LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA postpones annual review of RTS on non-equity transparency
  • ESMA publishes ISINs ahead of annual transparency calculations
  • ESMA publishes final guidelines on certain MiFID II remuneration requirements
  • ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation, Alternative Performance Measures Guidelines, EU MiFIR data reporting and EU SFTR data reporting
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • Council of EU adopts conclusions on strategic autonomy of European economic and financial sector
  • PIMFA seeks nominations for its Diversity & Inclusion Awards
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 7 April 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general