- Financial Services weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FMLC October 2021 meeting minutes published
- Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum appoints Gill Whitehead as CEO
- Europol and European Investment Bank sign Working Arrangement
- Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum issues updated regulatory pipeline
- G20 issues Leaders’ Declaration following Rome summit
- CMA lecture highlights co-operation with Ofcom, ICO and FCA
- European Parliament’s Industry Committee votes for tighter cybersecurity obligations in NIS 2
More...
- FOS publishes annual report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Greggs seeks £100m for business interruption losses (Greggs v Zurich)
- FSB reports on lessons learned and actions to take after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Prudential requirements
- European Commission consults on CRR amendments to implement final Basel III measures
- BIS publishes Deutsche Bundesbank speech on international capital flows and financial policy
- European Commission publishes proposals for EU CRD IV and EU CRR amendments
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Prudential Regulation of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms) (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Risk management and controls
- UK Finance paper discusses implementation issues for the PRA’s SS2/21 on outsourcing and third-party risk management
- Financial crime
- Sentencing date set for NatWest after money laundering guilty plea
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 3) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- HMT updates advisory notice on ML/TF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
- EBF and Europol launch cyber scams campaign 2.0
- ECB report sees second lowest card fraud levels since 2007
- Google, eBay, Facebook and Amazon set out policies to combat economic crime
- FATF publishes summary of report on digital transformation of AML/CTF
- HMRC announces details of Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- Consumer protection
- ESMA publishes statement on investment recommendations made on social media
- DWP makes recommendations for MaPS following departmental review
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- HM Treasury launches London Capital & Finance (LCF) Compensation Scheme
- Complaints Commissioner publishes reports FCA00865, FCA00872, FCA001166, FCA001167 and FCA00860 relating to complaints against the FCA
- FOS publishes feedback statement on its outcome reporting consultation
- Complaints to the FCA continue downwards trend
- EBA publishes opinion on treatment of client funds under the Deposit Guarantee Scheme Directive
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- PRA and FCA release joint statement on Jes Staley investigation
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- The ECU Group plc v HSBC Bank plc and others
- Judgment Alert: The ECU Group plc v HSBC Bank plc and others [2021] EWHC 2875 (Comm)
- Re Carillion plc (in liquidation)
- Financial stability
- FSB updates G20 leaders on progress of work to enhance resilience of NBFI
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Bill receives third reading
- FCA bans former Barclays employee Colin Bermingham following EURIBOR conviction
- LMA updates exposure draft of standard terms and conditions for LIBOR transition
- ESMA publishes minutes of 29 September 2021 meeting of Working Group on Euro Risk-free Rates
- Regulation of capital markets
- AFME sets out guiding principles on data sharing for European capital markets
- ESMA issues common enforcement priorities for 2021 annual financial reports
- Regulation of derivatives
- FIA proposes independent standards body for trading and clearing exchange-traded derivatives
- ISDA updates OTC Derivatives Compliance Calendar
- ISDA publishes CEO Scott O’Malia and chair Eric Litvack’s regional events opening remarks
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB chair discusses banking sector resilience and the post-pandemic outlook
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA policy statement on long term assets funds (LTAFs)
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes further country-level prudential and structural Islamic financial indicators
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- BNPL—getting the balance right
- CMA publishes letter on NewDay Ltd breaches of PPI Market Investigation Order 2011
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA updates VA representative portfolios and announces parallel publication of monthly technical information for RFR term structures
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- EIOPA chair shares examples of work on three pensions ‘pillars’
- Payment services and systems
- ECB says Norges Bank has expressed interest in joining TARGET Instant Payment Settlement
- PSR final report concludes that supply of card-acquiring services does not work well for merchants
- Treasury names Mastercard Europe SA as a recognised system under Banking Act 2009
- EBA consults on amendments to PSD2 RTS on strong customer authentication and secure communications
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS announces appointments for London, Nordic and Toronto Innovation Hub centres
- FCA’s chief data, information and intelligence officer discusses fintech and anti-scam strategies
- Treasury’s AML focus highlights need for crypto regulation
- Sustainable finance
- Andrew Bailey discusses BoE’s climate change work
- CFA Institute publishes ESG disclosure standards for investment products
- COP26 round-up—3 November 2021 (Finance Day)
- COP26: ECB publishes pledge on climate change action
- COP26: European Commission highlights side events and International Platform on Sustainable Finance publications
- EBA reaffirms its commitment to support green finance and publishes EBA BSG statement on Sustainable Finance for COP26
- EIOPA to publish EU-wide dashboard on natural catastrophe insurance protection gaps
- FCA issues ESG strategy and seeks views on sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels
- IFRS Foundation announces International Sustainability Standards Board and prototype disclosure requirements
- NGFS Glasgow Declaration outlines members’ plans to ‘deepen, expand and strengthen’ sustainability efforts
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance says over 90 banks have committed to decarbonisation targets
- COP26 agenda—3 November 2021
- AIC publishes industry comment on COP26 and sustainable finance opportunities for investors
- IOSCO asset management report makes sustainability recommendations
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on mandatory climate–related financial disclosures
- FCA, PRA and TPR publish climate change adaptation reports
- FRC Lab publishes report in preparation for mandatory TCFD reporting
- ICMA warns of unintended negative consequences of EU Taxonomy Regulation Article 8 on green bond market
- SBAI publishes toolkit for ESG implementation in alternative assets
- The European Commission’s Q&As on the regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (SFDR)
- LexTalk®Financial Services: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- New module—Lexis®PSL International Trade
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team for the week ending 4 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.