- Financial Services weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Free trade deal with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway published
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 19 July 2021
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes results of 2020 common supervisory action on EU MiFID II suitability requirements
- ESMA consults on MiFID II remuneration guidelines
- ESMA publishes report on MiFID II sanctions imposed by NCAs in 2020
- European Commission adopts new rules for MiFID II ancillary activity exemption
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EIOPA publishes supervisory statement on Own Risk and Solvency Assessment in the context of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA to run fifth coronavirus financial resilience survey
- Coronavirus—FCA provides workstream update
- Nightclubs get £5.2m business interruption payouts from Hiscox
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA Business Plan for 2021/22 announces plan to become ‘more innovative, adaptive and assertive’
- BoE internal review makes ethnic diversity and inclusion recommendations and sets targets
- Treasury Committee approves BoE policy committee appointments
- Law Commission publishes its annual report for 2020–2021
- Call for expressions of interest for external experts to join ECB Administrative Board of Review published in Official Journal
- HM Treasury publishes five-year review of the Women in Finance Charter
- FCA publishes update on its implementation of the Gloster and Parker reports
- CLLS responds to FCA’s discussion paper on financial promotion rules for high-risk investments and firms approving financial promotions
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- HM Treasury consults on proposed new SM&CR for financial market infrastructures
- FCA amends PS21/7, FCA regulated fees and levies 2021/22
- BoE’s Sam Woods provides Treasury Committee with follow up details on change in control of firms and on Greensill
- Prudential requirements
- PRA publishes PS18/21, Remuneration: Correction to the definition of ‘higher paid material risk taker’
- BoE director discusses how regulatory buffers worked during coronavirus
- Basel Committee consults on proposed new process for review of G-SIB methodology
- EBA consults on removal of NOK from list of currencies with liquid asset constraints
- European Parliament briefing sets out recommendations for regulation of shadow banking
- ESMA consults on proposed amendments to MAR inside information disclosure guidelines
- Risk management and controls
- UK Finance co-authors report on non-inclusive language in technology and cybersecurity
- CPMI and IOSCO issue report on business continuity planning by FMIs
- ECB’s Elizabeth McCaul voices concern about banks’ credit risk practices
- Financial crime
- NatWest's money laundering trial postponed again until September
- European Commission proposes to make bank account registers available to competent authorities through new single access point
- European Commission announces package of AML/CFT proposals
- Coalition of consumer groups, charities and industry bodies calls for paid-for online advertising to be included in Online Safety Bill
- EBA’s Danske Bank probe secrecy may be maladministration, EU ombudsman says
- Hong Kong arrests 4 in suspected $US 150m laundering scheme
- How EU Sanctions on Belarus affect the broader economy
- Which? urges government and firms to act as scam reports jump 33%
- Consumer protection
- EU adopts new rules set to boost data sharing
- FCA publishes FAQs on its treatment of vulnerable customers guidance
- Competition in financial services
- BEIS launces consultation on reforming competition and consumer law policy
- Conduct requirements
- FCA says it will not enforce financial promotion breaches caused by onshoring changes to FPO
- FCA drops review of advisers’ suitability in priority reset
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- UK regulators respond to Complaints Commissioner’s annual report for 2020/21
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- ASA rulings—21 July 2021
- ComparetheMarket’s appeal of UK antitrust fine should evidence FCA study, site tells judge
- Upper Tribunal finds for former CEO and highlights regulators’ failings (Stuart Forsyth v FCA and PRA)
- FCA announces action against debt packager firms
- FCA fines dropped 15 percent in 2020 as complaints surge
- Treasury Committee publishes report on ‘Lessons from Greensill Capital’
- UNEP FI responds to TCFD’s consultation on climate-related guidance
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Banks fight to block £1bn opt-out FOREX rigging class action
- Carillion fights to pause FCA investigation into accounts
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA and BoE urge market participants to switch to RFRs
- LMA issues further RFR documentation to help market with LIBOR transition
- ESMA publishes new version of EU Benchmarks Regulation Q&As
- ISDA CEO stresses need for urgency in LIBOR transition
- Euro Risk Free Rates Working Group requests support from Commission on the transition to €STR
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA report shows small decrease in EEA prospectus approvals during 2020
- Bankia SA v Unión Mutua Asistencial de Seguros (UMAS) published in Official Journal
- ESMA publishes report on banking-type ancillary services under EU CSDR
- ESMA updates EU Prospectus Regulation Q&As
- European Commission consults on permanently lowering EU Short Selling Regulation notification threshold to 0.1%
- ESMA publishes statement on SPACs disclosures and investor protection issues
- Commission staff working document: ‘Monitoring progress towards a capital markets union: a toolkit of indicators’
- GFXC updates FX Global Code and publishes disclosure templates and pre-hedging guidance
- ISDA and others seek delay for CSDR mandatory buy-in rules
- ESMA consults on proposed amendments to MAR inside information disclosure guidelines
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA provides information on reporting under EU SFTR and UK SFTR
- ISLA AGM to be held on 6 and 7 October
- Banks and mutuals
- European Commission mandates EBA to assess EU dependence on non-EU banks and funding
- EBA report on asset encumbrance notes impact of coronavirus
- HM Treasury publishes positive independent report on success of credit union ‘Prizesaver’ pilot scheme
- EBA welcomes European Court of Justice judgment supporting EBA guidelines on product oversight and governance
- ECJ upholds EBA guidelines on product oversight and governance
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes UCITS and AIFMD sanctions reports
- ESMA publishes new version of EU AIFMD Q&As
- ESMA publishes new version of EU UCITS Directive Q&As
- PRIIPs
- FCA launches consultation on post-Brexit divergence for UK PRIIPs Regulation
- Proposed amendment to PRIIPs Regulation extends UCITS exemption
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA to conduct data and interventions review of mortgage prisoners
- Advocate General opinions on EU Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Directive
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA Dear CEO letter explains nature and detail of the Solvency II Quantitative Impact Study
- PRA statement on RFRs and the recalculation of the Transitional Measure on Technical Provisions
- ComparetheMarket’s appeal of UK antitrust fine should evidence FCA study, site tells judge
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA webpage updates on travel insurance
- EIOPA consults on revisions to Solvency II guidelines on valuation of technical provisions and contract boundaries
- EIOPA publishes conduct of business supervision strategy
- Payment services and systems
- FSB publishes responses to its consultation on cross-border payment targets
- EBA consults on draft guidelines clarifying aspects of PSD2 limited network exclusion requirements
- EPC compiles payments reports round-up
- EU Cross-border Payments Regulation (codification) is published
- PSR publishes annual report and accounts for 2020/21
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Head of policy says PSR will clarify approach as regulatory regime for cryptoassets takes shape
- Consultation launched on new pro-competition regime for digital markets
- How UK Binance ban is putting cryptocurrency on notice
- MEPs adopt new rules on data availability to improve innovation
- Payment Systems Regulator to prioritise crypto-assets
- TheCityUK report calls for greater UK-US co-operation on digital payments and financial innovation
- Sustainable finance
- FCA confirms timing of its Sustainability TechSprint
- FCA announces plans for second Green Fintech Challenge and other sustainability and innovation initiatives
- FCA to launch second Digital Sandbox phase, with focus on ESG data and disclosure
- UNEP FI responds to TCFD’s consultation on climate-related guidance
- WFE responds to TCFD consultation on climate-related metrics, targets and transition plans
- FCA Dear chair letter on design, delivery and disclosures of ESG and sustainable investment funds
- Occupational Pension Schemes (Climate Change Governance and Reporting) (Miscellaneous Provisions and Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Treasury Committee publishes responses to its ‘Net Zero and the future of green finance’ report
- Lawyers for Net Zero/Net Zero Lawyers Alliance launch climate change projects
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 22 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.