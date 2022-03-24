LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Primary Market Bulletin 39: FCA ends temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • EBA announces launch of call for papers for its 2022 Policy Research Workshop
  • IOSCO seeks views on technology trends in retail investment and related conduct implications
  • Regulated activities
  • HMT publishes record of meeting with the FCA to discuss regulatory perimeter
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

