- Financial Services weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—targeted changes to EU CRR and EU Securitisation Regulation published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme launches
- FCA extends temporary guidance on cancellations and refunds
- PRA issues statement on UK CRR treatment of the Recovery Loan Scheme
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes updated Q&As on EU MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ESAs publish annual review 2020 setting out areas of joint work
- ESMA Newsletter celebrates the regulator’s 10th anniversary conference
- ESMA announces interim chair appointment
- ESMA report sets out enforcement and convergence actions on corporate reporting
- ICMA announces conference date and AGM details
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for March 2021
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA publishes quarterly financial promotions data
- Prudential requirements
- PRA consults on identification of the nature, severity, and duration of an economic downturn for IRB models
- EBA consults on list of countries with an advanced economy for calculating equity risk under the alternative standardised approach
- FSB seeks feedback on template for information on access to FMIs for firms in resolution
- AFME publishes key recommendations for bank reform package
- ISDA and AFME respond to HM Treasury consultation on implementing Basel III standards
- Financial stability
- ESRB risk dashboard suggests indicators of EU systemic stress have mostly recovered
- FSB chair updates G20 on coronavirus (COVID-19) support measures and a roadmap to address climate-related financial risks
- FSB publishes final report on too-big-to-fail reforms
- Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision endorses the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s strategic priorities and work programme
- Risk management and controls
- Basel Committee issues principles for operational resilience and revises its principles for the sound management of operational risk
- Financial crime
- DPAs may not be receiving sufficient judicial scrutiny
- FCA investigates eight people over cum-ex tax fraud scandal
- FCA’s Mark Steward discusses the importance of effective AML controls
- Consumer protection
- FSCS campaign asks consumers to check whether their finances are protected
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Court orders FCA to start compensating fraud case victims
- Complaints Commissioner report explains oversight of FCA
- Institute of Economic Affairs report says FOS is ‘unfit for purpose’
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judge dismisses interest rate mis-selling claim against Barclays
- Raphaels and French fintech in out-of-court deal talks
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- ASA rulings—7 April 2021
- Upper Tribunal dismisses privacy applications from Jon Frensham, subject of FCA’s Decision Notice for non-financial misconduct
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates priorities and roadmap
- Further updates to ECB guideline on the €STR published in Official Journal
- ISDA research note looks at developments in RFR adoption
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes official translations of revised guidelines on CRA reporting
- EACH consultation response suggests improvements to the EU CSDR settlement discipline regime
- ESMA issues statement on corporate disclosures obligations for UK issuers after Brexit
- ESMA publishes statement on the suspension of best execution reports
- FCA to consult on amended rules and guidance for special purpose acquisition companies
- ISDA and FIA say reform of EU CSDR mandatory buy-in rules should be prioritised
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA publishes final report and guidelines on reporting of periodic information for TRs
- Securities financing transactions
- FCA extends forbearance period for UK SFTR reports without LEIs of non-EEA issuers
- ESMA publishes updated Q&As on EU SFTR reporting
- GFMA, SIFMA and AFME comment on BCBS consultation on minimum haircut framework for SFTs
- ISDA and IIF respond to BCBS consultation on minimum haircuts for SFTs
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB amends and recasts guideline on Eurosystem reserve management services
- Islamic finance
- IIFM publishes new templates for global issuance of Sukuk Al Mudarabah Tier 1
- Payment services and systems
- Bank of England updates its payment and settlement webpage
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA review of insurance pricing ‘weighs down outlook’
- EIOPA reports on use of limitations and exemptions from reporting under EU Solvency II
- Insurance Europe responds to EIOPA consultation on natural catastrophe protection gaps
- UK insurance ‘lags’ on environment, but leads for governance, says EY
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Court of Appeal holds SIPP contract unenforceable under FSMA 2000, s 27 (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP)
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Call for evidence on smart contracts extended to April 2021
- Sustainable finance
- G7 ministers and central bank governors agree ‘ambitious’ green agenda
- Finance ministers share views on climate action
- NGFS and INSPIRE launch joint ‘Biodiversity and Financial Stability’ research project
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&As
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
