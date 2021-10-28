- Financial Services weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—Key Financial Services announcements
- Brexit
- Treasury Committee to hear from banking sector as part of its future of financial services inquiry
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BCBS, CPMI and IOSCO seek views on report on margining practices during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PRIIPs
- EIOPA’s executive director briefs ECON on proposed changes to PRIIPs KID RTS
- ECON briefing lays out background and state of play on disclosure rules for PRIIPs
- ESAs seek stakeholders' input on PRIIPs review
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA calls for legislative change to protect consumers in latest perimeter report
- FCA seeks applications for Smaller Business Practitioner Panel Chair
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 92
- Prudential requirements
- European Commission adopts CRD/CRR review, implementing Basel III standards
- FCA publishes rules for Investment Firms Prudential Regime
- FCA publishes finalised guidance on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration
- PRA publishes policy statement PS24/21 on non-performing loan securitisations
- Commission adopts Delegated Regulation amending the RTS laid down in EU CRD IV Delegated Regulation (EU) No 1151/2014 concerning the information to be notified when exercising the right of establishment and the freedom to provide services
- Commission adopts EU CRR Delegated Regulation with regard to RTS concerning CAs’ methodology when assessing the compliance of credit institutions and investment firms with the requirements to use the IRB approach.
- EBA publishes draft RTS on alternative standardised approach for market risk
- Corrigendum to EU CRR II declared null and void in Official Journal
- ECB interview discusses Basel III implementation, climate stress tests and pandemic response
- Financial stability
- FSB publishes 2021 annual report
- SRB publishes video of 2021 annual conference
- Risk management and controls
- IOSCO updates outsourcing principles for regulated entities
- Financial crime
- FATF October 2021 plenary discusses virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments
- FATF publishes statement on Pandora Papers
- FATF publishes report on mitigating the unintended consequences of standards
- FATF consults on revisions to Recommendation 24 on transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons
- FCA activity highlights value of AML internal investigations
- FCA to respond to Treasury Committee in detail after NatWest sentencing
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2021
- Undetected dirty money in EU markets may be significant
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Compensation (London Capital & Finance plc and Fraud Compensation Fund) Act 2021
- FCA CEO provides Treasury Committee with details on the number of LC&F complaints dealt with
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Judgment Alert: Re Carillion plc (in liquidation); sub nom Financial Conduct Authority v Carillion plc (in liquidation) [2021] EWHC 2871 (Ch)
- HSBC's appeal of readopted Euro interest rate derivatives cartel fine published in Official Journal (Case T-561/21)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Two Commission Implementing Regulations designating statutory benchmark replacements under EU Benchmarks Regulation published in Official Journal
- House of Lords examines Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Bill
- BoE publishes minutes of the Working Group on Sterling RFRs September 2021 meeting
- LSTA publishes blog on new LIBOR contracts
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes CSDR list of key relevant provisions of Member States corporate law
- ESMA updates Transaction Reporting Validation Rules under EU EMIR
- AFME report notes surge in European capital markets activity
- ICMA announces extension of deadline for IOSCO AMCC member survey on corporate bond market microstructure and participant behaviour
- FINRA publishes reminder of the upcoming Retirement of the OTCBB
- Regulation of derivatives
- Financial services industry believes extension of UK clearinghouse access to EU looks likely
- ESMA publishes speech on risk management by the chair of its CCP Supervisory Committee
- ISDA integrates Common Domain Model and ISDA Create
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA publishes updated recommendations for reporting under the EU SFTR
- Banks and mutuals
- SRB announces signing of co-operation agreement with FINMA
- SRB publishes operational guidance on separability of banks in time of crisis
- SRB updates notification policy for when bail-in recognition clauses cannot be added to contracts under third-country law in light of new regulations
- EBA publishes advice to the Commission on funding in resolution and insolvency
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA publishes final rules for new LTAF regime
- ESMA publishes compliance tables for its guidelines on performance fees and on liquidity stress testing in UCITS and AIFs
- ESMA publishes further updated list of AIFMD MoUs
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- HM Treasury consults on the regulation of BNPL products
- ECB euro area bank lending survey notes mortgage loans increased 8% in Q3 2021
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA confirms non-objection to proposed demutualisation of London Victoria
- FCA publishes updated Q&As on general insurance pricing practices
- EIOPA financial stability team leader discusses the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- Lloyd’s provides further evidence to Treasury Committee on regulatory barriers to small-firm scale up
- Regulation and cybercrime top list of insurance concerns
- Payment services and systems
- PSR response paper RP21/1 sets out plans for CoP to be available to more customers
- PSR seeks views on draft specific direction on free-to-use ATMs
- Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2021
- EBA clarifies the seventh set of issues raised by its industry working group on APIs under PSD2
- OBIE announces publication of version 3.1.9 of the Open Banking Standard
- Visa and Mastercard on notice for UK backlash as businesses back state digital currency
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS and Bank of Italy announce G20 TechSprint 2021 winners
- Sustainable finance
- ESAs deliver to the Commission their final report with draft RTS on EU SFDR disclosures
- UNEP FI G20 input paper sets out ‘credible’ net-zero commitments for financial institutions
- UNEP FI encourages financial services firms to get involved in TNFD
- NGFS progress report on the implementation of the recommendations of its Guide for Supervisors highlights progress
- LMA launches first of a series of ESG e-learning modules
- TheCityUK calls for consideration of ESG issues in fintech legislative proposals
- A roadmap to sustainable investing—UK government sets out its proposals on a new green finance rulebook—along with an industry call to action to help cement the UK as the global leader in green investment
- BIS to develop Asian Green Bond Fund
- CFRF publishes its second set of guides on managing climate-related financial risk
- European Parliament briefing analyses impact assessment of the Commission’s green bond standard proposal
- Treasury announces that second UK Green Gilt has raised further £6bn for green projects
- UNEP FI and Global Canopy begin testing of exploratory disclosure framework
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the LexisPSL Financial Services team for the week ending 28 October 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) highlights from the Autumn Budget 2021, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (4) updates from UK regulators, (5) updates from EU and international regulators, (6) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (7) new and updated content and (8) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
