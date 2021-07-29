- Financial Services weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- HM Treasury updates call for evidence on the Overseas Framework
- Comment—clearinghouse equivalence countdown begins as UK regulators resign themselves to access expiration
- A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit
- MiFID II
- ESMA submits annual assessment of transparency thresholds for non-equity instruments under MiFIR
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FSB considers lessons being learned from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 90
- Diversity and inclusion
- City of London Corporation urges financial sector to support the Socio-Economic Diversity Taskforce
- FCA consults on diversity and inclusion rules for company boards and executive committees
- Prudential requirements
- FCA publishes second policy statement on Investment Firms Prudential Regime
- FCA updates webpages to reflect introduction of IFPR
- PRA publishes updated remuneration policy statement templates
- BoE publishes Resolution publications including Consultation Paper and Operational Guide
- EBA finalises guidelines on establishing an intermediate EU parent undertaking under CRD V
- EBA consults on EU CRR technical standards on identification of shadow banking entities
- EBA publishes discussion paper on proportionality assessment methodology
- SRB guidance sets out its approach to prior permissions regime under EU CRR
- SRB blog post says its new heat-map approach enhances resolvability assessment
- Financial stability
- Joint Forum on Actuarial Regulation publishes 2021 risk perspective
- Risk management and controls
- Bank CCOs outline their top emerging risks of 2021
- Financial crime
- HMT Call for Evidence on review of UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regimes
- HMT publishes consultation on proposed amendments to the MLRs
- How anti-corruption push affects US companies operating abroad
- Unauthorised financial adviser admits to defrauding investors (R v Hudson)
- Court sentences Ian Hudson to four-years' imprisonment for fraudulent trading
- EU seeks to improve data transfers to boost AML fight
- European Commission consults on public-private partnerships in relation to AML/CTF in the EU
- Firms spend £374k battling financial crime, study says
- Treasury and Work and Pensions Committees say Online Safety Bill should cover paid-for scam adverts
- DCMS Sub-Committee opens inquiry into government handling of online content
- US Department of the Treasury welcomes UK’s added sanctions to GACS regime
- Cum-ex deals are criminal tax evasion, German court says
- Competition in financial services
- UK antitrust watchdog clears IHS Markit, CME joint venture
- High Court transfers two private MasterCard actions to Competition Appeal Tribunal
- Visa and Mastercard lose application to appeal swipe fee defence
- Conduct requirements
- FCA publishes financial promotions quarterly data for Q2 of 2021
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Head of mortgage broker firm refers FCA decision notice to Upper Tribunal
- Cabinet Office publishes first part of Nigel Boardman’s Greensill Capital report
- FCA announces it has charged Simon Day with one offence of money laundering
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FMSB announces publication of final Standard on the use of Term SONIA reference rates
- ARRC welcomes 26 July 2021 CFTC MRAC convention change to SOFR
- BAFT publishes report on impact of LIBOR transition for trade finance
- EU RFR Working Group makes transition recommendations for the interdealer market
- Respondents support ISDA’s fallbacks for GBP and USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates
- FCA updates ‘Benchmarks Regulation: our new powers, policy and decision-making’ webpage
- Regulation of capital markets
- FCA publishes final SPACs rules to strengthen protections for investors
- IOSCO’s new SPAC network holds first meeting to discuss regulatory issues
- ESMA updates EU Prospectus Regulation Q&As
- Regulation of derivatives
- Derivatives Service Bureau announces timing for consultation on UPI terms and conditions
- Banks and mutuals
- Treasury Committee announces it has written to FCA concerning frozen bank accounts
- UK government to sell NatWest Group shares in the open market
- ECB will not extend bank dividend recommendation
- BIS Bulletin explores state of bank resilience in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA Dear CEO letter on platforms portfolio strategy
- EBA consults on EU CRR technical standards on identification of shadow banking entities
- Islamic finance
- IFSB to launch Islamic Financial Services Stability Report 2021 on 18 August 2021
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA’s Dear CEO letter sets out expectations of lenders on reporting of fraud under BBLS
- HM Treasury issues statement on mortgage prisoners
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA consults on updates to its approach to insurance business transfers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—courts to monitor BI cases
- A review of the position six months on from the Supreme Court’s decision in the FCA Business Interruption Insurance Test Case (FCA v Arch)
- High Court approval hearing date set for proposed Prudential annuity transfer
- EIOPA executive director discusses insurance supervisory issues
- EIOPA consults on EU Solvency II supervisory statement on run-off undertakings and portfolios
- EIOPA consults on amendments to EU Solvency II supervisory reporting and disclosure requirements
- EIOPA asserts its authority over conduct of business supervision
- IASB consults on proposed amendment to IFRS 17 transition requirements
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Letter from TPR and PPF provides clarity on pension scheme eligibility for the Fraud Compensation Scheme
- Payment services and systems
- FCA and PSR publish updated assessment of UK’s access to cash infrastructure
- PSR writes to largest UK banks on Phase 2 of Confirmation of Payee
- PSR’s Chris Hemsley discusses APP scams, CoP and the CRM code
- OBIE welcomes CMA decision to mandate variable recurring payments for sweeping
- ECB publishes independent review of 2020 incidents affecting TARGET
- ECB seeks to assure data protection board over digital euro
- BIS Innovation Hub and Monetary Authority of Singapore publish proposal to improve global payments connectivity
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA issues statement on Coinburp Limited
- Sustainable finance
- The road to COP26—exploring the role of private finance
- FCA and PRA host seventh meeting of CFRF
- ESAs issue update to joint supervisory statement on sustainability-related disclosures
- European Commission adopts Q&As on SFDR
- IOSCO launches consultation on ESG ratings and data providers
- LMA and ELFA publish guide on sustainability linked leveraged loans
- ILPA publishes ESG Assessment Framework
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance appoints steering group and chair
- Green Finance Institute appoints interim chair
- ISDA CEO calls for alignment of capital rules and carbon certificates
- ISDA says FRTB unduly penalises carbon credit trading
- IE states that TCFD disclosure proposals can help foster global approach to sustainability and tackling climate change
- UNEP FI report backs growing institutional investor focus on achieving positive sustainability impacts
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 29 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
