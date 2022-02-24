- Financial Services weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FSB seeks views on coronavirus (COVID-19)-related non-financial corporate debt overhang issues
- MiFID II
- Commission publishes targeted consultation on retail investor suitability and appropriateness tests
- European Commission adopts draft Delegated Regulation specifying procedure to impose penalties on DRSPs
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- BoE issues Green Notice 2022/01 on further changes to the submission of statistical data Form IPA
- FCA provides information on delays in processing change in control notifications
- Prudential requirements
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out RTS specifying the amount of total margin for the calculation of the K-factor ‘clear margin given’ (K-CMG) under the EU IFR published in Official Journal
- EBA publishes annual reports on market and credit risk benchmarking exercises
- BCBS publishes results of its latest Basel III monitoring exercise
- EBA updates methodology for assessing equivalence of regulatory and supervisory frameworks of third countries
- European Commission adopts Delegated Regulation amending EU CRR liquidity coverage requirement rules
- Financial stability
- IMF says UK financial stability depends on Brexit and post-COVID recovery
- New FSB Chair sets out the role of the FSB and upcoming priorities for 2022
- Financial crime
- Council of the EU adopts Russia sanctions measures
- Credit Suisse disputes claims it harbours dirty money
- FCA statement sets out its expectations following UK’s Russian sanctions announcement
- US Treasury imposes economic costs in response to Donetsk and Luhansk action
- EBA concludes Luanda leaks investigation and points to significant differences in CAs’ responses to emerging ML/TF risks
- UK freezes assets of five Russian banks in attempt to de-escalate Ukraine conflict
- Commission’s amended list of high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies under MLD4 published in Official Journal
- ECB publishes opinions on European Commission’s 2021 AML/CTF legislative proposals
- HM Treasury and OFSI publish Clear Junction monetary penalty report
- JMLSG publishes revisions to AML/CTF guidance relating to syndicated lending
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA responds to APPG’s call for judicial review of IRHP decision
- Latest FOS data shows most complaints about packaged bank accounts, with few upheld
- APPG on Fair Business Banking crowdfunds for judicial review of the FCA’s IRHP stance
- FCA and FSCS announce that Strathkelvin Credit Union Limited has entered into administration and placed into default
- Judgment Alert: Soszynski (trading as Phenix Consultancy) v Financial Conduct Authority [2022] UKUT 46 (TCC)
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judgment Alert: Re Pacific Life Re Ltd and another company [2021] EWHC 3691 (Ch)
- Santander asks court to strike out parts of £624m PPI suit
- The top issues in Nigeria’s US$875m trial against JPMorgan
- Nomura sued for €195m over swaps for Dutch association
- Markets and trading
- ESMA publishes overview of its enforcement role
- Regulation of derivatives
- ANNA announces timeline for implementation of revised ISO 6166 ISIN standard
- ESMA seeks views on new stress testing framework for CCPs
- FIA response recommends FCA and BoE further consider changes to reporting requirements under UK EMIR
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- AFME publishes its ESG Finance Q4 and full year 2021 report
- Commission presents draft corporate sustainability due diligence duty directive
- Coreper publishes general approach on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Financial services inclusion report raises issues of stereotyping, speaking up and fairness
- Mandatory climate-related financial disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
- Sustainable Trading launched as a non-profit membership network to drive ESG change across financial markets
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- FCA publishes regulator assessment for proposals to enhance climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- IRSG and Accenture joint report on ESG ratings and data in financial services
- UNEP FI responds to BCBS consultation on climate-related financial risks
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB publishes list of supervised entities as at 1 January 2022
- Investment funds and asset management
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 4) Regulations 2022
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA warns insurers of ethical harm via artificial intelligence
- BoE executive warns of pressure on government to deregulate finance
- FCA clarifies general insurance value measures reporting requirements for legal expenses and vehicle breakdown products
- John Glen outlines details of proposed Solvency II changes
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA urged to rethink lifestyling plan for pensions
- Payment services and systems
- EPC publishes second release of the MSCT IG
- Investment funds and asset management
- ECA publishes special report on the EU single market for investment funds
- ESMA publishes data on AIFs’ exposures to commercial real estate at end 2020
- ESMA publishes guidelines compliance table on marketing communications under the Regulation on cross-border distribution of funds
- Judgment Alert: Floreat Investment Management Ltd v Churchill and others [2022] EWHC 357 (Comm)
- Payment services and systems
- CNIL publishes White Paper on data protection issues in electronic payments
- FCA publishes latest data on access to cash and examples of good practice and areas for improvement
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA comments on recent statements by Bitpanda GmbH
- New GFMA paper outlines benefits and challenges of wCBDCs
- Innovate Finance calls for further action one year on from the Kalifa Review
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses purpose and design of CBDCs
- Judgment Alert: Gidiplus Ltd v Financial Conduct Authority [2022] UKUT 43 (TCC)
- ASA publishes guidance on advertising cryptoassets
- BoE and FCA publish final report on barriers to adoption, challenges and risks of AI
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 February 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
