- Financial Services weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA clarifies regulatory position of Recovery Loan Scheme lending
- ISDA publishes report on financial market/institution support amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Drop in FCA whistleblowing reports linked to homeworking
- MiFID II
- ESMA consults on MiFID II commodity derivative technical standards
- FinDatEx publishes editorial updates to its European MiFID templates
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BSB relaunches as FSCB to expand membership scope
- ESMA Board of Supervisors appoints Natasha Cazenave as new executive director
- FCA no longer accepting change of legal status applications from 1 June 2021
- FCA publishes May 2021 regulation round-up
- PRA publishes Business Plan for 2021/22
- PRA publishes results of annual firm feedback survey for 2020
- ESMA responds to Commission consultation on the functioning of the ESAs
- UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group issues statement following fourth meeting
- HM Treasury provides further information in response to FOI requests regarding Greensill Capital
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- European Parliament confirms no objection to delegated regulation on trade repository fees
- Prudential requirements
- FIA response supports 12-month extension to QCPP transitional period under CRR
- PRA statement clarifies approach to identification and exclusion of ‘material risk takers’
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on own funds and eligible liabilities
- Risk management and controls
- Make do or mend: what's next for UK whistleblowing law?
- PRA’s deputy CEO considers cyber risk in broader operational risk agenda
- Financial crime
- BoE says Wyelands Bank at centre of SFO probe
- European Commission fines investment banks £371m for European Government Bonds trading cartel
- FCA commences proceedings against man in relation to three charges
- How fraudsters have abused the government’s pandemic relief efforts
- ICO fines Amex £90,000 for sending unsolicited marketing emails to customers
- NatWest's UK money laundering trial delayed again, FCA says
- NCA Strategic Assessment identifies the growing threat of online organised crime
- Police arrest eight on suspicion of sending ‘smishing’ scam texts
- Probes into coronavirus (COVID-19) loan fraud up 50 percent, law firm says
- Regulation of Investigatory Powers (Criminal Conduct Authorisations) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Action Fraud figures show over £63m was lost to investment fraud through social media scams in past year
- SFO prosecutions round-up—May 2021
- FATF publishes a collection of country risk assessments
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Annual FOS data for 2020/21 shows significant increase in non-PPI complaints
- FCA responds to High Court’s refusal to sanction Amigo Loans scheme of arrangement and warns firms not to use similar schemes to avoid redress
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA Enforcement focuses on investment scams and other key takeaways from the 2021 City & Financial Global investigations and enforcement conference
- FCA publishes Marshall Sterling Investment Management Limited First Supervisory Notice
- HMT responds to further Greensill FOI request
- Permission to appeal sought in case of the Financial Conduct Authority v 24 Hr Trading Academy Limited & anr
- Treasury Committee to hear evidence from Rishi Sunak as part of Greensill investigation
- FCA stops Cypriot firm in TPR from offering CFDs to UK investors
- ASA rulings—26 May 2021
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Deutsche Bank sued over forex rigging by UK currency firm
- How the UK’s new banking dispute service got built
- Markets and trading
- Commission Delegated Regulation on ESMA supervisory fees for trade repositories published in Official Journal
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA launches consultation on its new powers to support orderly wind down of critical benchmarks
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates priorities and roadmap document
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA recommends net short positions reporting threshold be lowered permanently
- IOSCO publishes industry surveys on conduct risks in leveraged loans and collateralised loan obligations
- Regs shouldnt favour SPACS, committee told
- UK plans powers to block market listings over security fears
- ESMA sets out proposals for European Commission’s review of EU CSDR
- CRAs: ESMA consults on disclosure guidelines for initial reviews and preliminary ratings
- Regulation of derivatives
- BoE consults on the scope of the UK EMIR derivatives clearing obligations
- EACH General Assembly reviews European CCP resilience
- FIA webinar hears concerns about EU firms’ access to UK CCPs
- ISDA publishes White paper on the future of Risk, Capital and Margin Reporting
- Securities financing transactions
- ACI FMA announces update of its statement of support to the UK Money Markets Code
- ESMA publishes final report and guidelines on the calculation of SFT positions by TRs
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB publishes presentation on non-performing loans in the euro area
- FCA issues updated data on its mutual societies registration function
- ECB publishes structural financial indicators for the EU banking sector as at end-2020
- SRB publishes updated MREL policy and Q4 2020 dashboard
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA amends UK AIFMD webpage to reflect the end of the Brexit transition period
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- EU mortgage reforms to look at digital and switching, rather than credit data
- FCA updates advice sheets for consumer credit debt problems
- Regulation of insurance
- BoE director discusses post-Brexit insurance regulation
- Consultation launched on amending insurer insolvency arrangements
- European Ombudsman publishes decision on public access to EIOPA Board of Supervisors votes on draft RTS
- IAIS and SIF publish climate change recommendations for insurance supervisors
- Insurance reform could have ripple effect for UK economy
- Payment services and systems
- FCA extends deadline of SCA for e-commerce transactions again
- PSR consults on Confirmation of Payee—Phase 2
- The European Payments Council consults on changes to the SEPA Request-to-Pay scheme rulebook
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- A green future for Bitcoin—is sustainable cryptocurrency possible?
- ESMA issues call for evidence on digital finance
- FCA reports on its March 2021 Women’s Economic Empowerment TechSprint
- Sustainable finance
- BoE speech and discussion paper set out ways to green the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme
- EBA publishes results of pilot study of banks’ climate risk exposures
- ESMA SMSG responds to European Commission’s targeted consultation on supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- GPC and Finance Earth share their market review of nature-based solutions
- ICAPs Expectations Ladder and Guidance published to help investor climate plans
- UK Finance blog discusses climate risk management webinar
- UNEP FI article discusses banks’ net-zero commitments
- UNEP FI announces module to assess how financial portfolios indirectly drive species extinction risk
- NGFS publishes progress report on bridging climate-related data gaps
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Timeline
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- New Q&As
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 27 May 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
