- Financial Services weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- BOE and PRA publish joint final policy statement PS27/20, ‘UK withdrawal from the EU: Changes before the end of the transition period’
- EIOPA publishes consumer guide on Brexit implications for insurance policies
- FCA publishes final Brexit instruments, guidance and TTP directions
- ACER updates guidance on market participant registration and data collection under REMIT after IP completion day
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BoE paper examines capital flows during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period for Meetings of Registered Societies and Credit Unions No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- MiFID II
- European Commission adopts amendment to MiFIR transparency RTS
- ESMA updates its MiFID II/MiFIR investor protection Q&As with costs and charges guidance
- ESMA consults on algorithmic trading under MiFID II and MiFIR
- Decision on equivalence of Singapore exchanges and market operators under MIFIR published in Official Journal
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE publishes Market Notice on its Asset Purchase Facility: Gilt purchases
- BoE publishes Quarterly Bulletin for 2020 Q4
- ESMA issues latest edition of its newsletter
- ESMA to stage conference to mark its tenth anniversary
- European Commission supports continued funding for Better Finance and Finance Watch
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 156
- IOSCO announces that secretary general Paul Andrews will depart IOSCO in February 2021
- Law Commission calls for evidence on smart contracts
- Treasury Committee raises concerns with NS&I about customer satisfaction, interest rates and funding issues
- What dominated UK financial regulation in 2020
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes December 2020 update of its APR expectations
- FCA publishes policy statement on CRD V-related amendments to remuneration codes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes December 2020 update of its SM&CR expectations for solo-regulated firms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes December 2020 update of the joint FCA and PRA statement on their SM&CR expectations for dual-regulated firms
- Prudential requirements
- FCA issues guidance on reporting and disclosure requirements under CRD and CRR BTS
- EBA consults on RTS to calculate risk weights of collective investment undertakings under CRR
- EBA consults on draft ITS amending standards on benchmarking of internal models
- EBA proposes appropriate methodology to calibrate O-SII buffer rates under CRD V
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on capital requirements of non-modellable risks
- EBA updates reporting framework v3.0 and ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures under CRR
- BoE publishes MREL discussion paper and announces changes to MREL and RAF deadlines
- EBA provides additional clarity on implementation of coronavirus (COVID-19) prudential policies
- RTS on deduction of software assets under CRR published in Official Journal
- SRB updates approach to prior permission regime for reducing eligible liabilities
- Financial stability
- FSB posts online its virtual workshop on its holistic review of the March market turmoil
- Risk management and controls
- European Commission presents new Cybersecurity Strategy
- European Commission proposes directives to improve cybersecurity across EU
- ESMA publishes cloud outsourcing guidelines
- FCAqw publishes statement on SolarWinds Orion cyber incident
- Insurance Europe co-signs letter raising concerns about international data transfers
- Financial crime
- Corrigendum to Regulation (EU) 2018/1672 published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FATF updates report on pandemic money laundering risks
- FATF publishes updated consolidated assessment ratings table
- EBA publishes anti money laundering risk assessment methodology
- European Commission publishes guidance on EU global human rights sanctions regime
- HM Treasury publishes UK’s third national risk assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing 2020
- Misappropriation (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Sudan (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Mali (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Republic of Guinea-Bissau (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Yemen (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Syria (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- The biggest UK corporate crime cases of 2020
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA announces that MyJar Ltd has been placed into administration
- Peer-to-peer firm MoneyThing Capital Limited enters administration
- FOS provides information for Amigo customers
- UK Finance blog discusses latest research into complaints handling
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines Charles Schwab UK Ltd (CSUK) £8.96m for client asset safeguarding and compliance failures
- FCA orders Blue Gate Capital Limited to pay Connaught investors £203,007
- Report of independent review into FSA and FCA’s handling of Connaught Income Fund Series 1 and FCA response published
- HM Treasury publishes independent report on LCF and FCA responds to this investigation
- Treasury Committee chair: London Capital and Finance report exposes a litany of failings at the FCA
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Fine Care Homes Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc and another
- Judgment Alert: ING Bank N.V. and another v Banco Santander S.A.
- Judgment Alert: Nram Ltd v Evans and another
- The biggest uk financial services decisions of 2020
- Ex-UBS worker, day trader lose insider dealing conviction appeal
- The overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation (FCA v Carillion plc)
- Top court rejects challenge to 1st unexplained wealth order
- Markets and trading
- IOSCO report examines retail market conduct issues caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) and other stress events
- IOSCO questionnaire seeks industry views on exchange-traded funds
- ESMA publishes annual report on accepted market practices under MAR
- ESMA publishes annual report on market abuse sanctions
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- BoE updates LIBOR transition webpage
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA renews decision on reporting net short positions
- ICMA publishes December 2020 updates to Primary Market Handbook
- ICMA publishes response to UK Listings Review call
- 2020 update of ESEF taxonomy RTS published in OJ
- Regulation of derivatives
- Commission Delegated Regulation on CCP colleges published in OJ
- European Commission adopts new delegated regulations on EMIR margin and clearing requirements
- ESMA publishes EMIR REFIT Final Report and draft technical standards
- ESMA publishes updates of EMIR Q&As
- ESMA registers DTCC Data Repository (Ireland) PLC as a trade repository under EMIR and SFTR
- FCA publishes list of pension scheme arrangements exempt from clearing and list of equivalent third-country markets under UK EMIR
- Banks and mutuals
- PRA publishes policy statement PS28/20 on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive II
- Updated EBA report shows EU banks have continued to improve their liquidity coverage ratio
- EBA issues second report on simplified obligations and waivers under BRRD
- BIS working paper outlines new way to forecast expected and unexpected losses
- HM Treasury updates guidance on the Banking Act 2009 special resolution regime
- John Glen writes to Treasury Committee with details of ring-fencing and proprietary trading reviews
- Andrea Enria discusses the banking union and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Investment funds and asset management
- EBA consults on guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under the Investment Firms Directive
- ESMA publishes final guidance on leverage risk in the AIF sector
- ETFs to join IA sectors in April 2021
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)–EIOPA consults on supervisory statement on own risk solvency assessments
- EIOPA fourth sustainable finance roundtable: integrating sustainability into the supervisory framework
- EIOPA publishes consumer guide on Brexit implications for insurance policies
- EIOPA submits opinion on 2020 review of Solvency II to European Commission
- European Commission, EIOPA and Japan’s FSA issue joint statement on Japan’s temporary equivalence regarding reinsurance and enhanced co-operation
- Insurance Europe DG comments on EIOPA's Solvency II review
- IAIS publishes Global Insurance Market Report 2020
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- EFAMA expresses concern at plan to include initial cost of advice under the 1% fee cap for PEPPs
- ESMA says more time needed to develop clearing solutions for pension scheme arrangements
- European Commission adopts text of delegated regulation specifying PEPP RTS
- FCA publishes list of pension scheme arrangements exempt from clearing and list of equivalent third-country markets under UK EMIR
- Payment services and systems
- EPC seeks candidates for its Scheme Management Board
- PSR extends consultation period for market review into card-acquiring services
- HM Treasury updates webpage on insolvency changes for payment and electronic money institutions consultation
- How does PSD2 interplay with the GDPR?
- PSR updates Access to Cash webpage with working group minutes
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- IOSCO report urges regulators to educate retail investors on cryptoasset risks
- FSCS publishes guidance on cryptocurrencies
- HoC European Scrutiny Committee examines EU cryptoasset proposals
- Sustainable finance
- FCA confirms new rule on climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- EFAMA supports authorities’ call for regulation of ESG data, research and ratings
- EIOPA fourth sustainable finance roundtable: integrating sustainability into the supervisory framework
- FRC responds to IFRS consultation on global approach to sustainability reporting
- FSB urges IFRS and others to use TCFD recommendations as the basis for sustainability reporting
- ICMA issues response to draft Delegated Act supplementing EU Taxonomy Regulation
- ISDA publishes response to IFRS consultation on sustainability reporting
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2020
- Lloyd’s of London publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Financial Services Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 24 December 2020. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s decision to leave the EU (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) (3) updates from UK Regulators (4) updates from EU and International Regulators (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
