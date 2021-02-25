- Financial Services weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- ECB publishes supervisory MoU on post-Brexit co-operation with PRA and FCA in relation to prudential supervision
- House of Lords debates Financial Services Bill at second reading
- ICMA updates Recommendations for reporting under the SFTR to reflect end of Brexit transition period
- UK Finance responds to HMT consultation on the future UK financial services regulatory framework
- EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says
More...
- Government urged to add pension watchdog to post-Brexit review
- Post-Brexit UK urged to drop ‘unnecessary’ solvency rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Isabel Schnabel discusses the ECB’s policy response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- UK Finance report sets out recommendations to promote global trade in financial services
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes second annual report on waivers and deferrals for non-equity instruments under MiFIR
- ESMA working paper and webinar look at impact of MiFID research unbundling rules on SMEs
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Commissioner McGuinness sets out vision for the financial services sector
- ECB publishes papers and speeches from the ESCB Legal Conference 2020
- FCA publishes February 2021 regulation round-up
- UK Finance blog makes case for better cost-benefit analyses by financial regulators
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- BoE, PRA and FCA set out plans for transforming data collection
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on disclosure of indicators of G-SIIs
- EBA consults on draft technical standards to improve supervisory co-operation for EU investment firms under EU IFD
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on indirect exposures arising from derivatives underlying a debt or equity instrument pursuant to the CRR
- Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/249 amending CRR Implementing Regulation (EU) 2015/2197 with regard to closely correlated currencies published in Official Journal
- BoE sends ‘Dear CEO’ letter to major UK banks in scope of the first Resolvability Assessment Framework
- Risk management and controls
- Insurance Europe publishes position paper on Commission’s proposed Digital Operational Resilience Act
- UK Finance blog looks at driving value from service-based operational resilience
- UK Finance blog discusses role of the Financial Sector Cyber Collaboration Centre in SolarWinds Orion response
- Financial crime
- FCA provides consultation feedback and updates OPBAS Sourcebook for professional body AML supervisors
- UK Finance publishes report on crackdown by DCPCU on fraud
- UK Finance updates its UK Sanctions Statutory Instruments Review
- Ex-Goldman banker can’t overturn £7.3m confiscation order
- Trader can be extradited in ex-Goldman banker fraud case
- Consumer protection
- FCA publishes feedback and guidance on fair treatment of vulnerable customers, and EHRC MoU
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA imposes restrictions on motor finance provider Raedex Consortium Limited
- High Court says FCA can return funds to victims of unauthorised schemes
- High Court stays FCA regulatory proceedings pending outcome of civil trial
- Treasury Committee comments on new Woodford investment firm
- UK Supreme Court ruling could reshape international disclosure
- Dispute resolution in financial services
- Mediation for investment disputes decision published in Official Journal
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of T and another) v Financial Conduct Authority
- Judgment Alert: Gertner and another v CFL Finance Ltd
- Markets and trading
- BoE meeting minutes: optimism regarding 2021 securities lending markets
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ISDA responds to EBA consultation on ITS for the internal models benchmarking exercise
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes paper on ending new use of GBP LIBOR in derivatives
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA’s renewed decision on reporting net short positions published in the Official Journal
- AFME publishes securitisation data report for quarter four 2020
- FIA highlights CCP margin procyclicality concerns to European regulators
- HMT consults on expanded CCP resolution scheme with additional BoE powers
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA publishes final guidelines aiming to harmonise CCP supervisory reviews and evaluation under EMIR
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB to revise ‘Fit and Proper’ supervision guide
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA updates Recommendations for reporting under the SFTR to reflect end of Brexit transition period
- ISLA publishes Legal Clause Library & Legal Data Standards White Paper
- Investment funds and asset management
- Investment Association sets out expectations for companies ahead of 2021 AGM season
- Promoting UK funds—potential reform of the UK REIT regime
- Regulation of insurance
- Call for evidence stage closes in the review of UK Solvency II
- ABI publish response to UK Solvency II review
- IAIS publishes 2021–2022 public roadmap
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EIOPA chair says a new EU layer of catastrophe reinsurance may be needed
- Insurance Europe responds to EIOPA consultation on solvency capital requirement supervision
- EIOPA says NCAs should focus on business model sustainability and adequate product design
- Analysis on EIOPA Solvency II review and its impact in the UK
- Close the insurance ‘expectation gap’ to fix reputational damage, UK industry figures urge
- Insurers ready to discuss pandemic reinsurance plan as a fix for ‘market failure’
- Most urgent Solvency II fixes needed now, UK insurers urge regulators
- Post-Brexit UK urged to drop ‘unnecessary’ solvency rules
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- European Commission adopts delegated regulations under EU PEPP Regulation
- Inquiry into pension savings launched by Work and Pensions Committee
- Payment services and systems
- EBA issues opinion on supervisory actions needed to ensure removal of obstacles to third-party provider services under PSD2
- EPC publishes guidelines for the appearance of mandates in the SEPA Direct Debit schemes
- EPC request for proposal for an approval body for applicants to SRTP scheme
- European Parliament declares non-objection to SERF RTS taxonomy amendments
- GLEIF welcomes the FSB’s Roadmap on Enhancing Cross-border Payments
- BoE Standards Advisory Panel publishes minutes of January 2021 meeting
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECB publishes opinion on proposal for a regulation on markets in cryptoassets
- Sustainable finance
- European Partnerships to be established for a green and digital transition
- Green Finance Institute partners with Laudes Foundation to accelerate green finance for decarbonising the built environment
- ICMA publishes overview and comments on ESAs’ final draft RTS under SFDR
- ISDA’s latest derivatiViews focuses on climate risk
- US financial services trade bodies set out principles for sustainability transition
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes working papers on Islamic banking stability during coronavirus (COVID-19) and on digital transformation
- International—financial services and related sectors
- US SEC announces first whistleblower award under new rules
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 25 February 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.