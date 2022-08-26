- Financial Services weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Insolvency Service issues 11-year ban for 'abhorrent' bounce back loan abuse
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE publishes market notice on sales of corporate bonds held in the Asset Purchase Facility
- BoE publishes minutes of the Productive Finance Working Group March 2022
- Competition in financial services
- CMA publishes status report on open banking
- Further actions added to Merchant Interchange Fee Umbrella Proceedings in the CAT
More...
- Prudential requirements
- ECON publishes draft amendments to CRR III proposal
- Risk management and controls
- EACH raises concerns on location criteria in the EU cloud services cybersecurity certification scheme
- Financial crime and sanctions
- FATF to host webinar on Beneficial Ownership
- AML round-up—forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes
- Wolfsberg Group publishes RFI Best Practice Guidance for AML monitoring
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates General Licence regarding UK, Guernsey and EU subsidiaries of Russian banks
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Crown Servants, Contractors, and their Family Members
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding bank fees
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI amends General Licence for Permitted Payments to UK Insurance Companies
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI extends General Licence regarding North American Subsidiaries
- Consumer protection
- FCA consumer duty shows shift in retail financial services
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA responds to complaints into its regulation of Premier FX
- Complaints Commissioner publishes final report on complaint against the FCA
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines Citigroup’s international broker-dealer £12.6m for failures relating to the detection of market abuse
- FCA urges victims of Richard Faithfull to come forward ahead of confiscation hearing
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ESMA responds to consultation on the regime applicable to third country benchmarks
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes updated ESEF reporting manual, and final report on draft RTS
- Regulation of derivatives
- Derivatives clearing obligation: BoE sets out final policy on modifications to reflect USD interest rate benchmark reform
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- FCA seeks external experts for new ESG advisory committee
- BoE publishes climate financial risk forum minutes
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB imposes CET1 penalties on Crédit Agricole S.A. and two subsidiaries
- Investment funds and asset management
- Increasing the attractiveness of the LTAF
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA warns Buy Now Pay Later firms about misleading adverts
- Regulation of insurance
- Comment—Updates to EU insurance rules head for tug-of-war over climate risk
- Pool Re looks at returning risk to private sector
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- British Steel Pension Scheme: FCA says 101 firms subject to emergency asset retention rules
- Payment services and systems
- Visa and Mastercard respond to Treasury Committee questions on interchange fees
- UK Finance publishes ‘UK Payment Markets 2022’ report
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA announces Spotlight initiative for firms launching products in the DEI space
- FCA webpage presents data on its Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Pathways
- LawtechUK seeks views on the issuance and transfer of digital securities under English law
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 25 August 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.