- Financial Services weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- NAO reports on review of British Business Bank’s accreditation of Greensill Capital
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BCBS reviews impact of implemented Basel reforms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HM Treasury says loan support reached a final total of £80bn
- BoE’s Bailey says UK economy should bounce back from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID–19) loan fraud to cost taxpayers up to £27bn, MPs warn
- Brexit
- European Parliament briefing assesses risk of EU/UK banking supervision divergence
More...
- MPs back giving watchdogs power to make regulatory changes
- Chancellor delivers Mansion House speech and HM Treasury publishes roadmap on post-Brexit reforms for financial services
- Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- MiFID II
- EFAMA and EFSA set out suggested principles for MiFIR review
- FoI request suggests most firms are not transaction reporting for market abuse effectively
- Markets in Financial Instruments (Capital Markets) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA board minutes from May 2021 reveal increase in new firm applications
- Andrea Enria discusses the ECB’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response and progress on the banking union
- FCA signs MoU with the Gambling Commission
- Consultation launched on penalty setting in Competition Act 1998 cases
- PRA publishes regulatory digest for June 2021
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA, PRA and BoE seek views on improving diversity and inclusion in financial services
- PRA publishes PS15/21 setting out regulated fee and levy rates for 2021/22
- FCA publishes final 2021/22 regulated fees and levies
- Prudential requirements
- PRA publishes consultation feedback and final policy on IRB mortgage risk weights
- Trade bodies publish response to EBA consultation on draft RTS on list of countries with an advanced economy for calculating equity risk under CRR
- EBA publishes final draft RTS and ITS on supervisory co-operation for investment firms
- PRA publishes CP15/21 on its policy for designating investment firms
- EBA revises guidelines on sound remuneration policies and on internal governance
- ESMA and EBA publish final revised guidelines on fit and proper requirements
- EBA opinion provides clarification on implementation of new EU prudential regime for investment firms
- EBA publishes revised decision on unsolicited credit assessments
- FCA publishes new webpage on the UK investment firms prudential regime
- Financial crime
- Amendment to EU regulation on Iraq sanctions published in Official Journal
- Home Office circular sets out guidance on disclosure of SARs in civil proceedings
- WPC responds to government’s rejection of Online Safety Bill recommendations
- FATF completed second 12-month review on virtual assets and VASPs
- FATF publishes two reports on technology-based AML/CFT solutions
- SFO enters into DPA with Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Limited
- Consumer protection
- Financial Guidance and Claims Act 2018 (Commencement No 8) Regulations 2021
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Financial Ombudsman Service publishes further update on Amigo Loans
- FSCS annual report 2020/21 reveals increased compensation and higher levy
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Cypriot-based firm Finteractive Limited refers FCA supervisory notice to Upper Tribunal
- FCA and PRA accept Upper Tribunal judgment on Forsyth decision notice
- Permission to appeal High Court decision in FCA v 24hr Trading Academy Ltd refused
- FCA announces that Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd has entered special administration
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank v Persons with an immediate right (or claiming an immediate right) to possess the goods contained in safety deposit boxes held by the claimant at its branch at 5 Appold Street, London EC2A 2DA and deposited by the persons identified in the application
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Judgment Alert: State of Qatar v Banque Havilland SA and another [2021] EWHC 1790 (Comm)
- Judgment Alert: Re Santander UK plc [2021] EWHC 1813 (Ch)
- RBS wins application to escape costs order in PPI appeal
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FSB publishes progress report to the G20 on LIBOR transition
- EFAMA publishes ‘3 Questions’ interview on EURIBOR
- FCA publishes guidance and future steps for a world without LIBOR
- FCA publishes webpages bringing together key LIBOR sources
- UK Finance blog offers LIBOR advice for business borrowers
- Regulation of capital markets
- Commission adopts RTS containing a template document for co-operation arrangements with third countries
- FCA publishes CP21/21 containing proposed reforms to improve the effectiveness of UK primary markets
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin 35—listing applicants with cannabis-related businesses
- HoC Library publishes research briefing on the collapse of Blackmore Bond plc
- ICMA extends Common Domain Model to include repo and bond transactions
- European Commission issues final report on EU CSDR review
- Government publishes consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- UK government announces consultation on wholesale markets review
- Regulation of derivatives
- European Commission EMIR equivalence decisions relating to Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and USA published in Official Journal
- ISDA backs International Sustainability Standards Board, and supports FASB ‘Fair Value Hedging’ proposal
- ISDA briefing paper recommends aligning clearing and trading obligations
- ISDA updates OTC Derivatives Compliance Calendar
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on written agreements between members of CCP colleges
- Securities financing transactions
- BCBS finalises technical amendments to minimum haircut floors for securities financing transactions
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA publishes phase 2 of its 3.1 reporting framework
- Andrea Enria notes ‘warning signs of increasing leverage, financial complexity and opacity’
- Single Resolution Fund reaches €52bn
- Financial stability
- ESRB publishes details of its general board meeting, annual report and risk dashboard
- ESRB publishes report on climate-related risk and financial stability
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA finds a majority of authorised fund managers are not complying with assessment of value requirements
- IA announces launch of its future world of work project
- EFAMA publishes industry Fact Book for 2021
- EFAMA responds to consultation on the review of EU MMF Regulation
- ESRB publishes issues note on money market funds
- ESMA publishes first report on national rules governing the marketing of investment funds
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes Implementation Guidelines Report for 2020, covering Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Kazakhstan
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Council of the EU publishes interinstitutional file on the proposal for a Directive on consumer credits and a related European Commission Regulatory Scrutiny Board opinion
- LSB launches series on implementing self-regulatory best practices
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes latest Financial Stability Report
- FCA sends Dear CEO letter to general insurance intermediaries on client money arrangements
- HM Treasury response to call for evidence on reforms to Solvency II
- Regulation of funeral plans
- FCA confirms new rules for, and Treasury consults on extending FSCS to, funeral plan providers
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA tells pension holders to ‘flip the context’ to avoid scams
- EIOPA publishes latest Financial Stability Report
- Payment services and systems
- EPC publishes template for submitting change requests to SEPA rulebooks
- Pay.UK publishes first set of technical materials for organisations implementing ISO 20022
- EPC publishes new version of its clarification paper on SEPA Credit Transfer and SEPA Instant Credit Transfer rulebooks
- EBF: digital euro could displace the benefits of instant payments
- PSR publishes annual review of Specific Direction 8
- Pay.UK confirms extension of CoP functionality
- HMT publishes access to cash consultation and responses to call for evidence
- Sustainable finance
- ABI publishes climate change roadmap
- FRC publishes statement setting out future plans for ESG reporting
- FSB publishes letter to G20 and three climate-related reports, including roadmap
- European Commission adopts delegated regulation supplementing Article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation
- European Commission adopts measures to make EU financial system sustainable
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance publishes discussion paper on carbon pricing mechanisms
- Treasury Committee launches COP26 inquiry on climate change and finance
- Green Financing Framework published
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Checklists
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.