Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Treasury’s Glen updates City on Wholesale Markets Review and other initiatives
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • FCA provides responses to unanswered questions from 2021 annual public meeting
  • FCA publishes independent assessment of its board’s effectiveness
  • PAC publishes report on inadequacy of bank’s due diligence
  • ECB’s af Jochnick discusses banking union and the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic response
  • ESMA updates six Q&A documents
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 25 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

