Financial Services weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—7 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022
  • MiFID II
  • European Parliament publishes motion for resolution objecting on food security grounds to amended RTS on MiFID II position limits for commodity derivatives
  • ISDA publishes CEO’s informal comments on MiFID II and MiFIR proposed reforms
  • Amendments to EEA Agreement Annex IX (Financial Services) published in Official Journal
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • City Minister joins string of resignations from government
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 7 July 2022. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

