Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
  • Brexit
  • UK government sets out plans for reform following Wholesale Markets Review
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • PRA publishes regulatory digest for February 2022
  • FCA publishes details of new employment offer
  • FCA announces appointment of new head of Leeds office as it recruits 200 roles as part of transformation
  • FCA publishes Handbook Notice No. 96
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 3 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

