seeks PSR’s views on the cost of card payments and industry concentration
- EPC publishes report on 2021 payment threats and fraud trends
- PSR consults on proposal to ensure widespread coverage of Confirmation of Payee
- Pay.UK publishes second set of technical materials for organisations implementing ISO 20022
- International—financial services and related sectors
- TheCityUK report says US has overtaken EU as destination for UK financial services exports
- Competition in financial services
- Commission concludes Forex cartel investigation; Barclays, RBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse fined €344m
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FSB Americas group meets to discuss financial stability outlook and the implications of cryptoassets for financial stability
- IOSCO GEMC consults on its recommendations related to the use of innovation facilitators in growth and emerging markets
- BoE Engagement Forum discusses way ahead for a potential CBDC
- MPs urged to resist gold-plating rules to encourage fintech
- No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 9 December. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
