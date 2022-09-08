- Financial Services weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Truss named new British PM amid promises of deregulation
- Kwasi Kwarteng says government seeks to reduce ‘burdensome regulation’
- MiFID II
- ESMA Q&As on MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics
- ESMA publishes guidelines compliance tables on cloud service providers and data rules
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- HMT, PRA and FCA respond to the Future of Financial Services Regulation report
- Treasury Committee publishes letter regarding FCA's 2021/22 annual report
- Treasury Committee publishes letter from the economic secretary to the Treasury concerning proposals for FCA on financial inclusion
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 37 (CP22/17)
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA to clarify exposure to senior manager rules
- FCA publishes Q1 2022/23 data for attestations and skilled person reviews
- Prudential requirements
- Sam Woods responds to Treasury Committee questions on the Strong and Simple Framework consultation
- Comment—EU lawmakers set to battle over Basel rulebook details this autumn
- RTS on fixed overheads requirements under EU IFR published in Official Journal
- ECB appoints expert group to examine SREP effectiveness and efficiency
- Financial stability, recovery and resolution
- ESMA’s second TRV for 2022 says overall risks remain at highest level
- ECB’s Fernandez-Bollo discusses improving the EU crisis management framework
- Record published of chancellor and BoE governor’s discussion of July 2022 Financial Stability Report
- Risk management and controls
- ESMA publishes guidelines compliance tables on cloud service providers and data rules
- Financial crime and sanctions
- FCA’s Sarah Pritchard discusses collaborative approach to fighting financial crime
- Sberbank sells Swiss unit as regulator suspends ban
- OFSI Frozen Assets Reporting 2022 opens
- G7 finance ministers confirm plan to ban insurance, finance and other services to vessels carrying Russian oil above agreed price cap
- EBA publishes second progress report on AML/CFT supervisory colleges
- Online Safety Bill unlikely to thwart financial fraud
- Ukraine conflict—EU imposes restrictive measures on further Russian Duma members
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FOS complaints data shows investment scams complaints increase the fastest
- APPG on Fair Business Banking reminds firms of deadline for FCA IRHP complaints
- FSCS publishes consumer research paper on awareness of FSCS protection
- RBS PPI cutoff challenge heads to UK’s highest court
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- High Court considers application of COBS and Braganza duty to close out of trading account
- Markets and trading
- EACH issues statement on potential measures in the energy markets
- Regulation of capital markets
- FCA sends first portfolio letter to trade and securitisation repositories
- A review of UK’s proposal to extend EU securitisation rules
- AFME publish Annual Review for 2022
- Regulation of derivatives
- FCA sends first portfolio letter to trade and securitisation repositories
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- ECB publishes articles on the risks, opportunities and supervision of climate risk
- UNEP FI article discusses global regulatory efforts to tackle climate change
- GFI announces Property-Linked Finance product to encourage energy efficiency improvements
- How greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services
- Comment—Greenwashing will stay in realm of private litigation unless UK financial regulators get more powers
- Securities financing transactions
- FCA sends first portfolio letter to trade and securitisation repositories
- Banks and mutuals
- FMLC responds to EBA consultation on draft ITS for Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FMLC responds to EBA consultation on draft ITS for Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
- European Parliament publishes report on the proposal for a directive on consumer credits
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes speech on addressing climate-related insurance gap
- EIOPA report sets out progress on Solvency II data quality
- Payment services and systems
- New banking hubs launched to protect cash access
- BoE publishes RTGS and CHAPS annual report for 2021/22
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ASA rulings—7 September 2022
- Comment—UK plans for stablecoin regulation can temper major risks and volatility
- FSB speech considers role of regulation following ‘crypto-winter’
- CMA publishes terms of reference for DRCF
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 September 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
