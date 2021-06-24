- Financial Services weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes overhaul of UK financial services regulation
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA announces interim general counsel and other legal appointments
- Nikhil Rathi discusses future regulatory environment for financial services
- ECON publishes minutes of 14 June 2021 meeting
- EIOPA publishes its 2020 annual report
- BoE publishes minutes from the London Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC)
- FCA podcast highlights consumer research into self-directed investors
- BoE and PRA publish annual accounts and reports
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on new regulatory framework for approving financial promotions
- Prudential requirements
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on implementing the UK IFPR and Basel III standards
- EBA consults on amendments to reporting on securitisation, asset encumbrance and G-SIIs
- EBA publishes report on harmonisation of EU law on branches of third-country credit institutions
- PRA consults on further implementation of financial holding companies’ requirements in CP12/21
- BoE publishes discussion paper on supervisory stress testing of CCPs
- EU banking associations respond to EBA feasibility study for an integrated reporting system
- Risk management and controls
- EBF responds to and welcomes Commission’s proposal for revised NIS2
- Financial crime
- OFSI updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Venezuela permitted to challenge sanctions in EU courts
- Canada, EU, UK and US impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of Ryanair flight
- ECA to publish AML/CFT report on 28 June 2021
- UK Finance announces conviction of organised crime group for committing over £500k of fraud
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—the argument against reform
- Five ways companies can prepare for Biden’s US anti-corruption push
- OFSI releases webinars and guidance on financial sanctions
- Consumer protection
- Government responds to Lords Liaison Committee’s report on tackling financial exclusion
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- An underused group litigation tool could help UK claimants
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- HM Treasury releases further text messages in relation to Greensill inquiry
- Goldman hit with FCA complaint over winemaker trades
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judgment Alert: Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration) and others [2021] EWHC 1683 (Comm)
- Stanford bank asks UK Supreme Court to hear HSBC fight
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FMLC responds to FCA consultation on new powers over use of critical benchmarks
- LIBOR transition for trade finance hub launched
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes final report on CRA supervisory fees
- How global markets are preparing for potential SPAC growth
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA CEO comments on big jump to digital age
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB to consult on draft regulation harmonising enforcement of statistical reporting requirements
- Lending Standards Board report sets out best practice for turnaround advice
- APPG on Fair Business Banking issues call for evidence on SME funding
- CMA warns four banks over breaches of Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017
- ECB’s Elizabeth McCaul discusses emerging risks in EU banking sector
- SRB publishes notification policy for when bail-in recognition clauses cannot be added to contracts under third-country law
- Council of the EU publishes progress report on the banking union
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on leverage risk in the AIF sector
- IA urges market participants to increase efforts to meet LIBOR-linked bond transition deadline
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Approving schemes of arrangement—micro returns for creditors of micro credit provider (Re Provident SPV Ltd)
- European Commission consults on its review of the EU DMD
- Regulation of insurance
- Actuaries warned over FCA insurance pricing shakeup
- CNP spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia
- IAIS publishes final application papers on resolution powers and planning and on supervision of control functions
- EIOPA publishes discussion paper on stress-testing IORPs
- Insurance Europe warns of international protection gaps and concentration risks
- IE publishes response to supervisory data strategy consultation
- Ireland—EU warns Insurance Ireland about restricting competition
- EIOPA consultative expert group publishes report on governance principles for AI
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Director banned for 13 years after £24m loss from client pensions
- Payment services and systems
- ECB publishes update on cross-currency instant payments and TIPS
- BoE’s Victoria Cleland discusses implementation of RTGS
- European Commission adopts RTS on home-host co-operation under PSD2
- Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency Regulations 2021
- European Parliament adopts regulation on cross-border payments in the Union (codification)
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS publishes analysis of design and implications of central bank digital currencies
- Smart Data Working Group publishes progress report and seeks views on next steps
- UK government launches first fintech accelerator in Wales
- Cryptoassets—not in my back yard says the Basel Committee
- IBFed memo sets out principles for retail CBDCs and stablecoins
- ECB opinion on pilot regime for DLT-based market infrastructures published in Official Journal
- FCA publishes latest consumer research on cryptoasset ownership
- Loan Market Association publishes results of its member survey on fintech adoption
- Sustainable finance
- EBA publishes report on ESG risk management and supervision
- AIC publishes investment companies’ ESG policies and new ‘education’ page for investors
- BIS’s Benoît Cœuré sets out work of Innovation Hub to support sustainable finance
- FCA consults on climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and certain regulated firms
- Government and companies urged to work together more on climate
- ICMA provides input to SEC on climate change disclosures
- NGFS study group publishes paper on biodiversity and financial stability
- UK Infrastructure Bank opens
- Published after close of business
- ABLV Bank AS v Bernis and others
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
- New Q&As
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 June 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
