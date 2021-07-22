menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—22 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Beyond Brexit—Free trade deal with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway published
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 19 July 2021
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA publishes results of 2020 common supervisory action on EU MiFID II suitability requirements
  • ESMA consults on MiFID II remuneration guidelines
  • ESMA publishes report on MiFID II sanctions imposed by NCAs in 2020
  • European Commission adopts new rules for MiFID II ancillary activity exemption
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 22 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More