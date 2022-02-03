- Financial Services weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA publishes update on coronavirus (COVID-19) financial resilience survey
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
- UK plans new legislation to enable replacement of 'onshored' EU regulations
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- European Commission publishes Finance Newsletter for February 2022
- FCA union members vote in favour of industrial action against proposed cuts
- Better Finance announces membership of the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group
- ECB decision laying down rules for transmission of supervisory information published in OJ
- ESAs publish repository on NCAs’ financial education and digitalisation initiatives
- Penny James appointed as next chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel
- ESMA updates four sets of Q&As
- FCA Policy Statement PS21/21—the stronger nudge to pensions guidance—feedback on CP21/11 and final rules and guidance
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 95
- Finance Bill 2022: Report Stage set for 2 February
- FCA publishes minutes of December 2021 board meetings
- Neil Esho appointed as BCBS secretary general
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes new data on bond liquidity and for SI calculations and consolidated tape providers
- EU MiFID II: ESMA publishes supervisory briefing for firms using tied agents
- ESMA publishes compliance table for EU MiFID II guidelines on cross-selling practices
- ESMA consults on definition of multilateral systems under EU MiFID II
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA issues consumer warning on Falcon Financial Solutions Ltd and Thestral Financial Services Ltd
- FCA webpage discusses role and qualifications of heads of compliance and MLROs
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes final draft RTS listing advanced economy countries for market risk own funds requirements
- PRA publishes Regulatory Digest for January 2022
- ISDA CEO says it is time to revisit rules on FRTB treatment of funds
- Risk management and controls
- European Parliament publishes infographic on cyber security threats in 2021
- Financial crime
- LIBOR reversal in US draws fine line between ‘wrong’ and fraud
- Prime Minister confirms that economic crime Bill will be introduced
- Jersey launches consultation on failure-to-prevent money laundering and terrorist financing offence
- Treasury Committee calls on UK government to take action on economic crime
- OFSI makes UK Sanctions List format changes
- Foreign Affairs Committee launches ‘dirty money’ inquiry
- EBA launches central AML/CFT database, ‘EuReCA’
- FATF publishes updated consolidated table of assessment ratings
- OFSI publishes update to guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Government accused of dragging feet on Russian money laundering
- Investment fraud jumped 42 per cent in 2021, UK says
- SFO's Osofsky keeps confidence of Attorney General despite Unaoil failings
- Comment—indefinite delay to financial crime bill amplifies critics’ cries of inaction
- Top UK court passes on US$1.4bn 1MDB scandal deal review
- UK review of corporate criminal liability laws not facing fresh delay, Law Commission says
- Consumer protection
- FCA sets out information on its Financial Lives 2022 survey
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA and FSCS issue warnings about scam emails claiming to be from London Capital and Finance
- FCA declines to reconsider its approach to IRHP customer redress
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Fortt) v Financial Services Compensation Scheme Ltd [2022] EWHC 152 (Admin)
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA warns Banque Havilland SA in relation to 'improper' Qatar advice
- FAQs—FCA ‘home visits’
- FCA data highlights whistleblower programme imperatives
- Second Circuit reverses Deutsche Bank traders LIBOR convictions
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ESMA assumes chair of EURIBOR college
- Regulation of capital markets
- ICMA publishes FAQs and best practice recommendations for EU CSDR penalty regimes
- WFE report identifies policy levers to encourage SME listings
- ESMA publishes letter on clearing obligation for PSAs under EU EMIR
- ESMA publishes final disclosure guidelines for CRAs on initial reviews and preliminary ratings
- ESMA consults on targeted revisions to its guidelines on EU CRAR
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA publishes final reports on CCP recovery regime under CCPRRR
- ICMA publishes ‘Optimising settlement efficiency—An ERCC discussion paper’
- ISDA issues updated OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- ESMA consults on amendments to EU EMIR delegated regulation on CCP anti-procyclicality margin measures
- Securities financing transactions
- ISLA publishes CSDR penalties best practice guidelines
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- European Commission adds nuclear and gas energy activities to EU taxonomy
- FCA confirms final rules on climate-related disclosure requirements in line with TCFD recommendations
- Industry bodies launch template to help pension schemes calculate their carbon emissions
- ECB launches supervisory climate risk stress test
- ESMA consults on amendments to its MiFID II suitability guidelines relating to sustainability
- GLEIF publishes article on utilising standardised digital entity identification to reach ESG goals
- Banks and mutuals
- Édouard Fernandez-Bollo discusses banking union and other issues facing the sector
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes information on national rules for cross-border funds
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- ECON publishes draft opinion for the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection on the proposal for a new directive on consumer credits
- FCA updates webpage on changes to deliver switching options for mortgage prisoners
- Regulation of insurance
- IE calls for EDPB to clarify data protection guidelines on third-country data
- AIRMIC reports on key risk and insurance priorities to the EU from FERMA paper
- EIOPA publishes Risk Dashboard for Q3 2021
- EIOPA consults on retail investor protection in relation to sale of insurance-based investment products
- FCA reviews availability and cost of buildings insurance for multiple-occupancy residential buildings post-Grenfell
- EIOPA publishes paper on methodological principles of insurance stress testing
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA announces that Corporate & Professional Pensions Limited is in administration
- DWP launches consultation on draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022
- EIOPA survey on the pan-European pension product (PEPP)
- Payment services and systems
- Banks and Post Office reach ‘lifeline’ deal on cash services
- Competition in financial services
- CMA writes to Monzo regarding breach of Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS paper discusses regulatory and competition challenges of virtual banking
- Operational resilience
- ESAs welcome ESRB’s recommendation on a pan-European systemic cyber incident co-ordination framework
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA updates webpage on application status of pre-paid funeral plan providers
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 3 February 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
