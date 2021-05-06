- Financial Services weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus—BCBS, CPMI and IOSCO launch survey on margin calls
- Coronavirus—FCA to launch a fourth financial resilience survey
- Brexit
- 16 Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament
- Financial Services Act 2021
- Financial Services Bill receives Royal Assent
- Brexit Bulletin—Ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
- MiFID II
- ESMA SMSG provides advice on proposed guidelines on aspects of appropriateness and execution-only
- ESMA publishes EU MiFID II and MiFIR bonds data
- UK government to remove the open access regime for exchange traded derivatives
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE publishes minutes of the Productive Finance Working Group March 2021 meeting
- Chancellor announces plans for in-person G7 finance ministers meeting
- EBA issues report on competent authorities’ mystery shopping activities
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 87
- Law Commission announces consultation on electronic trade documents
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for April 2021
- Victoria Saporta discusses PRA’s ‘strong and simple’ aspirations
- CMA and ICO publish DRCF response to DCMS on future digital regulatory landscape
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA clarifies that managing general agents are not part of special fee block
- Prudential requirements
- EBA consults on draft RTS on identification of risk weights and conditions for minimum LGD values for exposures secured by immovable property
- ECB’s Enria urges faithful implementation of final Basel III reforms
- ISDA and AFME respond to PRA CP5/21 on the implementation of Basel standards
- PRA feeds back to chief risk officers of non-systemic UK deposit takers on internal audit review
- SRB publishes new guidance on bank liquidity and funding in resolution
- Financial stability
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ESRB report calls for action to prevent or mitigate insolvency wave
- Risk management and controls
- EBF sets out its position on EU proposal for a digital operational resilience regulation
- FCA publishes insights from the 2020 Cyber Co-ordination Groups
- PRA’s deputy CEO speaks on operational resilience
- Financial crime
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2021
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Overseas Territories) Order 2021
- Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021
- Myanmar (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2021
- Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021
- UK government publishes progress report on implementation of the Economic Crime Plan
- UK Finance warns of holiday and festival scams post coronavirus
- Lifting US sanctions on Iran would increase financial activity
- Conduct requirements
- FCA proposals on enhanced financial promotion rules for high-risk investments
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner criticises FCA’s supervision of Keydata and handling of complaints
- FCA publishes aggregate complaints data for H2 2020
- UK banks shift method for reimbursing scam victims
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- CMA approves Santander’s amended action plan on PPI breaches
- Landmark dismissal of £1.5bn claim by the Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration)
- Letter from John Glen relating to LC&F Treasury Select Committee session
- ASA rulings—5 May 2021
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
- Court of Appeal dismisses remaining objections to jurisdiction in fraud claim over Wirecard transaction (Manek v IIFL Wealth (UK))
- Markets and trading
- ACER updates REMIT guidance to improve data reporting
- Regulation of capital markets
- ECB opinion on proposed pilot regime for DLT-based market infrastructures
- European Commission responds to trade association concerns on CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- European Investment Bank launches digital bond issuance on a public blockchain
- ESMA updates Q&As on the Prospectus Regulation
- FCA consults on proposed changes to SPAC listings
- Analysing the FCA’s proposed changes to the Listing Rules for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)
- Regulation of derivatives
- EACH paper sets out best practices in CCP credit risk management
- ISDA publishes April 2021 review and updates derivatives compliance calendar
- ROC consults on changes to technical guidance for the harmonisation of critical OTC derivatives data elements
- ISDA publishes derivatives research papers
- ISDA publishes list of current security-based swap clearing CCPs
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA seeks feedback for its review of NPL templates
- PRA proposals for a new regulatory framework for non-systemic banks and building societies
- PRA CEO discusses the future of building society regulation
- Investment funds and asset management
- SBAI publishes practical guidance on side-pocketing within insurance linked strategies
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- HM Treasury launches problem debt Breathing Space scheme
- Regulation of insurance
- Appeal board dismisses challenge to EIOPA involvement in activities of Romanian national insurance supervisor
- Charlotte Gerken reviews the PRA’s approach to the matching adjustment in supervising annuity providers
- EIOPA launches consultation on IBOR transition
- EIOPA seeks views on risks and benefits of blockchain and smart contracts in insurance
- FCA business interruption test case—Supreme Court declarations forthcoming
- FCA sets out its expectations of regulated firms arranging and providing buildings insurance for leasehold properties
- IAIS completes key step in Aggregation Method comparability assessment project
- Lloyd’s Market Association publishes market guidance on FCA/PRA operational resilience rules
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Carey owner eyes top court appeal of pension plan ruling
- FCA consults on new requirement for pension providers to ‘nudge’ consumers to seek guidance
- Inquiry launched into government’s approach to climate change and pensions
- Payment services and systems
- Amendments to ECB rules on oversight of systemically important payment systems published in Official Journal
- EPC calls for PSPs and non-PSPs to register for the SRTP scheme ahead of 15 June 2021 effective date
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- EESC opinions on digital finance strategy for the EU and proposal for a regulation on digital operational resilience published in Official Journal
- Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets
- Sustainable finance
- EIB report evaluates climate awareness bonds
- Frank Elderson calls for ‘drastic action’ to incorporate climate change into banks’ risk frameworks
- Industry bodies publish joint letter to Commission on sustainable corporate governance
- Recognised Auction Platforms and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- WFE report sets out action plan for derivatives exchanges to improve sustainability practices
- FCA publishes article on banking, climate and competition
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 6 May 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
