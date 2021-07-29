menu-search
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • HM Treasury updates call for evidence on the Overseas Framework
  • Comment—clearinghouse equivalence countdown begins as UK regulators resign themselves to access expiration
  • A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA submits annual assessment of transparency thresholds for non-equity instruments under MiFIR
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FSB considers lessons being learned from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 29 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

