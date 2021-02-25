Sign-in Help
Financial Services weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • ECB publishes supervisory MoU on post-Brexit co-operation with PRA and FCA in relation to prudential supervision
  • House of Lords debates Financial Services Bill at second reading
  • ICMA updates Recommendations for reporting under the SFTR to reflect end of Brexit transition period
  • UK Finance responds to HMT consultation on the future UK financial services regulatory framework
  • EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 25 February 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

