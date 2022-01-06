- Financial Services weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Financial services in 2022: the year ahead
- Top UK financial services and insurance cases for 2022
- UK financial regulatory change to accelerate in 2022
- EU announces 2022 legislative priorities
- Financial services in 2021: the year in review
- FCA sets out highlights of its new approach in 2021
- What dominated UK financial regulation in 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- FCA to conduct sixth coronavirus (COVID-19) financial resilience survey
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for December 2021
- BoE publishes minutes of December 2021 meeting of the Money Markets Committee
- Andrea Enria discusses EDIS, bad banks and EU AML policy
- FCA publishes minutes of 11 November 2021 board meeting
- ESMA updates EU AIFMD, EU CSDR, EU UCITS Directive and EU SFTR Q&As
- FCA publishes annual report on the costs of its regulatory provisions
- GFXC updates registers to incorporate disclosure cover sheets and discusses plans for future work
- UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group holds fifth meeting
- Recast guideline on Eurosystem Ethics Framework published in OJ
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 94
- FSB seeks papers for conference on NBFI
- Gwyneth Nurse appointed HMT director general, financial services
- CLLS publishes letters on FCA CP21/25 and FPO onshoring issues
- EBA publishes final guidelines on delineation and reporting of available financial means of deposit guarantee schemes
- ECB appoints head of Finnish regulator as representative to supervisory board
- MiFID II
- ESMA issues guidance on appropriateness and execution-only requirements under MiFID II
- ESMA publishes SMSG response to ESMA’s call for evidence on the EC mandate on certain aspects relating to retail investor protection
- ESMA and EBA publish compliance table for EU MiFID II/EU CRD IV guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body and key function holders
- ESMA publishes annual report on EU MiFIR waivers and deferrals for 2020
- Prudential requirements
- SRB to monitor regulatory changes regarding CRR discretion on leverage and MREL calibration
- FCA reminds investment firms of notification deadline under TP7 of MIFIDPRU
- Supervisory reporting and disclosure ITS for investment firms published in Official Journal
- PRA updates Capital Requirements Directive webpage
- EBA publishes RTS on the methodology for investment firms to be reclassified as credit institutions
- EBA to run its next EU-wide stress test in 2023
- ECON publishes draft report on proposed Regulation amending EU CRR and EU BRRD as regards the prudential treatment of G-SII groups
- SRB publishes checklist on reported liabilities and sign-off form for MREL reporting
- ESRB publishes report on the overlap between capital buffers and minimum requirements
- EBA publishes report on the feasibility of an integrated reporting system
- Financial stability
- FSB publishes 2021 annual NBFI monitoring report
- UK must bridge non-bank finance data gaps urgently, IMF says
- Risk management and controls
- FCA updates Dual-regulated firms Remuneration Code (SYSC 19D) webpage
- PRA publishes PS28/21, Remuneration: Identification of material risk takers
- Financial crime
- EBA opinion warns of unwarranted ML/TF de-risking
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- European Commission responds to MEP’s question on CumEx tax scandal
- ‘Smishing’ text messages from fake parcel delivery firms triple over 2021
- JMLSG consults on changes to syndicated lending section of ML/TF guidance
- JMLSG publishes revisions to AML/CTF guidance
- NatWest sentenced in US to pay US$35m for wire and securities fraud
- PRA fines Metro Bank over £5m for regulatory reporting failings
- Burundi (Sanctions) Regulations 2021
- Home Office publishes Anti-Corruption Strategy 2017–2022 Year 3 update
- EBA publishes final report on draft RTS on EuReCA
- EBA publishes final guidelines on AML/CFT co-operation and exchange for supervisors and FIUs
- EBA revises guidelines on risk-based supervision of credit and financial institutions’ AML/CFT compliance
- NatWest's money laundering disgrace shows need to minimise human error
- Sentencing NatWest Bank for breach of the Money Laundering Regulation 2007 (R (The Financial Conduct Authority) v National Westminster Bank plc)
- Consumer protection
- ECJ clarifies scope of Directive 93/13/EEC regarding loan contract repayable in a foreign currency
- FSCS publishes guidance on financial vulnerability
- EIOPA to hold public hearing on its retail investor protection advice to the Commission
- ESAs to hold conference on financial education and literacy in February 2022
- Conduct requirements
- FCA extends temporary measures for 10% depreciation notifications until 31 December 2022
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FOS provides additional information for Amigo Loans customers
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA brings first prosecution for failure to comply with a Statutory Notice issued under RIPA 2000, s 49
- FCA publishes decision notice against hedge fund for conflicts of interest failings
- PRA imposes £46.5m penalty on Standard Chartered Bank for misreporting and failure to be open and co-operative
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of O’Carroll) v Financial Ombudsman Services Ltd [2021] EWHC 3429 (Admin)
- FCA fines firm and individual for gifts and entertainment breaches
- FCA issues Decision Notice refusing Finablr plc’s application for cancellation of its premium listing
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Currency firm pulls NatWest forex rigging claim, pays £375k
- De Boinville v I G Index Ltd
- FCA fines HSBC £63.9m for ML/TF monitoring failures
- Judgment Alert: UBS Real Estate Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH v Agenzia delle Entrate C-478/19 C-479/19
- Markets and trading
- ESMA publishes final report on amended EU MAR guidelines on delayed disclosure in relation to prudential supervision
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA issues press release on changes to LIBOR as of end-2021 and publishes notices concerning Article 23A benchmarks
- UK Finance publishes ‘looking back on LIBOR transition’ blog
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes minutes from November 2021 meeting
- ARRC publishes year-to-end LIBOR transition report
- ISDA publishes fallbacks for additional IBORs
- ISDA says that CARR and RBSL’s CDOR announcements are not an index cessation event
- CFTC subcommittee issues user guide for transition of exchange-traded derivatives to SOFR
- ESMA issues statement on clearing and derivative trading obligations following benchmark transition
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA comments on IASB’s proposed new approach to disclosure requirements in IFRS
- ESMA publishes 2021 market share calculation of credit rating agencies
- Trade associations issue joint guidance on EU CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- EBA consults on performance-related triggers for non-sequential amortisation in synthetic STS securitisations
- ESMA issues statement on implementation of the EU CSDR settlement discipline regime
- FCA and Brazilian regulator sign MoU on cross-border credit rating agencies
- HM Treasury summarises responses to consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- PRIIPs
- FCA publishes update for firms on PRIIPs RTS Article 18 and related rules
- Amendments to EU PRIIPs Regulation, EU UCITS Directive and RTS on contents of PRIIPs KID published in OJ
- Council of the EU publishes proposed EU PRIIPs Regulation and EU UCITS Directive amendments
- ESAs update joint Q&As on the EU Securitisation Regulation and on the PRIIPs KID
- Regulation of derivatives
- BCBS/CPMI/IOSCO extend deadline for comments on margining practices report
- Draft regulations: derivatives used to hedge foreign exchange risks in share transactions
- ESMA to hold open hearing on resolution mandates under EU CCPRRR
- FCA extends supervisory approach on commodity derivatives position limits
- ESMA publishes assessment of systemically important UK CCPs
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- ICMA raises concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bonds
- Commission begins consultations on Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act amends
- UNEP FI publishes list of sustainable finance training courses
- FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on disclosures in relation to ESG matters
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes considerations on voluntary information as part of Taxonomy-eligibility reporting and EU taxonomy NACE alternate classification mapping
- UNEP FI publishes highlights of regional roundtable for Europe 2021
- Climate Financial Risk Forum discusses future strategy and work plan
- EIB publishes Impact Report 2020 on climate change and environmental sustainability
- EU taxonomy rules on nuclear and gas pushed to 2022, says Sinkevičius
- FCA publishes PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers
- IFRS Foundation appoints Emmanuel Faber as chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA publishes final draft ITS amending supervisory reporting requirements
- Council agrees position on ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU bank resolution framework
- ECON publishes draft report on proposed Regulation amending EU CRR and EU BRRD as regards the prudential treatment of G-SII groups
- Treasury Committee publishes correspondence on independent investigation into Open Banking Limited
- ESMA publishes report on IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 expected credit losses disclosures
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes compliance table for guidelines on funds’ marketing communications
- ESMA publishes compliance table on guidelines on liquidity stress testing in UCITS and AIFs
- IOSCO publishes report providing new global-level data on global investment funds industry
- ESMA publishes letter to EU Commission on request for support in relation to the report on reverse solicitation under the Cross Border Distribution of Investment Funds Regulation
- ECJ Advocate General opines on compliance of dividend payments with UCITS IV and AIFMD
- IIFA publishes report on how investment funds can help individuals save for retirement
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes data on the Islamic banking sector for Q3 2021
- IFSB issues exposure draft of revised Standard on Solvency Requirements for Takaful/Retakaful Undertakings
- IFSB approves two new standards and publishes 2022-24 strategic performance plan
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Fair4All seeks partners to help it deliver no interest loan scheme pilot
- Judgment Alert: Hodgson v Creation Consumer Finance Ltd [2021] EWHC 3515 (Comm)
- Crowdfunding
- ESMA publishes further details of miscellaneous reports received under ECSPR
- Regulation of insurance
- European Commission publishes corrigendum to EU Solvency II Delegated Regulation
- Council of EU publishes progress report on amending Solvency II Directive and IRRD proposals
- EIOPA publishes second annual report on sanctions under the IDD
- EIOPA report analyses the use of limitations and exemptions from reporting under Solvency II
- EIOPA revises LEI guidelines
- Lloyd’s launches changed Oversight Framework and 13 Principles for Doing Business
- PRA publishes PS29/21 providing policy and feedback on CP11/21, Review of Solvency II: Reporting (Phase 1)
- EIOPA publishes results of 2021 Insurance Stress Test
- IFRS Foundation consults on taxonomy changes to reflect IFRS 17 amendment
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA Consultation Paper CP21/32—Improving outcomes in non-workplace pensions—key aspects and implications
- FCA expects to consult on British Steel pension redress scheme in March 2022
- Payment services and systems
- FCA publishes new information for payment services and e-money firms in TPR or SRO regime
- Euroclear Bank becomes first ICSD to join ECB’s T2S settlement system
- EPC reminds SEPA participants of need to provide additional information following Brexit
- EPC seeks participants for new workstream on mobile initiated (instant) credit transfers
- PSR publishes directions on lowering risks to New Payments Architecture delivery
- ECB director reiterates support for European Payments Initiative
- EPC publishes second version of SEPA Request-to-Pay (RTP) implementation guidelines
- FCA publishes its impact assessments on PS20/8, PS21/19 and FC21/1
- SM&CR
- SM&CR: PRA publishes inventory of senior manager responsibilities
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ASA rulings—5 January 2022
- ESMA launches call for evidence on DLT
- FCA notes new rules on home and motor insurance renewals
- FCA announces that electronic money institution Viola has entered administration
- ASA rulings—22 December 2021
- Council of the EU announces that Member States have endorsed agreement reached with European Parliament on DLTR
- FIA highlights growing number of US regulated markets for crypto derivatives
- EFIF publishes procedural framework for cross-border testing
- How US is leading on cryptocurrency scrutiny
- LexTalk®Financial Services: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team for the week ending 6 January 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items reflecting on 2021 and looking at financial services developments expected in 2022, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content, and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.