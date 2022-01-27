LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Financial Services weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • UK anti-fraud minister quits over coronavirus (COVID-19) loan record
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • New FCA webpage on transforming data collection
  • BIS announces that BISIH 2022 work programme to focus on CBDCs, payments, DeFi and green finance
  • BoE publishes results of October 2021 FX turnover survey
  • FOS announces publication of Wider Implications Framework
  • Unite launches ballot of FCA staff for industrial action
    • More...

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 27 January 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

