Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Council authorises the start of EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar agreement
  • CLC urges UK and EU to reach deal to permit European banks access to UK clearing houses
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA issues call for evidence on retail protection topics
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • Brazil and UK hold first bilateral financial markets dialogue
  • EBA publishes annual work programme for 2022
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 7 October 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Brexit, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

