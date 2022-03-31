- Financial Services weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes final report on draft RTS on criteria for sound and prudent management of Data Reporting Services Providers
- ESMA updates opinion on pre-trade transparency waivers for equity and non-equity instruments under MiFIR
- ESMA proposes targeted amendments to EU MiFIR transparency requirements
- FCA sets out updated information on transaction reporting errors and omissions notifications
- EU MiFIR delegated regulation on approved publication arrangements and reporting mechanisms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Bailey and Sunak confirm closure of CCFC
More...
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ECON publishes details of two public hearings
- ESMA publishes decision of the board of supervisors setting out rules of procedure on mediation
- BoE publishes minutes of the Money Markets Committee’s March 2022 meeting
- ESMA publishes summaries of management and board of supervisors’ 25 January 2022 meetings
- European Commission publishes financial regulation co-operation framework under EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 97
- UK financial firms can challenge post-Brexit rules at appeal tribunal, BoE's Woods says
- CMA publishes Annual Plan 2022 to 2023
- Regulated activities
- HM Treasury issues guidance on Norges Bank exemption order under FSMA 2000
- Prudential requirements
- ECB clarifies approach to policy choices offered by updated EU banking rules
- ECB publishes opinion on proposed EU CRR amendments
- ECON to hold public hearing on Basel III finalisation package
- European Parliament briefing analyses impact assessment of the Commission’s proposed review of the capital requirements framework
- Risk management and controls
- Ukraine conflict—FCA updates guidance on operational and cyber resilience
- Operational resilience
- LMA publishes summary of outsourcing and operational resilience rules
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (High-Risk Countries) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2022
- US House Oversight Committee opens Credit Suisse inquiry
- Ukraine conflict—HM Treasury issues OFSI General Licence regarding Sovcomflot
- Wolfsberg Group publishes guidance on the financial crime risks associated with non-face-to-face digital engagement
- Dip in US AML fines could be short-lived with Russian sanctions
- FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
- Ukraine Conflict—US Treasury imposes further sanctions on Russia
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces new OFSI general licence
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces two new OFSI general licences
- Ukraine conflict—65 new Russian sanctions announced targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Adviser unable to dispute liability for pension transfer advice
- FOS publishes its strategic plans and budget for 2022/23
- FSCS streamlines compensation process for investment customers with illiquid funds
- PRA publishes PS3/22 Financial Services Compensation Scheme—Management Expenses Levy Limit 2022/23
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines asset manager and investment director for conflicts of interest
- Court of Appeal upholds appeal brought by Karen Ferreira in Our Price Records promotion case
- Ex-Director wins appeal against FCA in music business share sale
- Judgment Alert: Financial Conduct Authority v Ferreira [2022] EWCA Civ 397
- ESMA fines REGIS-TR for data breaches under EU EMIR
- Investment firms fight for chance to defend against FCA
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judgment Alert: CJ and LK Perk Partnership and others v Natwest Markets plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland plc) [2022] EWHC 726 (Comm)
- Creditors given second (and third) chance to vote on Amigo scheme (Re ALL Scheme Limited)
- Investors forex rigging win dooms banks pass-on defence
- Judgment Alert: Business Mortgage Finance 4 plc and others v Hussain [2022] EWHC 661 (Ch)
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes 2021 Corporate Reporting Enforcement and Regulatory Report
- FCA consults on proposed changes to the electronic format for annual financial reports (CP22/5)
- Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs)
- FCA publishes PS22/2: PRIIPs—Final scope rules and amendments to regulatory technical standards
- Regulation of derivatives
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on expanded CCP resolution regime
- BIS announces timetable for latest triennial central bank survey of FX and OTC derivatives markets
- European Market Infrastructure Regulation (United States of America Regulated Market Equivalence) Regulations 2022
- ISDA paper examines the benefits of digital regulatory reporting
- ESMA announces updates on third-country CCP recognition decisions
- ESMA extends recognition of UK CCPs
- ESMA publishes modified and new MoUs related to third-country CCPs
- ESMA publishes guidelines on transfer of data between TRs under EU EMIR and EU SFTR
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA ERCC updates ‘Guide to Best Practice in the European Repo Market’
- ESMA publishes guidelines on transfer of data between TRs under EU EMIR and EU SFTR
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes reports on EU taxonomy environmental objectives and sustainable transition
- Andrea Enria outlines ECB’s thoughts on climate-related and environmental disclosures
- UNEP FI discusses work to implement policy options highlighted in ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’
- ESMA publishes final report on the EU carbon market
- ESAs update their joint supervisory statement on the application of the EU SFDR
- NGFS issues statement on nature-related financial risks
- US SEC seeks feedback on proposed climate-related disclosure rules for investors
- IFRS Foundation and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to collaborate on sustainability disclosures
- UK Finance publishes report on policy and regulatory initiatives on green mortgages
- Banks and mutuals
- BCBS publishes newsletter discussing third- and fourth-party risk management and concentration risk
- CMA issues directions to HSBC with regard to breaches of 2002 SME undertakings
- ECB and BoE flag leveraged lending and prime brokerage as areas of concern
- SRB chair sets out priorities for 2022 and 2023
- SRB to hold first legal conference on banking regulation in the EU and beyond
- UK government reduces its stake in NatWest Group to below 50%
- UK regulators set out next steps for development of Open Banking
- BoE publishes Financial Policy Summary and Record for March 2022
- Ring-fencing review—what next?
- ECB announces decisions in relation to RCB Bank Ltd’s voluntarily phase out of banking operations
- Russia freezes bank credit ratings to help maintain stability
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA feeds back on supervisory exercise on liquidity risk in funds
- ESMA publishes details of national rules on the cross-border distribution of investment funds
- ESMA’s Cazenave spells out 2022 priorities for the asset management industry
- The FCA to consult on side pockets for Russian and Belarusian assets
- ESMA study analyses performance of actively managed equity UCITS relative to prospectus and market benchmark indices
- ESRB provides recommendations on European Commission proposals for changes to AIFMD and UCITS Directive
- Regulation of insurance
- Decision to open bankruptcy proceedings for Societatea de Asigurare-Reasigurare City Insurance SA under the Reorganisation and Winding-up of Insurance Undertakings Directive published in Official Journal
- EIOPA chair discusses impact of Ukraine conflict on the EU insurance market
- EIOPA statement on upcoming publication of Russian rouble RFR term structure—end March 2022
- FCA produces further guidance in light of upcoming operational resilience rules
- Payment services and systems
- Cash use declines, but numbers reliant on it have not, report finds
- ECB publishes report on payment preferences as part of digital euro investigation phase
- FCA publishes application form for registration as an AISP
- PSR publishes annual plan and budget 2022/23
- UK regulators set out next steps for development of Open Banking
- Legal entity identifiers
- GLIEF states that new ISO Standard supports uniform inclusion of ‘official organisational roles’ in LEI-based digital ID tools
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Talks on extending CDC pension schemes to more savers
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA issues call for input on use of synthetic data to support financial services innovation
- Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum launches research portal
- FCA publishes market data on its Innovation Hub
- IA’s Engine signs fintech agreements with three new countries and selects five new firms for Innovator programme
- BoE partners with MIT to explore CBDCs
- IOSCO report examines developments in decentralised finance
- FCA, PRA, BoE and FPC publications on cryptoassets and related services
- Bitcoin developers don't owe duty to users, court rules
- Financial education
- BoE Quarterly Bulletin focuses on financial education in a digital world
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 31 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
