Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA publishes final report on draft RTS on criteria for sound and prudent management of Data Reporting Services Providers
  • ESMA updates opinion on pre-trade transparency waivers for equity and non-equity instruments under MiFIR
  • ESMA proposes targeted amendments to EU MiFIR transparency requirements
  • FCA sets out updated information on transaction reporting errors and omissions notifications
  • EU MiFIR delegated regulation on approved publication arrangements and reporting mechanisms
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Bailey and Sunak confirm closure of CCFC
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 31 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

