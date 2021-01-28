- Financial Services weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- Catching criminals could get harder post-Brexit
- Investment protection under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—is it a Canada-style deal?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BoE announces small businesses used coronavirus (COVID-19) schemes the most
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): FCA and FRC remind companies of temporary measures for financial reporting
- FCA publishes guidance on use of PAYG options under Bounce Back Loan Scheme
- ESRB Recommendation amending Recommendation ESRB/2020/7 on restriction of distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic published in the Official Journal
- Payment firms, insurers, credit unions hit by surge in pandemic-related cyber attacks, BIS paper says
- MiFID II
- ESMA assesses staffing needs in light of new MiFIR powers for third-country firms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Parliament sets date for plenary debate of targeted changes to MiFID II
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BIS Innovation Hub publishes annual work programme
- FCA publishes amended and restated MoU with US Securities and Exchange Commission
- IRSG calls on UK to foster international co-operation on coronavirus (COVID-19), climate change and the digital agenda
- Mairead McGuinness briefs ECON on European Commission’s agenda for 2021
- FCA publishes Regulation Round-up for January 2021
- FMLC December 2020 meeting minutes published
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- PRA publishes PS1/21, Strengthening accountability: SM&CR forms update
- CLLS responds to FCA guidance consultation on insolvency practitioners and regulated firms
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes technical standards on investment firms’ variable remuneration under IFD
- EBA writes to Commission to flag inconsistencies between MREL provisions in the CRR and BRRD
- PRA publishes modification by consent relating to Capital Buffers and Pillar 2A Model Requirements under CRD V
- EBA announces timing for the launch of its 2021 EU-wide stress test exercise
- ECB adopts recast regulations on minimum reserve and reporting requirements
- European Parliament briefing on postponement of Basel III reforms
- Financial stability
- International Banking Federation urges BCBS to consider implications of BigTech entering banking
- HM Treasury publishes record of December 2020 Financial Stability Report meeting
- Financial crime
- PIMFA calls for legal changes as FCA warns of rising ‘clone firm’ investment scams
- UK Finance reports on renewed sanctions strategy for the EU
- MEPs adopt resolution on reform of EU tax haven blacklist
- Court orders insider dealer Walid Choucair to pay £3.9m in confiscation
- Banks avoid tougher UK fraud protection duties, for now
- The EAW is dead—long live the UK-EU Surrender Agreement
- City workers arrested in £6m COVID-19 loan fraud probe
- UK crime fighter urges banks to scale back AML reports
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA and PRA consult on FSCS 2021/22 management expenses levy limit
- FCA consults on proposal to introduce a price cap on CMC fees
- IOSCO publishes report on complaint handling and protecting retail investors
- PIMFA states FSCS levy forecast of £1bn compensation bill is a scandal
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News, Issue 157
- FOS upholds complaint against SIPP adviser that failed to spot sophisticated fraud (FOS Mrs G DRN511624)
- Investigations, enforcement and redress
- ASA rulings—27 January 2021
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Public consultation on draft revised P.R.I.M.E. Finance Arbitration Rules launched
- Markets and trading
- BoE publishes results of October 2020 FX survey
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Council of EU publishes text of draft Regulation amending BMR concerning exemption of certain third-country FX benchmarks and risks of benchmarks in cessation
- ISDA launches new fallbacks for derivatives connected to IBOR
- FCA Speech—are you ready for life without LIBOR from end-2021?
- Regulation of capital markets
- Delegated Regulation delaying settlement discipline requirements published in Official Journal
- FCA Research Note considers secondary market participation in fixed income ETFs and resilience during times of stress
- ICMA collates resources on fintech and sustainable finance in new online library
- Regulation of derivatives
- European Commission adopts EMIR delegated regulations on procedures and penalties for TRs and CCPs
- The Commission consults on EMIR equivalence decisions
- ESMA publishes updated guidelines on written agreements between members of CCP colleges
- European Commission says US SEC regime equivalent for CCPs
- CCP recovery and resolution regulation published in Official Journal
- ESMA calls for candidates in order to revive CWG for CDTF
- ISDA launches digital master agreement
- Securities financing transactions
- BCBS consults on proposed amendments to rules on haircut floors for SFTs
- Banks and mutuals
- European Commission consults on bank crisis management and deposit insurance framework
- Eurogroup representatives sign amending agreements in ESM reform package
- Mairead McGuinness discusses the way ahead for the banking union
- ECB research paper assesses how much capital banks should hold
- EU banks gradually learn what their EUR 60bn crisis fund is worth
- Investment funds and asset management
- Government issues call for input on review of UK funds regime
- IE and EFAMA welcome review of ELTIF Regulation but propose changes
- AIC to begin publishing investment firms’ ESG policies in Q2 2021
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): FCA publishes update on mortgages, consumer credit, banking and payments
- Business interruption insurance
- FCA business interruption test case—Dear CEO letter
- FCA test case—documentation for policyholders
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes second paper on methodological principles of insurance stress testing
- FCA confirms BIBA travel insurance directory meets criteria for new signposting rules
- IAIS consults on draft Application on Supervision of Control Functions
- IE and the CFO Forum welcome IFRS 17 providing annual cohorts solution is found
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Summary judgment granted on dishonest assistance claim for breach of trust involving a transfer to a QROPS (Burns v Burns)
- Payment services and systems
- ECB issues opinion on proposed regulation on cross-border payments in the EU
- OBIE opens second phase of its Variable Recurring Payments and Sweeping consultation
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Better Finance finds that Robo Advice sector ‘has not grown as fast as expected’
- LSB blog and workshop on ‘the customer journey in a digital world’
- Sustainable finance
- BIS announces launch of second green bond fund for central banks
- ECB announces it is to invest in BIS’ green bond fund
- BoE publishes response to EAC letter to the Governor
- AIC to begin publishing investment firms’ ESG policies in Q2 2021
- Bankers for NetZero Initiative sets out policy proposals ahead of COP26
- Commission launches consultation on establishment of a European Single Access Point
- EAC urges Andrew Bailey to align economic stimulus with Paris Agreement
- ECB President speaks on climate change and central banking as ECB sets up climate change centre
- Sustainable finance: transforming finance to finance the transformation
- Ten UNEP FI members commit to publishing climate risk disclosures by 2023
- UNEP FI and EBF provide recommendations on EU Taxonomy on Sustainable Activities
- BoE risks ‘moral hazard’ over high-carbon bonds, say MPs
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 28 January 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
