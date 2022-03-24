- Financial Services weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Primary Market Bulletin 39: FCA ends temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- EBA announces launch of call for papers for its 2022 Policy Research Workshop
- IOSCO seeks views on technology trends in retail investment and related conduct implications
- Regulated activities
- HMT publishes record of meeting with the FCA to discuss regulatory perimeter
- MiFID II
- The Wholesale Markets Review—no ‘big bang’
- Prudential requirements
- EBA updates list of institutions with reporting obligations for the 2022 EU supervisory benchmarking exercise
- EBA chair calls for timely and accurate implementation of final Basel III reforms
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on internal default risk model under EU CRR
- EU CRR RTS on IRB Approach assessment methodology published in Official Journal
- EBA opinion on new Belgian systemic risk buffer
- Financial stability
- SRB publishes guidance on identification and mobilisation of collateral in resolution
- Risk management and controls
- Whistleblower takes FCA to court for unfair dismissal
- Financial crime and sanctions
- FATF publishes report on money laundering and terrorist financing risks associated with migrant smuggling
- OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
- Barclays ruling offers glimmer of hope for fraud victims
- Crypto transfers data-sharing rule could help UK's Russia sanctions response, minister says
- EBA finds that AML/CFT supervision of banks is improving but not yet always effective
- ECON and LIBE to hold public hearing on new anti-money laundering package
- Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO adds webinar to Russia sanctions page
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
- Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQ on Sanctions Regulation
- Ukraine conflict—ISDA publishes repository of sanctions information for derivatives markets
- Ukraine conflict—Commission announces co-ordination between Freeze and Seize Task Force and REPO Task Force to guarantee effective transatlantic sanctions enforcement
- MoJ to set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech
- DCMS introduces Online Safety Bill to Parliament
- Consumer protection
- FCA research note examines consumer understanding of investment risk
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FOS announces changes to its award limits
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA issues warning to Metro Bank for misstating risks
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judgment Alert: Allianz Global Investors GmbH and others v Barclays Bank plc and others [2022] EWCA Civ 353
- Markets and trading
- Justifying a journalist’s disclosure of inside information about a forthcoming article (Mr A v AMF)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ISDA publishes CEO opening remarks at 2022’s first Benchmark Strategies Forum
- Minutes of the 23 February 2022 SONIA Stakeholder Advisory Group meeting published
- ISDA publishes guidance on LME's suspension of nickel trading (ISDA members exclusive)
- PRIIPs
- European Commission amends PRIIPS RTS to reflect extended transitional period for funds
- Regulation of derivatives
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses risks and regulation of global clearing
- ISDA announces market guidance regarding change of price source under the 2006 ISDA definitions
- ESRB responds to Commissions proposals on the review of the EU central clearing framework
- Sustainable finance & ESG
- UNEP FI calls on financial firms to develop nature-positive commitments
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance renews call for climate-focused blended finance vehicles
- ESMA chair discusses corporate sustainability reporting and CRAs
- Banks and mutuals
- CMA responds to Open Banking Implementation Entity update on roadmap progress
- Investment funds and asset management
- Council of the EU publishes decision on approving amendments to ICSID rules
- ESMA publishes compliance table on Article 25 of the EU AIFMD
- FCA portfolio letter sets out regulatory expectations for custody and fund services
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA director sets out priorities for credit regulation
- Regulation of insurance
- ABI responds to reports of an ‘ethnicity penalty’ in car insurance
- EIOPA issues recommendations following 2021 Insurance Stress Test
- HMT publishes final report and call for evidence response on review of Pool Re
- Legal entity identifiers
- GLEIF announces first Indian-based validation agent
- GLEIF updates overview table of regulatory activities including the use of the LEI
- Regulation of FX trading
- BoE publishes minutes of November 2021 FXJSC meetings
- BoE reaffirms commitment to FX Global Code
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA announces that Heritage Pensions Limited is in liquidation
- NAO publishes report on the British Steel Pension Scheme and the regulatory response
- Payment services and systems
- CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds about breaches of the Retail Banking Order
- CAT publishes ruling on case management of Mastercard and Visa MIFs claims
- Segregation obligations in Electronic Money Regulations 2011 held not to create trust (Re Ipagoo LLP)
- Treasury Committee seeks clarification on PSR’s approach to card payment fees
- UK Finance publishes report on payments regulation in light of Brexit and digitalisation
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECON tables report on MiCA proposal for consideration by European Parliament
- ASA issues enforcement notice to continue clampdown on misleading and irresponsible cryptocurrency ads
- BIS Innovation Hub and central banks of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa develop experimental multi-CBDC platform for international settlements
- FSB calls for academic papers on cryptoassets for the CEBRA 2022 Annual Meeting
- FSB says coronavirus (COVID-19) accelerated trend towards digitalisation of retail financial services
- HM Treasury and BoE respond to Economic Affairs Committee report on a UK CBDC
- FCA publishes webpage on Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum
- ESAs issue joint consumer warning on cryptoassets
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
