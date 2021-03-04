- Financial Services weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—key financial services announcements
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- ECB’s Panetta discusses the EU clearing landscape post-Brexit
- FCA updates webpage on third country jurisdictions meeting the conditions for endorsement or certification of credit ratings in the UK
- City adapts to fading hope of EU market access deal
- Comment—UK prepares for tussle over clearinghouses in latest Brexit fracas
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Approximately £73bn provided by banking and finance industry through coronavirus (COVID-19) lending schemes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Directive amending EU MiFID II and EU CRD IV and V published in OJ
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Regulation amending EU Prospectus Regulation published in OJ
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes annual transparency calculations for equity and equity-like instruments
- FCA publishes findings of its MiFID II product governance review
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Budget (Scotland) Act 2020 Amendment Regulations 2021
- ESMA appoints Annemie Rombouts as chair of its Corporate Reporting Standing Committee
- ESMA publishes Newsletter No 21
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 85
- FCA announces new executive appointments as part of transformation programme
- FCA submits evidence to Treasury Committee on future of financial services
- FSB publishes details of Chair’s letter to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors
- IOSCO publishes work program for 2021-2022
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for February 2021
- UK retail investors’ protection slips through regulatory cracks, FCA chiefs tell lawmakers
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA updates Directory Persons guides
- HM Treasury publishes record of the meeting between the economic secretary to the Treasury and FCA CEO to discuss the FCA’s Perimeter Report
- Prudential requirements
- European Commission adopts two delegated regulations under EU CRR and CRR II
- Corrigendum to CRR II amending the CRR as regards the leverage ratio, the net stable funding ratio, requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities, counterparty credit risk, market risk, exposures to central counterparties, exposures to collective investment undertakings, large exposures, reporting and disclosure requirements, and EMIR published in Official Journal
- ECB publishes guide to the calculation of financial penalties for prudential breaches
- PRA highlights error in relation to ‘higher paid material risk taker’ definition
- PRA publishes statement on EBA guidelines and EU RTS relating to approaches to credit risk following the end of the transition period
- SRB publishes overview of EU banking union resolution and access to financial market infrastructures
- EBA consults on draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures of ESG risks under EU CRR
- Financial stability
- Financial crime
- EBA publishes final revised guidelines on money laundering and terrorist financing risk factors
- EBA opinion on ML/TF risks urges competent authorities to close supervisory gaps
- ESMA publishes statement on Cum-Ex/Cum-Cum at EP
- FATF seeks views on proliferation financing risk assessment and mitigation guidance
- FATF publishes comments from G20 Finance Ministers Meeting
- FATF finalises guidance in variety of areas in February 2021 plenary
- Google letter to FCA sets out its approach to tackling online scam ads
- Russian officials sanctioned by EU, US joins in condemnation
- US DoJ charges Ecuadorian nationals in bribery scheme worth over $US 65m
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Latest FOS data shows continued increase in complaints related to unaffordable debt
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA CEO shares statement on WCM Partners Ltd with Treasury Committee
- FCA announces Blue Gate Capital Limited has entered liquidation
- FCA censures Premier FX for payment rule breaches
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judgment Alert: Petrosaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd v Clyde & Co LLP
- SKAT can’t limit scope of 1st UK trial in $US 2bn fraud case
- Competition in financial services
- CMA publishes letter sent to Cardif Pinnacle due to two breaches of the PPI Order
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ESMA launches consultation on methodology to calculate a benchmark in exceptional circumstances
- UK Finance publishes guide for SMEs on LIBOR transition
- Working Group on RFRs publishes Q&As and best practice guidance on moving loan issuance away from GBP LIBOR
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates Feb 2021 Newsletter published
- Working Group publishes Q&A document ahead of end Q1 2021 LIBOR milestone
- Regulation of capital markets
- UK Listing Review report published
- ESMA makes recommendations for improving the Transparency Directive following Wirecard
- ESMA response to Commission supports increasing corporate transparency through the creation of ESAP
- ESMA updates EU Securitisation Regulation Q&As and reporting instructions
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA calls for experts to join corporate reporting and central counterparties consultative stakeholder groups
- CFTC’s MRAC discusses CCP margin methodologies at virtual meeting
- ISDA announces programme for its Annual Legal Forum 2021
- ISDA collates new documents and papers in February 2021 review
- ISDA updates OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- Banks and mutuals
- Recast ECB regulations on minimum reserve and reporting requirements published in Official Journal
- ECB survey finds market-making activities increased for debt securities and derivatives in 2020
- European Commission opens public consultation on bank crisis management and deposit insurance framework
- Andrea Enria discusses bank digitalisation and profitability issues
- Banking Competition Remedies publishes updates on Pool A, B, C and D Capability and Innovation Fund recipients
- Banking Protocol prevented £142m of fraud in 2020
- Banking Services (Post Offices) Bill
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA publishes breathing space regulations Handbook changes
- Regulation of funeral plans
- FCA launches consultation paper CP21/4 on pre-paid funeral plans
- Crowdfunding
- ESMA consults on crowdfunding RTS
- ESMA publishes first Q&As on the ECSP Regulation
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA announces exchange of letters on co-operation in the area of insurance supervision with Japan’s Financial Services Agency
- EIOPA first podcast includes a conversation with Gabriel Bernardino
- EIOPA launches non-life underwriting risk comparative study in internal models
- FCA publishes final guidance for proving the presence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in BI claims
- FOS’ Caroline Wayman takes part in panel discussion during ABI annual conference
- IE welcomes EIOPA's climate change proposals for Solvency II
- Insurance Europe publishes position paper on EU Solvency II review
- Aviva sets net-zero 2040 target alongside exit from coal
- CII suggests levy increase for unrated insurers
- COVID-19 and business interruption insurance—cover for ‘Plague’ (Rockliffe Hall v Travelers Insurance)
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA to amend guidance on redress for unsuitable DB transfers to reflect change in RPI calculation
- Payment services and systems
- FCA’s PS21/2 confirms rise in contactless payment limit to £100
- Lending Standards Board sets out upcoming work on the Contingent Reimbursement Model Code
- UK Finance report proposes new model for OBIE to support the UK’s open banking infrastructure
- Pay.UK blog considers the ease of use of Request to Pay
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- IA announces next cohort of firms for the fintech Engine Innovator Programme
- UK fintech sector: Kalifa Review identifies threats and strategic objectives
- High Court considers where cryptocurrencies are located and compels disclosure of information by cryptocurrency exchanges outside the UK
- Sustainable finance
- ESAs publish advice to European Commission on disclosure of environmentally sustainable activities under EU Taxonomy Regulation
- EBA consults on draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures of ESG risks under EU CRR
- ESAs issue recommendations on the application of the Regulation on sustainability-related disclosures
- IOSCO Board calls for global consistency in sustainability disclosure standards
- Insurance Europe’s Nicolas Jeanmart comments on EU climate change strategy
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 4 March 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
