- Financial Services weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Treasury’s Glen updates City on Wholesale Markets Review and other initiatives
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA provides responses to unanswered questions from 2021 annual public meeting
- FCA publishes independent assessment of its board’s effectiveness
- PAC publishes report on inadequacy of bank’s due diligence
- ECB’s af Jochnick discusses banking union and the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic response
- ESMA updates six Q&A documents
- FSB plenary agrees work programme for 2022
- FCA confirms recognition of the FX Global Code and the Global Precious Metals Code, and stresses SM&CR implications
- ESMA publishes preliminary report on the EU carbon market
- ESMA seeks candidates for its Investor Protection and Intermediaries consultative working group
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes compliance table on guidelines on MiFID II/MiFIR obligations on market data
- SMA publishes draft MiFID II RTS for commodity derivatives under capital markets recovery package
- ESMA publishes preliminary report on the EU carbon market
- Prudential requirements
- EU CRD IV ITS on reporting templates, definitions and IT solutions published in Official Journal
- FSB publishes 2021 list of G-SIBs
- EBA publishes final revised guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under EU IFD
- Investment firms: ESMA and EBA consult on SREP guidelines and own funds RTS
- Financial stability
- ISDA publishes episode 16 of The Swap podcast
- Risk management and controls
- ESMA publishes compliance table for guidelines on outsourcing to cloud service providers
- Investment Association’s Principles of Remuneration 2022 call for use of ESG metrics
- Financial crime
- ESMA publishes 2020 MAR sanctions report
- FinCEN urges banks to help spot environmental crimes
- HMT publishes AML/CTF supervision report 2019–20
- Consumer protection
- ECJ interprets Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Directive in preliminary rulings
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FOS complaints data shows rise in ‘authorised’ scams
- HMT publishes amended London Capital & Finance compensation scheme rules
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA sues former executives of collapsed mobile app company
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- NatWest failed to flag anti money laundering risks in real-time,suit says
- Lehman Brothers Holdings Scottish LP 3 v Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and others; Joint liquidators of LB GP No. 1 Ltd (in liquidation) and another v Joint administrators of Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and another
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FSB statement on LIBOR cessation calls on market participants to ‘act urgently’
- Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill—HMT publishes updated explanatory notes
- ICE Benchmark Administration provides update on LIBOR cessation and synthetic LIBOR
- Benchmark transition: ESMA publishes final report and draft technical standards on the clearing and derivative trading obligations
- Regulation of capital markets
- ISDA and AFME submit joint response to ESMA short selling consultation
- European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
- FCA reaches examination stage in assessment of applications from securitisation repositories
- CCP12 publishes paper on disclosures by CCPs
- ESMA publishes consultation papers on CCP resolution mandates
- PRIIPs
- European Parliament endorses Commission’s UCITS/PRIIPs KID proposals
- Regulation of derivatives
- Industry trade bodies urge EU to extend relief for cross-border intragroup transactions under EU EMIR
- Initial margin: BNY Mellon publishes key custodial documentation on ISDA Create
- CCP12 responds to China Futures Law Public Consultation
- ESRB publishes Summary Compliance report on liquidity risks arising from margin calls
- ESMA discussion paper seeks views on EU EMIR clearing thresholds
- ESMA consults on potential investment by CCPs in EU money market funds
- ESMA publishes preliminary report on the EU carbon market
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA publishes report on IFRS 9 implementation
- ECB supervisory board member says impact of COVID-19 remains a priority
- ECB’s latest Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises finds improved SME access to finance
- Treasury Committee to hear evidence on the role and health of mutuals
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Commission issues call for evidence on review of EU mortgage credit rules
- Regulation of insurance
- IFRS 17 on insurance contracts published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lloyd’s syndicate settles £79m BI claim (Parkdean v Axis)
- EIOPA publishes annual report on the use of capital add-ons under Solvency II during 2020
- IAIS concludes its November committee meetings and 28th AGM and annual conference
- FCA updates PS21/11 webpage
- IAIS consults on the development of liquidity metrics—phase 2
- Payment services and systems
- CMA publishes terms of reference for ‘Open Banking lessons learned’ review
- EPC updates guidance and clarification papers for SEPA SCT and SDD rulebooks
- LSB welcomes PSR’s consultation on tackling APP scams
- BoE’s Victoria Cleland urges industry to support G20 roadmap on cross-border payments
- ECB publishes new Eurosystem framework for overseeing electronic payment instruments
- BIS CPMI launches consultation on extension and alignment of payment system operating hours for cross-border payments
- PSR consults on new plans to tackle APP scams, as government announces intention to legislate
- PSR issues statement on card scheme fees following Amazon’s Visa announcement
- Visa says late swipe-fee litigation cannot rise again
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Council of EU adopts position on MiCA and DORA proposals
- SEC warning to crypto lawyers harkens to prior crackdowns
- ECB’s Pentti Hakkarainen discusses EU banks’ digital future
- HMT and ECB outline thoughts on potential for CBDCs
- BIS publishes speech on possibilities and limits of decentralisation in digital finance
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- Finance Watch calls for climate-related financial risks to be reflected in EU bank and insurance prudential rules
- ESMA publishes preliminary report on the EU carbon market
- Lloyd’s Market Association publishes model climate change exclusion for use on liability policies
- GFI launches Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings Europe initiative to tackle climate investment gap
- IOSCO recommendations call for oversight of ESG ratings and data product providers
- AFME and Linklaters publish practical guide to navigating sustainable finance regulation in the EU, UK and Switzerland
- ECB assessment concludes that banks need to accelerate efforts to tackle climate risks
- ESMA Chair discusses regulatory work to combat greenwashing
- UNEP FI announces new Leadership Council
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 25 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
