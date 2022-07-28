- Financial Services weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Financial Services and Markets Bill
- Financial Services Markets Bill sets out post-Brexit framework for UK financial services
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
- HMT and CLC publish first annual review on competitiveness of UK financial services
- MiFID II
- Two Commission Delegated Regulations and a Commission Implementing Regulation relating to position limits and controls under MiFID II published in Official Journal
- ESMA to hold hearing as part of its MiFID II product governance consultation
- ESMA publishes compliance table for MiFID II appropriateness and execution only requirements guidelines
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- The UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group discuss cross-border co-operation
- EU-US regulatory forum discusses Ukraine invasion, inflationary pressures and climate change
- GLEIF report analyses latest trends in global LEI use
- ECB approves the Transmission Protection Instrument
- FCA publishes its environmental sustainability targets and metrics
- ECB publishes ESCB and SSM equality, diversity, and inclusion charter
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- BoE and FCA publish Dear CEO letter and response on joint transformation programme for data collection
- FCA publishes 2021 analysis of retail intermediary sector
- Prudential requirements
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Consequential Amendments of References to Rules and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- PRA consults on changes to the criteria and scoring methodology for identifying O-SIIs
- ESMA and EBA publish final guidelines on procedures and methodologies for investment firms SREP
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on Pillar 2 add-ons for investment firms under the IFD
- EBA publishes report on large exposures regime exemptions
- EBA publishes methodology, templates and template guidance for 2023 EU-wide stress test
- Risk management and controls
- Pros and cons of regulating finance sectors third parties
- BoE/PRA/FCA publish DP on operational resilience of critical third parties to the UK financial sector
- EBA publishes bank remuneration data for 2019/20
- EBF and EY publish survey on risks for banks
- Financial crime and sanctions
- CPS reports four imprisoned for £13.7m investment scam
- Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the European Union extends Russia economic sanctions
- Financial and Credit Institutions take note—EBA issues detailed guidelines on role and responsibilities of the AML/CTF compliance officer and management body
- Companies House provides guidance on how to register overseas entities
- CPS reports four fraudsters convicted for £21m loss in cryptocurrency
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU imposes further restrictive measures
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding payments to UK Insurers
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 21 July 2022
- Credit Suisse and US federal prosecutors agree and recommend US$23m restitution in Mozambique case
- FATF report sets out recommendations on private sector information sharing to combat AML/CTF
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 14) Regulations 2022
- Consumer protection
- FCA publishes final rules and guidance on new Consumer Duty
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Financial Ombudsman Service publishes Ombudsman News 173
- Complaints Commissioner makes VREQ training recommendations to FCA
- Parliamentary committee accuse FCA of failing British steel pensioners
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- UBS says it’s part of big-bank electronic messaging probe
- FCA brings contempt of court applications over breaches by an individual of a restraint order
- Former App Exec scores partial win for FCA docs access
- Markets and trading
- Russia partially lifts ban on forex trading by Western Banks
- Regulation of capital markets
- FCA provides update on its work on accessing and using wholesale data
- Delegated Regulation amending the Securitisation Regulation RTS concerning the information to be provided for STS notification requirements published in Official Journal
- ESMA updates list of equivalent third-country markets under EU EMIR
- ESMA updates list of short-selling and CDS infringement sanctions
- ESMA peer review finds NCAs’ scrutiny and approval of prospectuses to be generally satisfactory
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- IOSCO welcomes progress made on ISSB’s proposed corporate sustainability reporting standards
- UNEP FI responds to ISSB/IFRS exposure draft on sustainability-related financial disclosures
- ECB/ESRB report discusses macroprudential policies to address climate change
- European Commission adopts regulatory technical standards for EU sustainability-related disclosure regulation
- FSB publishes responses to interim report on consultation on supervisory and regulatory approaches to climate-related risks
- FMSB report aims to enhance understanding of ESG ratings and facilitate comparability
- Banks and mutuals
- CMA finds six high street banks in breach of customer information rules
- ESAs' Board of Appeal dismisses case relating to EBA’s decision not to investigate termination of local bank account
- ECB’s Elizabeth McCaul discusses Ukraine invasion, stress tests and crypto
- Regulation of insurance
- ABI says current Solvency II reform proposals need further work to meet objectives
- EIOPA issues guidance on integrating customer sustainability preferences in IDD suitability assessments
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Nearly all pension transfers deemed suspicious
- Payment services and systems
- CMA issues directions to Monzo Bank over payment transaction history failures
- Retailers seek to challenge card swipe fees decision
- Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency (England and Wales) (Amendment) Rules 2022
- Court details liquidation process for payment processors
- PSR responds to its Panel’s report on challenges to the take-up of digital payments
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- UK Finance paper analyses design issues for a potential UK CBDC
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA issues Decision Notice on One Life Funeral
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 28 July 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
