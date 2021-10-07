- Financial Services weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Council authorises the start of EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar agreement
- CLC urges UK and EU to reach deal to permit European banks access to UK clearing houses
- MiFID II
- ESMA issues call for evidence on retail protection topics
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Brazil and UK hold first bilateral financial markets dialogue
- EBA publishes annual work programme for 2022
- European Commission publishes Finance Newsletter for September 2021
- European Parliament endorses Verena Ross as chair of ESMA
- ESMA publishes Spotlight on Markets newsletter for September 2021
- EU-US Joint Financial Regulatory Forum issues statement following September 2021 meeting
- Edouard Fernandez-Bollo discusses ECB’s post-coronavirus (COVID-19) priorities
- FOS consults on temporary proposed changes to how it reports outcomes of certain complaints
- IOSCO launches its fifth World Investor Week
- EIOPA sets out work plans for 2022-2024, as well as 2022 programme
- ESAs publish 2022 work programme
- UK Finance blog charts volume of regulatory updates and suggests smaller firms are seeing more enforcements
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 91
- BIS paper looks at future regulation of big tech firms
- ECON votes on the appointment of ESMA chair
- PRA provides firms with thematic feedback on its annual review of written auditor reports
- Report by TheCityUK, EY and the City of London corporation on global high-skilled talent in financial services
- Prudential requirements
- Implementing Decision amending list of equivalent third countries under EU CRR published in Official Journal
- Financial stability
- EBA Risk Dashboard for Q2 2021 suggests banks are benefitting from the economic recovery
- FSB launches a new financial stability surveillance framework
- Risk management and controls
- BoE, PRA and FCA write to firms concerning CBEST cyber assessments
- Fabio Panetta discusses the evolution of cyber threat and the work the Euro Cyber Resilience Board
- Financial crime
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Man jailed for £730,000 series of bank frauds
- Treasury Committee seeks further information from Big Techs about economic crime
- UK Finance publishes anti-bribery and corruption compliance guidance
- EU removes Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles from list of non-co-operative jurisdictions for tax
- Conduct requirements
- FCA Dear CEO letter to wealth management and stockbroking firms
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA announces trial date in proceedings against alleged unauthorised deposit takers
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Bank of Scotland seeks more info in £55m unfair lending suit
- Court of Justice—which forum applies in cross-border consumer claims when the consumer relocates? (Commerzbank AG v EO)
- Knights and others v Townsend Harrison Ltd
- Stanford International Bank Ltd (in liquidation) v HSBC Bank plc
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ARRC highlights SOFR uptick in latest newsletter
- IBA launches Beta USD ICE Swap Rate® and USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate®
- ISDA publishes update of its RFR Conventions and IBOR Fallbacks product table
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes September 2021 newsletter
- House of Lords Library publishes briefing on the Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill
- EIOPA publishes approach to Interbank Offered Rates transitions
- Regulation of capital markets
- ECSDA updates the EU CSDR Settlement Fails Penalties Framework
- ICMA publishes review of FinTech and Repo directories
- ESMA opinion on amendments to the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation
- ESMA updates EMIR, SFTR and MiFID II/MiFIR Q&As
- Regulation of derivatives
- FIA, ISDA and others raise concerns with US Modernization of Derivatives Tax Act
- ISDA announces implementation of its standard definitional interest rate derivatives booklet
- ISDA raises concerns on EU EMIR equivalence
- ISDA paper on the role of derivatives in carbon markets
- ISDA updates its OTC Derivatives Compliance Calendar and publishes September 2021 Review
- Banks and mutuals
- Judgment Alert: Ukrselhosprom PCF LLC and another v European Central Bank (ECB)
- BRRD ITS for notifying impracticability of contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers published in Official Journal
- CMA sets out next steps for OBIE following investigation into bullying and conflicts of interest
- Investment funds and asset management
- Open Protocol updated to include potential ESG risk exposure
- Official Working Group encourages pension savers to invest in long term assets
- Islamic finance
- IFSB issues fourth set of FAQs on its standards
- IFSB publishes Prudential and Structural Islamic Financial Indicators data for Islamic capital markets
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA launches second phase of study on diversification in internal models
- EU reinsurers call on PRA to extend TPR or wait for HM Treasury to finish Solvency II review
- Lloyd's Market Association issues bulletin on the return to the Underwriting Room
- Charlotte Gerken discusses the review of Solvency II and other challenges facing insurers
- FCA updates Q&As on general insurance pricing practices
- EIOPA responds to Commission’s EU Solvency II review proposals
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA publishes final rules on value for money comparability for pensions
- Payment services and systems
- ECB amended guideline and decision on TARGET2 published in Official Journal
- PSR MD discusses regulation of Open Banking, payment competition, and fraud in interbank payments
- PSR updates guidance on UK Interchange Fee Regulation
- Competition in financial services
- CMA provides update on investigation into suspected anti-competitive arrangements in financial services sector
- CMA responds to government consultations on enhancing its powers
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- CPMI and IOSCO consult on stablecoin guidance
- BIS and seven central banks take forward work on retail central bank digital currency
- New ISDA legal and documentation working group on crypto derivatives
- Sustainable finance
- European Parliament set to endorse delegated regulation on technical screening criteria
- Green Finance Institute publishes a lender’s guide to green home technologies
- ECOFIN Council publishes conclusions on climate finance
- Green Finance Institute launches UK framework for Building Renovation Plans
- OECD publishes reports on climate transition, ESG investing and financial markets
- More senior executives from global business and financial firms join TNFD
- Work and Pensions Committee publishes recommendations for COP26 conference
- Dates for your diary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 7 October 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Brexit, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
