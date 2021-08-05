menu-search
Financial Services weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • UK Finance blog looks at coronavirus (COVID-19)-related payment deferrals
  • MiFID II
  • European Commission consults on draft delegated regulation on data reporting service providers
  • ISDA publishes paper on pre-trade transparency and systematic internalisers regime for OTC derivatives
  • Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1253 relating to the integration of sustainability factors for MiFID II investment firms published in the Official Journal
  • ESMA publishes data to support prospective CTPs
  • ESMA publishes latest data for SI calculations
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 5 August 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

