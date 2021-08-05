- Financial Services weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK Finance blog looks at coronavirus (COVID-19)-related payment deferrals
- MiFID II
- European Commission consults on draft delegated regulation on data reporting service providers
- ISDA publishes paper on pre-trade transparency and systematic internalisers regime for OTC derivatives
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1253 relating to the integration of sustainability factors for MiFID II investment firms published in the Official Journal
- ESMA publishes data to support prospective CTPs
- ESMA publishes latest data for SI calculations
- ESMA publishes new bond liquidity data
- The Wholesale Markets Review—fine-tuning the MiFID II regime?
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Nikhil Rathi podcast discusses FCA’s 2021/22 Business Plan priorities
- FCA board minutes from June 2021 published
- ESMA publishes July 2021 ‘Spotlight on Markets’ newsletter
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for July 2021
- ISDA, ICMA and ISLA sign MoU to strengthen collaboration on Common Domain Model
- PRA makes voluntary banking supervisory disclosures
- ESMA publishes summary of conclusions of board of supervisors’ 20 May 2021 meeting
- FMLC May 2021 Meeting minutes published
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA provides analysis of 2020 retail intermediary market
- Prudential requirements
- PRA extends deadline of NPL securitisation consultation due to technical problem
- Risk management and controls
- UK Finance blog discusses updates to the 3LOD model
- Financial crime
- UK government explores AML reform for Open Banking payment service providers
- EBA launches consultation on new guidelines on the role of AML/CFT compliance officers
- EIB publishes Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- European Union and UK government initiatives on money laundering and terrorism finance
- FCA probes Monzo bank over potential AML breaches
- PIMFA welcomes government moves to improve fraud reporting
- Consumer protection
- European Commission seeks advice from ESMA and EIOPA on retail investor protection
- PIMFA welcomes FCA Consumer Duty but states it must be accompanied with clarity for firms
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA response to Provident’s scheme being approved by the High Court
- Complaints Commissioner publishes final reports on complaints made against the FCA
- Complaints Commissioner suggests need for debate about simplifying regulatory oversight of CHAPS system
- Ombudsman News 163 discusses impact of the BII test case on complaints
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- The ups and downs of the FCA’s streamlining plan
- FCA wins Avacade case in Court of Appeal
- FCA issues consumer warning on Cavendish Incorporated Limited
- FCA ‘Dear remuneration committee chair’ letter sets out remuneration approach for 2021
- FCA publishes new online tools for whistleblowing reports
- FCA obtains order to remove charges, notices and restrictions registered by companies of illegal money lender
- FCA consultation paper CP21/25 proposes changes to streamline decision-making
- Forsyth v Financial Conduct Authority and another
- Markets and trading
- BoE FX head discusses transparency issues and the review of the FX Code
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Commission opens feedback periods for proposed EONIA and CHF LIBOR replacements
- ARRC formally recommends CME SOFR Term Rates
- Commission opens feedback period on ESMA’s fees and fines powers as supervisor of benchmark administrators
- ESMA updates EU Benchmarks Regulation Q&As
- ISDA and NAFMII publish Chinese language IBOR Fallbacks documents
- RFR Working Group publishes July 2021 newsletter on LIBOR transition
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA updates EU CRA Regulation Q&As
- PRA extends deadline of NPL securitisation consultation due to technical problem
- European Commission launches targeted consultation on EU securitisation framework
- ICMA responds to Commission consultation on retail investment strategy
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA updates OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA publishes draft amendments to ITS on resolution planning reporting under EU BRRD
- BCBS announces results of BCBS and World Bank joint global survey conducted with bank supervisors and regulators
- EBA and ECB publish results of 2021 stress test which shows resilience of euro area banking system
- LSB publishes July 2021 Access to Banking Standard summary report
- BoE announces suspension of Liquidity Facility in Euros from 1 October 2021
- ECB Recommendation repealing Recommendation ECB/2020/62 published in Official Journal
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on EU funds’ marketing communications
- FSB posts details of virtual workshop on policy proposals to enhance money market fund resilience
- EFAMA: comprehensive strategy to increase retail investor participation required
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA resumes work on its MS19/1: Credit Information Market Study
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes 2020 annual report on supervisory activities
- Hiscox introduces pandemic exclusions to business interruption policies
- PRA Dear CEO letter sets out timelines and scope of the Insurance Stress Test 2022
- EIOPA’s Solvency II Risk Dashboard shows European insurers’ risk levels remain broadly stable
- Ireland—business interruption disputes focus of 17 percent of ombudsman claims
- Lloyd's of London launches plan to accelerate transition to net zero
- Lloyd’s Europe’s operations highlight challenges for UK insurers
- Progress update on flood and coastal erosion risk commitments issued
- PRIIPs
- European Commission issues call for advice to the ESAs on the PRIIPs Regulation
- Payment services and systems
- EBA publishes clarifications on APIs under EU PSD2
- EU Cross-border Payments Regulation published in Official Journal
- PSR review to look at barriers to the take-up of digital payments
- PSR sets out decisions on lowering risks to delivery of the NPA
- Call for tender opened on application and impact on payments
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA beats appeal in £10.8m risky pensions advice dispute
- Pensions body criticises scale of UK regulatory change
- Regulation of funeral plans
- FCA updates guidance relating to regulating the funeral plans sector
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FSI Insights: emerging regulatory expectations of AI in the financial sector
- SMSG provides advice to ESMA on Commission’s digital finance proposals
- FCA publishes Regulatory Sandbox application guide
- FMLC responds to Law Commission’s call for evidence on digital assets
- Sustainable finance
- Commission call for feedback on technical screening criteria for the EU taxonomy
- Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1270 of 21 April 2021 as regards the sustainability risks and sustainability factors to be taken into account for UCITS published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1255 relating to the sustainability risks and sustainability factors to be taken into account by AIFMs published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1256 as regards the integration of sustainability risks in the governance of insurance and reinsurance undertakings published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation 2021/1257 as regards the integration of sustainability factors into insurance product oversight and governance requirements pursuant to the IDD published in the Official Journal
- Path to COP26—Net Zero Disputes—key risks
- BEIS consults on amending Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 5 August 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
