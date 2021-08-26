- Financial Services weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA updates Coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Resilience Survey webpage for firms in TPR and Supervisory Run-off Regime
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA publishes regulation round up for August 2021
- FMLC publishes meeting minutes for July 2021
- Prudential requirements
- ECB Decision amending Decision ECB/2014/29 published in Official Journal
- EBA publishes peer review on the prudential assessment of qualifying holdings
- FCA publishes consolidated list of waivers, modifications and CRR permissions granted
- Financial stability
- FSB framework sets out required information from FMI intermediaries to support resolution planning
- FSB revises questionnaire on the continuity of access to FMIs for firms in resolution
- EBA updates data used to identify globally systemically important institutions (G-SIIs)
- Financial crime
- Global money-laundering problem still dwarfs crackdown efforts despite some momentum
- Binance tightens AML checks amid regulatory pressure
- UK Finance assesses impact of thematic sanctions replacing geographic ones
- MiFID II
- ESMA consults on suitability assessments of DRSP management body members
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- LC&F bondholders drop challenge to FSCS compensation
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Allianz faces probable US$4.1bn hit from DoJ probe and related litigation
- FCA issues scammer alert over Northern Provident Investments liquidation
- FCA consumer warning on Binance Markets Limited and the Binance Group
- Markets and trading
- IA calls for standardisation of reject codes for unsuccessful FX trades to be fully implemented
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- UK Finance blog discusses LIBOR transition challenges
- LSTA looks to ARRC spread adjustments as possible answer to new SOFR loans
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA research note analyses IRD trading activity reported in Europe
- ISDA CEO urges firms to automate key processes and transform collateral management as part of their IM compliance
- Ofgem consults on changes to its REMIT Penalties Statement and REMIT Procedural Guidelines
- Banks and mutuals
- UK banks respond to Treasury Committee questions on bank closure plans
- BBRS launches liaison panels to enhance feedback between BBRS, banks and SMEs
- Investment funds and asset management
- Delegated Regulation on assets received by MMFs under reverse repurchase agreements published in Official Journal
- Investment Association launches SPARKS programme to kickstart early-stage fintechs
- Legal entity identifiers (LEIs)
- GLEIF publishes global overview table of initiatives relevant to legal entity identification
- GLEIF urges organisations to include LEIs in electronic signatures
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Judgment Alert: Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration); sub nom Webb and others v Taylor (as a representative respondent on behalf of the Model 2 Investors and Model 2 Transferees) and others [2021] EWHC 2285 (Ch)
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA portfolio letter on supervisory strategy for personal and commercial line insurers
- FCA warns insurance firms over new product governance rules deadline
- EIOPA publishes decision on reporting PEPP KIDs in machine-readable format
- Europe's four biggest reinsurers report €9.6bn coronavirus (COVID-19) losses
- FCA publishes portfolio letter addressing its supervisory strategy for life insurers
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA publishes second supervisory notice against SIPP operator DAC Pensions Limited
- Payment services and systems
- FCA chooses not to incorporate EBA’s view of inherence for the purposes of SCA
- The rights of electronic money holders to relevant funds under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (Re ipagoo LLP (in administration); Baker and another (as joint administrators of ipagoo LLP) (Financial Conduct Authority intervening)
- Competition in financial services
- Antitrust class actions gather speed with Mastercard ruling
- Credit Suisse and Crédit Agricole challenge European Commission’s SSA bonds trading cartel decision
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- CCLS responds to Law Commission’s call for evidence on digital assets
- PayPal to allow UK customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies
- Recent crackdown highlights SEC’s growing crypto scrutiny
- Summary of EDPS opinion on proposed regulation on markets in cryptoassets published in Official Journal
- Sustainable finance
- BIS collaborates to produce digital infrastructure for tokenisation of green bonds
- FIA and FIA EPTA respond to Commission’s Platform on Sustainable Finance proposals
- First ever government-backed green transition loan worth £430m supported by UKEF
- FCA announces one-to-one sessions for those who transferred out of British Steel Pension Scheme
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 26 August 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
