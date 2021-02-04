- Financial Services weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- TheCityUK calls on EU and UK to make progress on financial services agreements
- ISDA debate suggests EU and UK on course for ‘strategic rivalry’ over financial services
- Lords commence second reading of the Financial Services Bill
- Beyond Brexit—UK applies to join Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 29 January 2021
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
- EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AFME publishes key takeaways from post-pandemic economic recovery webinar
- EBA publishes clarifications on coronavirus (COVID-19) implementation policies
- ECB board member discusses the European response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- EIOPA Consumer Trends Report looks at impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA urges banks and building societies not to close branches during coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown
- MiFID II
- ESMA announces launch of a common supervisory action with NCAs on MiFID II product governance rules
- ESMA consults on the appropriateness and execution-only requirements under MiFID II
- ESMA publishes annual report on application of waivers and deferrals for equity instruments
- ESMA endorses new position limits on ICE Endex NCG natural gas contracts
- ESMA updates its Q&As on MiFID II and MiFIR market structures topics
- FCA confirms how UK transparency and tick size regimes will apply to trading of Swiss shares
- Share trading obligation equivalence decision for Switzerland enters into force
- PRIIPs
- IE welcomes rejection of PRIIPs technical standards and invites review of the PRIIPs Regulation
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 84
- EIOPA updates Single Programming Document 2021-23
- ESMA calls for experts on post trading to join consultative industry group
- FCA speech discusses diversity and inclusion in financial services
- FMLC publishes BoE and FCA letters on AI and the use of ML in financial services
- Lords Economic Affairs Committee launches quantitative easing inquiry
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for January 2021
- Regulated activities
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) Order 2021
- PIMFA calls for reform of professional financial and investment advice industry
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA sets out approach to international firms that require authorisation in the UK
- Prudential requirements
- ESAs consult on amendments to credit assessments mapping ITS
- Financial crime
- AG opinion on MLD3: Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Braşov v LG, MH, joined parties: Agenţia Naţională de Administrare Fiscală—Direcţia Generală Regională a Finanţelor Publice Braşov (Case C‑790/19)
- Europol operation leads to 105 arrests after €12m stolen from US-based banks
- Transparency International UK recommends anti-corruption measures
- Insider trading suspects have a right to silence, ECJ rules
- Updated version of SARS reporter booklet published
- UK approach to AML remains robust despite Brexit
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner report provides overview of FCA accountability
- FOS upholding more complaints about guarantor loans
- FSCS announces that Prometheus Insurance Company Ltd has failed
- Treasury Committee raises further concerns about the FOS budget and case-handling timescales
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- High Court grants FCA request for interim restitution order against unauthorised deposit takers
- FCA wins £1.3m soccer investment fraud case
- Finance firms may see increased FCA enforcement this year
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- ECJ rules contracts in Dexia misselling scandal unfair
- Scotland—bank PPI ruling (RBS plc v Alison Donnelly and Antonia McIntyre)
- Vast swipe fee claim cut down to sample size for trial
- Competition in financial services
- Banking Competition Remedies publishes updates on Pool E Capability and Innovation Fund recipients
- Markets and trading
- FCA Occasional Paper 60—Banning Dark Pools: Venue Selection and Investor Trading Costs
- FCA trader chat warning hints at virus misconduct probes
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- EMMI announces outcome of the first annual review of the Hybrid Methodology for EURIBOR
- ESMA publishes report on proposed fees for benchmarks administrators
- LIBOR: Council of the EU adopts amendments to the Benchmark Regulation
- Investment Association offers to help companies with LIBOR transition process
- ICE Benchmark Administration launches new US dollar reference rates webpage
- ISDA reports on transition to RFRs in 2020
- ISDA’s CEO comments on the ISDA LIBOR fallback protocols
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA consults on changes to supervisory fees for CRAs
- ESMA updates Prospectus Regulation Q&As
- FCA publishes the Listing Rules (Open-Ended Investment Companies) Instrument 2021
- Listing Authority Advisory Panel responds to call for evidence for the Listings Review
- ICMA responds to European Commission consultation on review of the CSDR
- ISDA and FIA respond to European Commission consultation on the review of CSDR
- FCA publishes statement on recent share trading issues
- IASB publishes rate regulation accounting standard proposals
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA publishes updated EMIR Q&As
- ESMA’s February 2021 newsletter looks at global standards for derivatives reporting
- ISDA updates its compliance calendar for OTC derivatives
- Kinetix and Linklaters to develop ISDA user platform
- ISDA publishes In Review for January 2021
- Banks and mutuals
- CMA takes action against Lloyds after further breaches of PPI order
- HM Treasury appoints panel and publishes terms of reference for independent review on ring-fencing and proprietary trading
- EBA announces launch of 2021 EU-wide stress test exercise
- ECB’s 2020 supervisory review and 2021 priorities
- BoE announces that it will not restart the 2019 liquidity Biennial Exploratory Scenario
- Securities financing transactions
- ESMA publishes updated SFTR Q&As
- Securities Lending
- BoE publishes November 2020 Securities Lending Committee minutes
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA comments on European Commission review of ELTIF Regulation
- ESMA publishes finalised rules on standardised information to facilitate cross-border distribution of funds
- ECB paper suggests coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news rebalancing global investment trends
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Government plans to regulate buy-now-pay-later products following FCA Woolard review
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA launches consultation on open insurance
- EIOPA annual report analyses use of capital add-ons under Solvency II
- EIOPA launches interactive map of national financial education websites
- ESMA supports EFRAG endorsement of IFRS 17 accounting standards for insurance contracts
- PRA provides feedback to chief actuaries on the application of the Effective Value Test
- FCA launches business interruption policy checker
- IAIS publishes January 2021 Newsletter
- IE responds to IAIS consultation on ICS comparable outcomes
- Insurance Europe says IDD works well overall, but could be improved
- FSCS announces that Prometheus Insurance Company Ltd has failed
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- TPR ‘concerned’ with lack of climate change strategies in DC schemes
- Payment services and systems
- EPC publishes SEPA request-to-pay implementation guidelines version 1.0
- EPC launches call for input on the SEPA Proxy Lookup scheme
- FCA launches consultation on payment services and e-money
- OBIE consults on confirmation of payee and the Contingent Reimbursement Model Code
- LSB review of the CRM Code for APP scams finds positive feedback
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Commission publishes request to ESAs for technical advice on digital finance and related issues
- BIS publishes survey results and speech on digital money
- Sustainable finance
- Green Finance—UK joins the International Platform on Sustainable Finance
- ESMA calls for regulation of ESG ratings and assessment tools
- LMA publishes response to EBA discussion paper on management and supervision of ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms
- New chairs for ESMA’s Investor Standing Committee and Sustainable Finance Network
- BoE holds events as part of its climate change mitigation programme
- What the growing focus on ESG means for insurers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 4 February 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
