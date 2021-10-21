- Financial Services weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BoE publishes report on the UK economy from its Citizens’ Panels
- MiFID II
- Delegated regulation on MiFID II ancillary activity exemption published in the Official Journal
- ESMA publishes compliance table on aspects of the MiFID II compliance function
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- European Commission 2022 work programme: financial services elements
- FSB announces new chairs for key committees
More...
- Anneli Tuominen sees digital finance, sustainable finance and CMU as challenges for EU securities markets
- Charles Randell to step down as FCA and PSR chair in Spring 2022
- FCA board minutes for 3 September 2021 published
- Council of the EU adopts decision to appoint Verena Ross as chair of ESMA
- EIOPA chair delivers statement at the annual ECON hearing
- BoE publishes final 2021/22 fee rates for FMI supervisory activity
- Prudential requirements
- PRA publishes policy statement on credit risk and the identification of the nature, severity, and duration of an economic downturn for IRB models
- EBA publishes final report and draft RTS on disclosure of investment policy under the IFR
- AFME position paper on limitations to capital buffers during COVID-19
- Amendments to ECB guideline on credit and credit risk data published in Official Journal
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) (Amendment) (Savings Provision) Regulations 2021
- PRA issues modification by consent of Capital Buffers rules
- BIS publishes updated progress report on Basel III implementation
- PRA publishes PS22/21, Implementation of Basel standards: Final rules.
- European Parliament publishes paper on prudential policy and proportionality in the US and euro area
- Financial stability
- Bank of England launches first public CCP supervisory stress test
- European Parliament ECON committee publishes report on impediments to resolvability
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): FSB chair speaks on lessons learned and future challenges
- ECB’s Andrea Enria discusses stress tests and bank resilience at ECON hearing
- SRB holds sixth annual conference on bank resolution and financial stability
- Risk management and controls
- FSB calls for greater convergence in cyber incident reporting
- EIOPA discusses the impact of cyber risks on the EU insurance industry
- FCA updates operational resilience webpage
- Financial crime
- Credit Suisse reaches global resolution agreement with UK FCA, US DoJ and SEC, and Swiss FINMA over financial crime due diligence failings
- Treasury Committee seeks explanation from FCA for delay in NatWest money laundering prosecution
- European Parliament motion for a resolution on the Pandora Papers: implications for combating money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance
- Law societies respond to economic crime levy draft legislation consultation
- FATF publishes Marcus Pleyer’s speech from fourth G20 meeting
- Key reminders for regulated firms following FCA-NatWest anti-money laundering case
- OFSI publishes 2020-2021 annual review
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- SEC’s top enforcer says admissions are back on the menu
- Consumer protection
- FCA survey examines attitudes of younger high-risk investors
- FCA publishes InvestSmart webpage and resources
- Conduct requirements
- FCA publishes data on financial promotions amended or withdrawn for 2021 Q3
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Compensation (London Capital & Finance plc and Fraud Compensation Fund) Bill
- Lords briefing examines the Compensation (London Capital & Finance plc and Fraud Compensation Fund) Bill
- FCA sets out information on Forthplus Pensions Limited in administration
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 165
- FOS webpages set out policy on compensation for distress or inconvenience
- Latest wave of PPI claims has come too late says RBS
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Deutsche Bank AG London v Comune di Busto Arsizio
- Ex-compliance chief denies misdirecting crypto-funds
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA publishes Q&As on the use of its UK BMR powers and its guidance on LIBOR wind-down
- LIBOR to SOFR switch date for interdealer trading conventions set for 8 November 2021
- FCA publishes PS21/13 LIBOR transition and the derivatives trading obligation
- ARRC recommends slowing USD LIBOR use now as year end approaches
- EBA highlights elevated benchmark rate transition risks
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- MaPS issues update on its tender for debt advice provision in England
- PRIIPs
- ECON publishes draft reports on Commission’s UCITS/PRIIPs KID proposals
- Regulation of insurance
- Notice increasing euro amounts in Solvency II published in Official Journal
- Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (UCITS Exemption) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for BI claims
- EIOPA backs reform of Solvency II climate rules
- Payment services and systems
- LSB’s head of insight speaks on tackling the challenges of APP scams
- EBA repeals guidelines on internet payments security under the former Payments Services Directive (PSD)
- Securities financing transactions
- FCA publishes update to the UK SFTR validation rules
- Banks and mutuals
- European Parliament adopts Directive on credit servicers, credit purchasers and the recovery of collateral
- EBA updates version 5.1 of its filing rules for supervisory reporting
- PRA writes to directors with feedback from annual assessment of credit union sector
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- NAO to investigate British Steel pension scheme
- FCA writes to further set of customers potentially entitled to DB advice compensation
- FCA executive director discusses effective pensions regulations
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA sends survey to pre-paid funeral plan providers
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines and bans Omar Hussein in relation to pension transfer advice
- German regulator probes operator of Bitcoin Buyer platform
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BoE publishes minutes of Artificial Intelligence Public-Private Forum held on 1 October 2021
- British asset manager wins signoff for bitcoin ETF
- G7 publishes public policy principles and statement on retail central bank digital currencies
- Sustainable finance
- UK government publishes Greening Finance and Sustainable Investing Roadmap
- ECB’s Frank Elderson calls on banks to act today on environmental targets
- FLA launches ‘Making Green Finance Mainstream’ manifesto
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance publishes progress report
- UK releases COP26 presidency programme
- Government publishes Net Zero Strategy with plans for 2050 net zero target
- NGFS publishes progress report on global supervisory and central bank climate scenario exercises
- City of London Corporation announces new 2040 net zero target for its investment portfolios
- ECB publishes methodology for 2022 climate stress test
- FSB welcomes TCFD disclosures progress report
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) consults on revisions to its target-setting protocol
- UNEP FI publishes updates on implementation of the Principles for Responsible Banking
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the LexisPSL Financial Services team for the week ending 21 October 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.