- Financial Services weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- MiFID II
- ESMA postpones annual review of RTS on non-equity transparency
- ESMA publishes ISINs ahead of annual transparency calculations
- ESMA publishes final guidelines on certain MiFID II remuneration requirements
- ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation, Alternative Performance Measures Guidelines, EU MiFIR data reporting and EU SFTR data reporting
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Council of EU adopts conclusions on strategic autonomy of European economic and financial sector
- PIMFA seeks nominations for its Diversity & Inclusion Awards
- International Regulatory Strategy Group calls for more Parliamentary oversight in future UK regulatory framework
- European Ombudsman concludes EBA acted within its discretion in not opening an investigation into Wirecard collapse
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA makes new appointments in drive to create ‘more robust and efficient authorisation process’
- Prudential requirements
- EBA launches survey for banks on application of infrastructure supporting factor under EU CRR
- ECON publishes trilogue table on ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD
- PRA discussion paper seeks views on banks’ reluctance to draw on their HQLA
- Financial stability, recovery and resolution
- Commission publishes European Financial Stability and Integration Review for 2022
- SRB publishes its bi-annual reporting note to the Eurogroup
- CJEU’s Kokott opines on resolution financing by national central bank
- FSB publishes work programme for 2022
- ESRB releases latest risk dashboard and discusses implications of Ukraine conflict
- ECB vice-president discusses financial integration and calls for accelerated CMU
- Financial crime and sanctions
- EESC Opinion on proposed AML/CTF legislative package published in Official Journal
- Ukraine conflict—European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Government publishes notice of import prohibitions
- Ukraine conflict—HM Treasury issues OFSI General Licence regarding debt service by Central Bank of the Russian Federation and others
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates its Russia guidance
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
- Ukraine conflict—US Treasury targets Russian technology sector to prevent evasion of sanctions
- Loopholes will limit potency of new economic crime law
- ECON publishes report on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain cryptoassets
- AML/CFT: ECON and Committee on Civil Liberties adopt position on draft cryptoasset legislation
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- UK Finance reports over £200m of fraud prevented by rapid scam response scheme
- Ukraine conflict—ECB’s Enria discusses supervisory priorities at ECON hearing
- Ukraine conflict—Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
- Ukraine conflict—Foreign Secretary announces 14 sanctions on Russia propagandists and state media
- Ukraine conflict—UK introduces new legislation targeting Russian oligarchs’ aircraft and ships
- EBA publishes official translations of risk‐based supervision guidelines
- Consumer protection
- TISA publishes Vulnerable Customer Best Practice Guide
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA consults on £71.2m British Steel Pension Scheme compensation plan and sends Dear CEO letter to firms who gave transfer advice
- FCA updates FG17/9, Guidance for firms on how to calculate redress for unsuitable defined benefit pension transfers
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Former owner of Norton Motorcycles given suspended sentence for breaching ERI rules
- A landmark UK enforcement case for crypto-assets
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Allianz Global Investors GmbH and others v Barclays Bank plc and others
- Dexia sues Italian province over crisis-era derivative deals
- Judgment Alert: JSC Commercial Bank Privatbank v Kolomoisky and others [2022] EWHC 775 (Ch)
- Judgment Alert: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC v Shetty and others [2022] EWHC 529 (Comm)
- UK blocks £1bn forex class action, but leaves lifeline
- Forex rigging ruling signals shift in approach to class actions
- Markets and trading
- FCA and BoE to conduct reviews of the London Metal Exchange following nickel trading suspension
- ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation, Alternative Performance Measures Guidelines, EU MiFIR data reporting and EU SFTR data reporting
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FSB welcomes smooth LIBOR transition and reminds firms to plan for USD LIBOR cessation
- ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation, Alternative Performance Measures Guidelines, EU MiFIR data reporting and EU SFTR data reporting
- Regulation of capital markets
- ECB vice-president discusses financial integration and calls for accelerated CMU
- ICMA publishes Quarterly Report for Q2 2022
- IOSCO seeks feedback on market liquidity issues affecting corporate bond markets under stress and consults on good practices concerning ETFs
- Mairead McGuinness outlines Commission’s work on CMU, CCPs and EU financial integration
- ESMA follows up on peer review on the enforcement of financial information
- ESMA publishes final report on the EU Short Selling Regulation
- Regulation of derivatives
- Commission declares a number of US exchanges supervised by the SEC equivalent
- Amendments to Commission decision on equivalence of SEC-authorised CCPs published in Official Journal
- Commission decision on equivalence of SEC-registered exchanges published in Official Journal
- ESMA responds to European Commission consultation on review of EMIR central clearing framework
- ISDA updates OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- ACER updates guidance on REMIT reporting
- ESMA publishes EU EMIR and EU SFTR data quality report 2021
- Securities financing transactions
- FCA’s UK SFTR webpage provides updates on LEIs and on reporting of SFTs with members of the ESCB
- ESMA publishes EU EMIR and EU SFTR data quality report 2021
- ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation, Alternative Performance Measures Guidelines, EU MiFIR data reporting and EU SFTR data reporting
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- Commission publishes adopted RTS containing disclosure rules on sustainable investments under EU SFDR
- EESC Opinion on Proposal for a Regulation on European green bonds published in Official Journal
- UNEP FI and Finance for Biodiversity Foundation announce plans to collaborate on nature targets
- EIOPA launches climate stress test for the occupational pension sector
- ESMA seeks candidates for sustainability working group
- European Commission consults on ESG ratings and credit ratings
- TCLP launches Climate Solutions Tool
- UNEP FI updates on negotiation progress for the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework
- ISSB launches consultation on sustainability-related and climate-related disclosures
- Banks and mutuals
- ECON publishes trilogue table on ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD
- Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited enters special administration
- EBA risk dashboard for Q4 2021 assess risks associated with Ukraine conflict
- ECB decision on total amount of annual supervisory fees for 2021 published in Official Journal
- Ukraine conflict—ECB’s Enria discusses supervisory priorities at ECON hearing
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes statistical report on cost and performance of EU retail investment products
- CJEU advocate general opines on interpretation of the UCITS Directive
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- ASA rulings—6 April 2022
- BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA v ZD (Case C‑288/20)—interpretation of EU UTCCD
- ESRB responds to Commission’s consultation on the review of the mortgage credit directive
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes draft amendments to the Solvency II supervisory reporting and disclosure ITS
- EIOPA to consult and hold hearing on customer sustainability preferences in the IDD suitability assessment
- Insurer Tokio Marine accuses Greensill of fraud
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- ABI and PLSA to lead industry campaign on pensions engagement
- Payment services and systems
- EBA publishes final report on amendments to RTS on exemption from strong customer authentication under PSD2
- PSR publishes non-confidential version of decision to fine five companies for cartel behaviour in prepaid cards market
- Pay.UK publishes Current Account Switch Service annual report for 2021
- BoE’s Victoria Cleland says Real Time Gross Settlement will promote stability and innovation
- Competition in financial services
- CMA: anti-competitive arrangements investigation in FS sector to continue until September 2022
- Credit Suisse challenge Commission’s Forex spot trading cartel decision
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA to end temporary digital register, allows extensions
- Crypto chasm growing between UK government, regulators on risks versus rewards
- ECON publishes report on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain cryptoassets
- AML/CFT: ECON and Committee on Civil Liberties adopt position on draft cryptoasset legislation
- Council of the EU publishes final regulation on pilot regime for market infrastructures based on DLT
- ECON trilogue table on proposal for an EU regulation on markets in cryptoassets
- European Commission launches consultation on the digital euro project
- FCA CryptoSprint aims to facilitate collaboration on policy developments
- FCA publishes webpage on regulatory sandbox, including guidance on application form
- HM Treasury policy paper and terms of reference: Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Steering committee
- HMT responds to consultation and call for evidence on UK approach to cryptoassets and DLT
- John Glen delivers keynote speech at the Innovate Finance Global Summit
- BIS and Monetary Authority of Singapore launch suptech and regtech platform
