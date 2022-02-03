LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FCA publishes update on coronavirus (COVID-19) financial resilience survey
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
  • UK plans new legislation to enable replacement of 'onshored' EU regulations
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • European Commission publishes Finance Newsletter for February 2022
  • FCA union members vote in favour of industrial action against proposed cuts
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 3 February 2022. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

