Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FSB seeks views on coronavirus (COVID-19)-related non-financial corporate debt overhang issues
  • MiFID II
  • Commission publishes targeted consultation on retail investor suitability and appropriateness tests
  • European Commission adopts draft Delegated Regulation specifying procedure to impose penalties on DRSPs
  • Authorisation, approval and supervision
  • BoE issues Green Notice 2022/01 on further changes to the submission of statistical data Form IPA
  • FCA provides information on delays in processing change in control notifications
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 February 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

