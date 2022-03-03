- Financial Services weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
- Brexit
- UK government sets out plans for reform following Wholesale Markets Review
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- PRA publishes regulatory digest for February 2022
- FCA publishes details of new employment offer
- FCA announces appointment of new head of Leeds office as it recruits 200 roles as part of transformation
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No. 96
- BIS’s latest Quarterly Review analyses lending patterns and long-term growth prospects
- ECB’s Kerstin af Jochnick discusses supervisory independence and accountability
- ESMA publishes summaries of SMSG and joint SMSG-BoS meetings
- PIMFA announces return of Virtual Fest as FCA’s Therese Chambers unveiled as a keynote speaker
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 169
- EBA publishes report on the implementation of the ESRB recommendation on identifying legal entities
- FOS publishes diversity, inclusion and wellbeing report for 2021
- HM Treasury publishes summary of responses to cash ratio deposit scheme consultation
- Finance Act 2022 receives Royal Assent
- Regulated activities
- Government expands dormant asset scheme with £880m injection
- Prudential requirements
- HM Treasury publishes outcome of the consultation on the definition of ‘investment firm’ in Section 48D of the Banking Act 2009
- Commission adopts text on RTS on liquidity horizons for the Alternative Internal Model Approach
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Prudential Regulation of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms) (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2022
- SRB announces consultation on 2022 SRF contributions
- Risk management and controls
- AIMA publishes Long-Short podcast on cyber threats
- Ukraine crisis: PSR urges UK firms to consider associated risks
- FCA publishes whistleblowing data for Q4 2021
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Changes to the Russian sanctions regime at 1 March 2022
- Commission endorses SRB resolution decisions on Sberbank Europe AG’s Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries
- EU bans certain Russian banks from SWIFT
- ‘SWIFT’ consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine—what should financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia do right now?
- EU response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as listed in the Official Journal of the European Union
- Judgment Alert: Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse International and others [2022] EWHC 429 (Comm)
- OFSI updates format guidance for consolidated list of financial sanctions targets
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2022
- Ukraine crisis: ICMA suspends Russian members
- Council of the EU adds 26 names to sanctions list
- Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 published
- FATF publishes March 2022 Plenary
- UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
- UK government announces further economic sanctions targeted at Central Bank of the Russian Federation
- Government announces introduction of Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- European Commission announces unprecedented package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- London drops VTB shares as Russian banks feel sanctions
- Council of the EU adopts sanctions against Russian President and Russian Foreign Minister
- Denmark gets £1.5bn Cum-Ex fraud claim revived on appeal
- PSR’s Chris Hemsley discusses next steps for APP scams and CoP
- Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Divisions) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration)
- UK mulling crypto-asset seizure powers, Home Office says
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA announces launch of claims management companies fees cap
- BBRS urges businesses with banking disputes to note deadline for historic cases
- SRB chair suggests changes to consider in CMDI review
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA announces discontinuance of action against Craig Whyte
- FCA fines Barclays for oversight failings in relation to Premier FX
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- BBRS publishes part 1 of its post-implementation review
- FDIC wins ok to pause UK LIBOR case to restart US claim
- Judgment Alert: Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Divisions) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration) [2022] EWCA Civ 234
- Judgment Alert: Business Mortgage Finance 4 plc and others v Hussain [2022] EWHC 449 (Ch)
- SocGen loses application to avoid Forex transfer out of Lebanon
- Markets and trading
- FMSB publishes final conduct Standard in LBMA precious metal auctions
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes market impact report on 2020 short selling bans
- HM Treasury publishes government’s response to consultation on regulation of non-transferable debt securities (mini-bonds)
- FCA seeks members to help shape secondary markets work
- Government publishes UK prospectus review outcome
- ESMA publishes updated CSD Register
- FCA issues final notice to Finablr plc
- Securities regulation: ESMA chair discusses digitalisation, sustainability and volatility
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA announces hearing on CCP anti-procyclicality measures
- ISDA publishes definitions and provisions to align derivatives and SFT markets
- ISDA publishes response to HM Treasury consultation on CCPs and CSDs
- ISDA publishes updated OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- EBA suggests changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard as regards securitisation transactions
- Finance & Leasing Association welcomes the Small Business Finance Markets 2021/22 report
- IA says shareholders targeting climate change and diversity ahead of AGM season
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes final report on an EU social taxonomy
- BIS launches Asian Green Bond Fund for central banks and official sector investors
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No. 38
- Banks and mutuals
- SRB decides Sberbank Europe AG and subsidiaries are failing or likely to fail
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FPC consults on withdrawing its mortgage affordability test recommendation
- Regulation of insurance
- Charlotte Gerken discusses the PRA’s supervisory priorities for insurance firms
- AIRMIC supports a new regulatory regime to make UK an attractive captive domicile
- FCA loyalty penalty crackdown triggers record price hike
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA Consultation Paper CP22/3—pensions dashboards—proposed rules for pension providers
- PLSA publishes its Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022
- Payment services and systems
- FCA publishes guidance on SCA reauthentication exemption timescales
- Pay.UK publishes five-year strategy document
- EBA issues final guidelines on EU PSD2 limited network exclusion
- ‘SWIFT’ consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine—what should financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia do right now?
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ASA rulings—2 March 2022
- Crypto asset donations to aid Ukraine reach US$30.8m
- Speech by Master of the Rolls on smart legal contracts
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs digital trade deal with Singapore
LexTalk®Financial Services: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 3 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
