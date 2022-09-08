LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Truss named new British PM amid promises of deregulation
  • Kwasi Kwarteng says government seeks to reduce ‘burdensome regulation’
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA Q&As on MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics
  • ESMA publishes guidelines compliance tables on cloud service providers and data rules
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • HMT, PRA and FCA respond to the Future of Financial Services Regulation report
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 September 2022. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

