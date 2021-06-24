menu-search
Financial Services weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes overhaul of UK financial services regulation
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • FCA announces interim general counsel and other legal appointments
  • Nikhil Rathi discusses future regulatory environment for financial services
  • ECON publishes minutes of 14 June 2021 meeting
  • EIOPA publishes its 2020 annual report
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 June 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

