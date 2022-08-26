LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Financial Services weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Insolvency Service issues 11-year ban for 'abhorrent' bounce back loan abuse
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • BoE publishes market notice on sales of corporate bonds held in the Asset Purchase Facility
  • BoE publishes minutes of the Productive Finance Working Group March 2022
  • Competition in financial services
  • CMA publishes status report on open banking
  • Further actions added to Merchant Interchange Fee Umbrella Proceedings in the CAT
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 25 August 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

