Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Financial Services weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—4 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Spring Budget 2021—key financial services announcements
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
  • ECB’s Panetta discusses the EU clearing landscape post-Brexit
  • FCA updates webpage on third country jurisdictions meeting the conditions for endorsement or certification of credit ratings in the UK
  • City adapts to fading hope of EU market access deal
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 4 March 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More