Financial Services weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
  • Brexit
  • Catching criminals could get harder post-Brexit
  • Investment protection under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—is it a Canada-style deal?
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BoE announces small businesses used coronavirus (COVID-19) schemes the most
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19): FCA and FRC remind companies of temporary measures for financial reporting
  • FCA publishes guidance on use of PAYG options under Bounce Back Loan Scheme
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 28 January 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

