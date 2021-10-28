LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Key Financial Services announcements
  • Brexit
  • Treasury Committee to hear from banking sector as part of its future of financial services inquiry
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BCBS, CPMI and IOSCO seek views on report on margining practices during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • PRIIPs
  • EIOPA’s executive director briefs ECON on proposed changes to PRIIPs KID RTS
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the LexisPSL Financial Services team for the week ending 28 October 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) highlights from the Autumn Budget 2021, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (4) updates from UK regulators, (5) updates from EU and international regulators, (6) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (7) new and updated content and (8) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More