- Financial Services weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- How the NI protocol dispute could hit UK financial services
- Treasury Committee publishes report on the future of financial regulation
- MiFID II
- Commission Delegated Regulation on DRSP fees published in Official Journal
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Speech by Nikhil Rathi on shaping rules for a data driven future
- Eurogroup reports on ongoing and future work plans
- European Parliament publishes briefing ahead of hearing with ESRB chair Christine Lagarde
- GLEIF blog discusses use cases for the verifiable LEI
- Prudential requirements
- Commission Delegated Regulation amending EU CRR RTS on calculation of specific and general credit risk adjustments published in Official Journal
- Commission adopts CRD IV Delegated Regulations on RTS and ITS on authorisation of credit institutions
- EBA issues clarification on the use of COVID-19-impacted data for internal credit risk models
- PRA consults on model risk management principles for banks
- European Commission adopts RTS on back-testing and profit and loss attribution under EU CRR
- Financial stability
- EIOPA publishes June 2022 Financial Stability Report
- ESRB Hernández de Cos discusses macroprudential policy, cyber threats and climate change
- ESRB publishes 2021 Annual Report
- Financial crime and sanctions
- ECB sets out details of its supervision role in relation to AML/CTF
- FCA will pursue re-trial in insider dealing case
- Council of the EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol
- FATF publishes outcomes of plenary meeting of 14–17 June 2022
- FCA review offers challenger banks advice on crime risks and the role of insurance
- FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance insurance and reinsurance prohibition
- Global AML watchdog takes closer look into Gibraltar
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Treasury Committee to question officials on effectiveness of the UK’s sanction regime
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces sanctions on Russians involved in forced adoption
- AML supervisors to scrutinise suspicious activity reports
- CJEU confirms ECB’s withdrawal of AAB Bank’s authorisation following AML/CTF failings
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- The role of the official receiver in Financial Ombudsman Service complaints (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver)
- UK Supreme Court urged to back PPI commission decision
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines JLT Specialty Ltd for financial crime control failings relating to overseas introducers
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Credit provider sues complaints company over unlawful practice
- Judgment Alert: Barclays Partner Finance Applicants and another v Clydesdale Financial Service Ltd (trading as Barclays Partner Finance) [2022] UKUT 151 (TCC)
- Federal Republic of Nigeria v JPMorgan Chase Bank NA
- Whiff of corruption too little to trigger banks fraud duty
- How to navigate the Autonomy judgment—guidance for corporate issuers defending s 90A, Sch 10A FSMA shareholder claims
- Markets and trading
- FCA outlines its work on market abuse and manipulation
- Regulation of capital markets
- ICMA publishes secondary market best practice recommendations
- EU risk retention standards final draft offers clarity
- FCA speech addresses DP22/2 on further reform to the listing regime
- Regulation of derivatives
- Commission adopts EU EMIR equivalence decisions for Chinese and Israeli-supervised CCPs
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- European Council and Parliament provisionally agree on EU CSRD
- BCBS publishes principles for management and supervision of climate-related financial risks
- ICMA publishes updated analysis on EU’s proposed Regulation on European Green Bonds
- ECB’s Frank Elderson discusses the supervision of climate risks
- UN Environment Programme calls for carbon pricing policy instruments
- GFANZ consults on net-zero transition plan framework for financial institutions
- Glass Lewis ESG Data Feed launched to provide ESG data points for investors
- Banks and mutuals
- Eurogroup calls for strengthened common framework for bank crisis management and national deposit guarantee schemes
- Investment funds and asset management
- Council of the EU agrees position on review of the AIFMD
- Council of EU publishes final compromise text on AIFMD II
- ECON adopts new rules on ELTIFs
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Financial Policy Committee confirms withdrawal of mortgage market affordability test
- Government to strengthen the regulation of buy-now pay-later agreements
- HMT announces UK government commitment to reform of the CCA 1974
- FCA urges lenders to consider vulnerability and support borrowers as cost of living rises
- Regulation of insurance
- Council of the EU agrees its position on amendments to EU Solvency II
- Council of EU publish final compromise text on amendments to Solvency II
- EIOPA consults on supervisory statements on exclusions arising from systemic events and on management of non-affirmative cyber exposures
- FCA delays post-implementation review of travel insurance signposting rules due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EIOPA consults on the review of the securitisation prudential framework in Solvency II
- IAIS consults on the draft criteria to be used to assess whether the AM provides comparable outcomes to the ICS
- Payment services and systems
- PSR consults on two market reviews setting out the details for its work on card fees
- Sberbank developing SWIFT alternative after ban
- EPC publishes Standardisation of QR-codes for MSCTs
- FCA publishes access to cash data for Q4 2021
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA publishes list of funeral plan providers it intends to authorise
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- ESMA issues statement on implementation of the clearing obligation for pension scheme arrangements
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS paper sets out lessons learned from four practical experiments on using CBDCs across borders
- UK Finance paper examines principles of fairness in the use of AI
- BIS Innovation Hub announces new projects
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 23 June 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
