Financial Services weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—targeted changes to EU CRR and EU Securitisation Regulation published in Official Journal
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme launches
  • FCA extends temporary guidance on cancellations and refunds
  • PRA issues statement on UK CRR treatment of the Recovery Loan Scheme
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA publishes updated Q&As on EU MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

