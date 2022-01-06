LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team for the week ending 6 January 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items reflecting on 2021 and looking at financial services developments expected in 2022, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content, and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

