Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • NAO reports on review of British Business Bank’s accreditation of Greensill Capital
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BCBS reviews impact of implemented Basel reforms
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HM Treasury says loan support reached a final total of £80bn
  • BoE’s Bailey says UK economy should bounce back from coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID–19) loan fraud to cost taxpayers up to £27bn, MPs warn
  • Brexit
  • European Parliament briefing assesses risk of EU/UK banking supervision divergence
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

