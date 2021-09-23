LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Financial Services weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Financial Services weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Live Events Reinsurance Scheme launched
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Luis de Guindos discusses ECB’s economic response
  • End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions
  • Investors lose bid to link bond losses to Beaufort fraud
  • Brexit
  • Treasury Committee publishes responses to Future Regulatory Framework of Financial Services report
  • Beyond Brexit—UK and ASEAN reaffirm commitment to future economic cooperation
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 23 September 2021 This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

