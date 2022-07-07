- Financial Services weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022
- MiFID II
- European Parliament publishes motion for resolution objecting on food security grounds to amended RTS on MiFID II position limits for commodity derivatives
- ISDA publishes CEO’s informal comments on MiFID II and MiFIR proposed reforms
- Amendments to EEA Agreement Annex IX (Financial Services) published in Official Journal
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- City Minister joins string of resignations from government
- FCA announces additions to its leadership team as it expands its headcount
- FCA publishes minutes from May 2022 board meeting
- ESMA lists areas of 2022 work programme to deprioritise in light of external factors
- FCA speech sets out FCA priorities in the year ahead
- PRA publishes PS5/22 on regulated fees and levies for 2022/23
- Regulated activities
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2022
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA issues update on delays in dealing with change in control notifications
- FCA publishes finalised guidance on its approach to compromises for regulated firms
- Prudential requirements
- EU IFR delegated act on disclosures of investment policy by investment firms published in Official Journal
- Amendments to ITS on benchmarking of internal models published in Official Journal
- EBA updates list of Other Systemically Important Institutions
- BCBS opens second consultation on prudential treatment of banks' cryptoasset exposures
- EBA publishes final guidelines on the remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking exercise under EU CRD IV and the EU IFD
- Andrea Enria discusses ECB’s supervisory priorities at ECON hearing
- Financial stability
- July 2022 Financial Stability Report finds deteriorating economic outlook for the UK and globally
- EBA’s Risk Dashboard finds ‘first signs of deterioration in asset quality’
- FSB plenary meets in Amsterdam ahead of July 2022 G20
- ESRB publishes report on the EU securitisation market
- ESRB board addresses risks to financial stability and its future focus on risks from crypto
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licences on the wind down of derivatives, repurchase, and reverse repurchase transactions and regarding transferable securities, money-market instruments, loans and credit arrangements
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- HM Treasury updates advisory notice on ML/TF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
- FATF sets out objectives for the FATF Singapore Presidency
- SI 2022/725 Register of Overseas Entities (Verification and Provision of Information) Regulations 2022
- Swiss watchdog allows Sberbank unit to settle debts
- Ukraine conflict—Council of EU requests Parliament’s consent to add violation of sanctions to list of EU crimes
- Ukraine conflict: OFSI issues General Licence regarding wind down of Rosbank positions
- AML/CTF European 2021 legislative package progresses: provisional agreement reached on Recast EU WTR2 and Council partial position enhances AMLA powers
- Comment—UK money laundering review isn’t radical, but shows direction of travel
- FATF publishes update on implementation of FATF standards on VAs/VASPs
- Re Sberbank CIB (UK) Ltd
- Swiss government aligns with EU on oil and services sanctions
- Ukraine conflict: HoC report sets out recommendations to tackle illicit finance
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces Russia’s second richest man sanctioned
- UK urged to amend draft online safety rules to combat insurance fraud
- Consumer protection
- FCA research suggests those in financial difficulty not seeking help due to credit reference concerns
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Personal Finance Society urges FCA to rethink British Steel redress plan
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA resolves High Court proceedings concerning unauthorised deposit taking scheme
- FCA wants £13.5m over investment firm’s unauthorised fund
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Deutsche, NatWest eye deals worth US$34m in Swiss LIBOR case
- Judgment Alert: CMC Spreadbet plc v Tchenguiz [2022] EWHC 1640 (Comm)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- EMMI launches consultation on EFTERM
- FCA consults on winding down ‘synthetic’ sterling LIBOR and US dollar LIBOR
- Regulation of capital markets
- FCA consults on improving equity secondary markets
- ESMA publishes guide to the national rules on notifications of major holdings under the EU Transparency Directive
- ESRB publishes report on the EU securitisation market
- FCA updates list of UK credit ratings firms
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA publishes results of fourth stress test for CCPs
- European Parliament publishes motion for resolution objecting on food security grounds to amended RTS on MiFID II position limits for commodity derivatives
- BoE publishes statements of policy on EMIR 2.2 implementation and consults on fees for incoming CCPs and CSDs
- Amendments to EEA Agreement Annex IX (Financial Services) published in Official Journal
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- European Parliament does not object to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy
- FCA delays consultation on sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels
- New FCA listing rules may start regulatory shift on diversity
- Commission calls for ESAs’ input on greenwashing monitoring and supervision
- ECB responds to ESAs’ consultation on sustainability-related disclosures for STS securitisations
- Government urged to toughen green finance measures for UK business
- NGFS provides policy recommendations on bridging data gaps
- UNEP FI launches version 3 of its Portfolio Impact Analysis Tool for Banks, and updates Impact Radar
- ECB announces range of steps to build climate change considerations into the Eurosystem’s monetary policy framework
- FRC publishes report highlighting UK Stewardship Code 2020’s positive impact
- ECB updates its climate change webpage
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- Banks and mutuals
- European Parliament publishes adopted text of the annual report on the Banking Union for 2021
- Validity of Single Resolution Board ex ante contribution decisions (Single Resolution Board v Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG)
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA policy statement on side pockets for authorised funds affected by the invasion of Ukraine
- ECON tables report on proposed amendments to ELTIF Regulation
- ESMA publishes updated template for register of authorised ELTIFs
- Floreat Investment Management Ltd v Churchill and others
- IA publishes a report on stewardship in the asset manager and asset owner relationship
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2022
- Profi Credit Bulgaria v TIT (Case C-170/21)—interpretation of EU UTCCD
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA issues revised guidelines on valuation of technical provisions and on contract boundaries
- EIOPA publishes paper on IRRD proposal
- PRA issues statement on the recalculation of the transitional measure on technical provisions
- Amendments to EEA Agreement Annex IX (Financial Services) published in Official Journal
- Payment services and systems
- PSR publishes May 2022 board minutes
- BoE publishes minutes of the Standards Advisory Panel for June 2022
- EBA adopts decision on reporting of payment fraud data under PSD2
- EPC publishes SRTP scheme rulebook version 2.1 and SRTP-related API specifications
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- What emerging superfunds mean for booming pension deals
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act
- MiCA proposal: European Parliament and Council reach provisional agreement
- BCBS opens second consultation on prudential treatment of banks' cryptoasset exposures
- ESRB board addresses risks to financial stability and its future focus on risks from crypto
- US-UK Financial Innovation Partnership discusses cryptoasset regulation and market developments
- BoE publishes minutes of June 2022 CBDC technology forum meeting
- FCA updates CryptoSprint outputs webpage
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 7 July 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
