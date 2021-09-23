- Financial Services weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Live Events Reinsurance Scheme launched
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Luis de Guindos discusses ECB’s economic response
- End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions
- Investors lose bid to link bond losses to Beaufort fraud
- Brexit
- Treasury Committee publishes responses to Future Regulatory Framework of Financial Services report
- Beyond Brexit—UK and ASEAN reaffirm commitment to future economic cooperation
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA opens registration for its Annual Public Meeting 2021
- BCBS calls for improved cyber resilience, reviews climate-related financial risks and discusses impact of digitalisation
- ESMA publishes minutes of the July 2021 Board of Supervisors meeting
- UK government and BoE respond to Lords Economic Affairs Committee’s report on quantitative easing
- Prudential requirements
- European Commission adopts RTS on K-factors under EU Investment Firms Regulation
- Commission issues call for advice from EBA, ESRB and ECB for review of the EU macroprudential framework
- ECB decision on restrictions of data subject rights in connection with ECB’s prudential supervision of banks published in Official Journal
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Prudential Regulation of FCA Investment Firms) (Definitions for the purposes of Part 9C) Regulations 2021
- SRB updates guidance on its approach to prior permissions for eligible liabilities
- Risk management and controls
- IOSCO/CPMI working group paper discusses cyber threats and data recovery challenges for FMIs
- Financial crime
- CJEU Advocate General delivers opinion on alleged disclosure of inside information by journalist
- HM Treasury publishes consultation responses and policy paper on the Economic Crime Levy
- UK Finance publishes fraud report showing 30 per cent rise in losses
- Treasury Committee to question online technology giants on Economic Crime
- Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit targets coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud
- OPBAS report notes differing levels of achievement in AML supervision
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- OFAC settlement extends sanctions reach beyond US dollar
- Public/private partnerships could tackle soaring financial crime rate, UK Finance blog argues
- Russian bank's £1.3bn fraud trial delayed over bankruptcy
- Top UK court to hear £118m HSBC Ponzi scheme case
- US Congress to tackle anticorruption legislation, including bill to outlaw foreign bribe solicitation
- Consumer protection
- Natasha Cazenave outlines ESMA’s work to protect retail investors in capital markets
- LSB publishes second article on assurance best practice
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner says FCA should review wording of complaint acknowledgment letters
- FCA and FSCS announce that Barrow & District Credit Union has entered administration
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA bans Jon Frensham from performing any regulated activity
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA representative speaks on preparedness for LIBOR transition
- ICE Benchmark Administration launches RFR Indexes
- Regulation of capital markets
- ACER to decide on amendments to the common pricing methodology for European electricity balancing markets
- AFME report examines regulatory barriers to use of cloud services in capital markets
- Bursa Malaysia joins CCP12 as an observer member
- Clare Cole discusses the FCA’s plans to modernise the listing regime
- Eurosystem responds to Commission consultation on EU securitisation framework
- IOSCO AMCC working party launches survey on bond market liquidity
- The UK reforms that add investor allure to SPACs
- Trade associations respond to ESMA consultations on CCP recovery and resolution
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA and others request extension of the European Commission’s equivalence decision for UK CCPs
- ROC publishes revised technical guidance for the harmonisation of critical OTC derivatives data elements
- Banks and mutuals
- Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies (Administration) (Amendment) Order 2021
- ECB chair calls on European banks to revamp business models and boost profits
- EU BRRD RTS on contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers published in OJ
- Investment funds and asset management
- EFAMA publishes market insight report on costs of UCITS
- IMF says resilience of investment funds should be increased to safeguard global financial stability
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Judgment Alert: Elias and another v Blemain Finance Ltd [2021] Lexis Citation 201
- Regulation of insurance
- Bank of England’s Truran sets out vision for UK Solvency II review
- EU insurers offered €90bn in short-term capital relief in prudential overhaul
- European Commission adopts Solvency II review
- LMA publishes guidance for co-lead claim email submissions
- LMA publishes guidance on FCA Pricing Practices Rules (PS21/5)
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- DWP publishes Pension Scheme Voting Implementation Taskforce recommendations
- FCA and TPR publish discussion paper on framework for measuring value for money in defined contribution pension schemes
- Insurance Europe responds to EIOPA consultation on pension tracking services
- Work and Pensions Committee to question Pensions Regulator, FCA and MaPS on pensions options and advice
- Payment services and systems
- BoE publishes August 2021 minutes of the Wholesale Distribution Steering Group
- PSR confirms that the Current Account Switch Service meets criteria for designation as alternative switching scheme
- Payments watchdog warns over UK access-to-cash divide
- Competition in financial services
- Natixis challenges European Commission’s European Government Bonds trading cartel decision
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- EBA publishes report on increasing use of digital platforms in EU banking and payments sector
- ISDA and others respond to BCBS consultation on prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures
- Lords Economic Affairs Committee launches CBDC inquiry
- The European Economic Social Committee’s exploratory opinions on digitalisation published in Official Journal
- UK Finance report on cryptoassets and financial crime risk management
- Sustainable finance
- CME Group launches Sustainable Clearing service
- ECA special report calls for more consistent EU action to stimulate sustainable investments
- ECB says climate stress test shows benefits for firms of adopting green policies early
- Green Finance Institute announces 25 partners for COP26 platform event
- HM Treasury announces new Energy Working Group to advise on Green Taxonomy
- HM Treasury announces £10bn raised by UK’s first green gilt
- ICMA paper provides update on the EU sustainability disclosure regime
- ICMA publishes summary report following consultation on repo in green finance
- UNEP FI says more than 40% of the banking sector has signed the Principles for Responsible Banking
