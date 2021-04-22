- Financial Services weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BCBS chair discusses the effectiveness of Basel III reforms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Treasury Committee asks UK banks for details on business current account openings
- Brexit
- House of Lords publishes amendments to Financial Services Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- MiFID II
- European Commission adopts corrections to MiFID II Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/565
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE launches its ‘Meeting Varied People’ initiative with speeches on diversity in market intelligence
- McGuinness sets out Commission’s strategy for retail financial services
- Commissioner McGuinness opens conference on supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- BCBS publishes 2021–2022 work programme and strategic priorities
- FCA announces ESG, information and digital appointments
- FCA publishes regulation round-up for April 2021
- FCA to publish 2021–2022 business plan in July 2021
- FCA updates John Glen on progress of its transformation programme
- Nausicaa Delfas appointed interim chief ombudsman and CEO of FOS
- UK Finance blog post says new Scottish Parliament should pass Moveable Transactions Bill
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA consults on fees and levies rates proposals for 2021–2022
- Prudential requirements
- ITS on EU CRR disclosures published in Official Journal
- PRA updates webpage on waivers and modifications of rules
- SRB publishes 2021 Resolution Planning Cycle Booklet
- SRB responds to Commission consultation on the bank crisis management and deposit insurance framework
- Corrigendum to EU CRR supervisory reporting ITS published in Official Journal
- Council of the EU begins written procedure on EU CRD IV RTS on staff categorisation
- EBA publishes final draft technical standards on methods of prudential consolidation under EU CRR
- EBA updates list of EU other systemically important institutions
- ECB publishes results of its Targeted Review of Internal Models
- FCA launches second consultation on new prudential regime for UK investment firms
- PRA publishes policy statement (PS8/21) on its approach to new and growing banks
- Risk management and controls
- US SEC awards over $50m to joint whistleblowers for alerting violations
- Financial crime
- JMLSG seeks views on proposed revisions to Sector 15 (Trade Finance) in Part II of its Guidance
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Investigative Powers of Prosecutors: Code of Practice) Order 2021
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Recovery of Listed Assets: Code of Practice) Regulations 2021
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Search, Seizure and Detention of Property: Code of Practice) (Northern Ireland) Order 2021
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Cash Searches: Code of Practice) Order 2021
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Investigations: Code of Practice) Order 2021
- ABN Amro to pay €480m to settle Dutch AML penalty
- Financial sanctions guidance shows subtle policy shift
- HMRC publishes breaches of MLR 2007 for 2020–2021 tax year
- OFSI publishes blog on UK OFSI licensing rules since leaving the EU
- SEC official says agency can help self-reporting companies dig up information, achieve 'closure' in US FCPA cases
- HSBC beats £118m Stanford bank Ponzi scheme claim
- Judgment Alert: Stanford International Bank Ltd (in liquidation) v HSBC Bank plc
- Consumer protection
- ECJ rules on interaction of national law with Directive 93/13/EEC on unfair terms in consumer contracts
- HM Treasury consults on proposals to regulate mini-bonds
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner criticises FCA’s handling of applicant’s complaint
- Civil Liability Act 2018 (Financial Conduct Authority) (Whiplash) Regulations 2021
- FCA issues statement on handling of Connaught complaints
- HM Treasury publishes details of LCF compensation scheme; FCA sets out its approach to assessing complaints
- Treasury Committee officially launches inquiry into lessons from Greensill Capital
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA announces that Business Loan Network Ltd has entered administration
- FCA fines and bans financial adviser for lacking honesty and integrity
- FCA orders FXVC to stop offering CFDs to UK customers
- FCA takes action against insurance broker for inadequate oversight of its appointed representatives
- Judgment Alert: Davis v Lloyds Bank plc
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Biscoe and another (as joint liquidators of Equitable Law Capital Ltd) v Milner and others
- Claims arising from a fraudulent investment scheme resulting in corporate insolvency (Biscoe (as joint liquidators of Equitable Law Capital Ltd) v Milner)
- Wood v Commercial First Business Ltd and other companies; Business Mortgage Finance 4 plc v Pengelly
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- BoE’s Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes paper on transition
- FMSB publishes spotlight review on back book LIBOR transition
- Regulation of capital markets
- European Commission seeks feedback on retail investment strategy
- Commission publishes report on mandatory disclosure of companies’ financial or non-financial information to the public
- Commission publishes speech by Dombrovskis at ECOFIN press conference
- Sunak updates on potential implementation of UK Listings Review recommendations
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA margin survey shows substantial rise in initial and variation margin for non-cleared derivatives
- ESMA report calls for additional efforts to improve EMIR data quality
- ISDA guidance published for OTC derivatives affected by holiday changes in Japan
- ISDA introduces 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions
- Trade associations urge BoE, FCA and HM Treasury to allow use of EEA UCITS as collateral in UK non-cleared derivatives business
- World Federation of Exchanges to hold 37th clearing and derivatives conference
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA publishes legal opinions on GMRA for 2021
- Banks and mutuals
- Advocate General advises CJEU that EBA rules on governance of banking products should be found invalid
- BoE updates the Money Markets Code to include ESG, coronavirus (COVID-19) and diversity issues
- Independent review into ring-fencing and proprietary trading launches call for evidence
- Investment funds and asset management
- Investment Association to include exchange traded funds in its sectors
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes prudential and structural data on the Islamic banking sector
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- ECJ: EU Consumer Credit Directive does not preclude national law on typeface in contracts
- PRA clarifies treatment of HM Treasury’s Mortgage Guarantee Scheme
- Regulation of insurance
- Solvency II: PRA publishes information on its approach and applicable regulations for year-end 2019
- EIOPA publishes ultimate forward rate for 2022
- EIOPA publishes opinion on supervision of climate change scenarios in ORSAs
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP (formerly Options Sipp UK LLP and Carey Pensions UK LLP) (Financial Conduct Authority intervening)
- Payment services and systems
- LSB updates the CRM Code to include governance and oversight requirements
- BoE publishes policy for omnibus accounts in RTGS
- European Payments Council puts together compilation of free reports on payments
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BoE publishes speech on its role in safely developing fintech in the UK
- ICO Innovation Hub provides advice during FCA’s TechSprint
- FCA CEO on the role of innovation in fintech, regulation and consumer protection
- HMT package of UK fintech proposals include FCA ‘scale box’, CBDC Taskforce, and capital markets reform
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities
- Financial institutions urged to announce action on climate change
- UNEP FI announcements on the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and net zero finance alliances for banks, insurers and asset owners
- Green Finance Institute to advise UK government on green taxonomy and net zero target
- CPD reports that 226 of the world’s 500 biggest companies use carbon pricing
- IE responds to EIOPA’s advice to the Commission on KPIs for the Taxonomy Regulation
- Call for UK and EU to link emission trading systems ahead of COP26
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 22 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
