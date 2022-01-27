- Financial Services weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK anti-fraud minister quits over coronavirus (COVID-19) loan record
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- New FCA webpage on transforming data collection
- BIS announces that BISIH 2022 work programme to focus on CBDCs, payments, DeFi and green finance
- BoE publishes results of October 2021 FX turnover survey
- FOS announces publication of Wider Implications Framework
- Unite launches ballot of FCA staff for industrial action
- MiFID II
- FCA publishes update on 10% depreciation notifications under onshored MiFID delegated regulation
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- New FCA authorisation application fees structure now in force
- Prudential requirements
- EBA consults on updates to two sets of remuneration guidelines
- EBA amends ITS to delete NOK from list of currencies with liquid asset constraints
- ESMA responds to IASB request for information on IFRS 9 post-implementation review
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks under EU CRR
- EU IFR RTS on adjustments to K-DTF published in Official Journal
- Financial stability
- LEI ROC publishes progress report for 2019-2021
- Risk management and controls
- Financial crime
- Europol report aims to debunk myths around the criminal use of cryptocurrencies
- Denmark settles with finance firm in tax fraud suit
- UK underfunded in economic crime fight, activists say
- FinCEN proposal would broaden suspicious activity sharing
- Consumer protection
- Commission sweep finds two thirds of sites cannot ensure review authenticity
- FCA publishes guidance consultation GC22/1 for firms who seek to limit their liabilities
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Danish tax authority looks to revive US$2bn cum-ex fraud claim
- Judgment Alert: [2022] EWHC 140 (Ch)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ARRC publishes its newsletter for December 2021 to January 2022
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA clarifies short position reporting requirements ahead of threshold change
- EACH publishes responses to ESMA consultations
- ESMA publishes CSD Register
- PRIIPs
- FCA clarifies PRIIPS disclosure requirements for UCITS and NURS
- Regulation of derivatives
- FIA and ISDA respond to ESMA discussion paper on EMIR clearing thresholds
- ISDA publishes CEO’s remarks on China derivatives market
- Sustainable finance & ESG
- G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meets in Jakarta
- ESMA letter to co-legislators sets out areas of concern on proposed green bond regulation
- European Data Cooperative formed to gather ESG data
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance targets halving portfolio emissions by 2030
- AFME makes recommendations on the proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Platform on Sustainable Finance gives feedback and recommendations on draft Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance crosses the 100-member threshold
- Sustainable finance and ESG in the UK and EU—what to expect in 2022
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA launches supervisory action on UCITS and AIF valuation
- ESRB publishes recommendation aimed at increasing the resilience of money market funds
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Crowdfunding platforms
- Judgment Alert: [2022] EWHC 72 (Ch)
- Regulation of insurance
- BIBA publishes 'managing risk' manifesto for 2022
- LMA publishes Q&A on LEOM IDD process for use where underwriters are seconded to the LIC UK branch
- EIOPA Consumer Trends Report discusses implications of coronavirus (COVID-19)-led digitalisation
- EIOPA 2022 conference to be held on 21 June
- Insurance stress test 2022: PRA launches second request for technical input
- Payment services and systems
- PSR consults on card-acquiring market review remedies and sets out next steps on fees
- Competition in financial services
- High Court transfers Allianz action against Barclays and others to Competition Appeals Tribunal
- CMA publishes updated governance arrangements for open banking
- FCA publishes final report on competition in retail banking markets
- Operational resilience
- Operational resilience requirements for UK financial services firms
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 27 January 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
