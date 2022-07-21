- Financial Services weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- HMT publishes the Financial Services and Markets Bill, feedback on the FRF Review and Mansion House speech by Nadhim Zahawi
- Sunak vows sweeping Brexit financial services reform
- EU financial regulation should be replaced with ‘coherent and agile approach’, UK's Zahawi says
- MiFID II
- ITS on the format of information to be reported by third-country branches under Article 41(3) of MIFID II published in Official Journal
- ESMA updates Q&As on MiFID II and EU MiFIR market structures topics
- ESMA updates three sets of Q&As
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice 101
- FCA highlights tackling credit card debt in its 2021/22 annual report
- FCA CEO responds to chancellor’s remit letters
- FCA announces website overhaul
- BoE: Anne Glover and Diana Noble reappointed to Court
- PRA and FSCS update memorandum of understanding
- FCA publishes speech by Rathi on future UK regulation and UK/US collaboration
- UK's legislative priorities up in the air until leadership race is run
- UK’s new finance industry minister pledges help to ‘thrive’ in inaugural speech
- ESMA publishes decision on conflicts of interest policy for non-staff
- Dormant assets
- Government consults on what causes should benefit from £738m Dormant Assets Scheme
- Prudential requirements
- PRA publishes consultation paper CP8/22 on remuneration of Material Risk Takers
- PRA/BoE publish index of prudential and resolution policy
- BoE’s Victoria Saporta discusses banks’ reluctance to use capital and liquidity buffers
- ISDA’s O’Malia discusses BCBS proposals for crypto capital requirements
- Financial stability
- BIS publishes paper on macro-financial stability frameworks
- ESRB NBFI Monitor shows 9.2% growth in total EU investment funds assets and OFIs
- Consumer protection
- ESMA article discusses development of key retail risk indicators for the EU single market
- Operational resilience
- BoE’s Nathanaël Benjamin discusses resilience challenges for investment banks
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2022
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding investments in relation to Russia
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022
- Enforcers issue alert on Russian sanction evasion methods
- EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
- Ukraine conflict—new sanctions proposal adopted to strengthen legal certainty
- Bill targeting online scams delayed after government shake-up
- Impact assessment for MLR amendments criticised by Regulatory Policy Committee
- Companies House intends to launch Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022
- Council of the EU renews terrorist list for a further six months
- CPS reports two scammers jailed for £20m pension fraud
- UK Supreme Court rules that fraud suspect can use funds for legal bill
- Irish regulator spots poor AML controls at online firms
- OFAC fines Amex for missing red flags about drug kingpin
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FOS appoints deputy chief ombudsman and chief operating officer
- FOS reports 33% decrease in insurance pricing complaints in 2021/2022
- UK financial services regulators respond to Complaints Commissioner annual report 2021/22
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines The TJM Partnership Limited £2m for failings in relation to cum-ex trading
- Former Execs of collapsed Co accuse FCA of hiding docs
- FCA information on 2022 fines updated
- Insolvency Service announces court decision to wind-up online broker after misleading investors
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- TSB hit with £800m class action over high-rate mortgages
- Markets and trading
- European Commission adopts EU MAR technical standards regarding SME growth markets
- ITS for format of insider lists and their updates under EU Market Abuse Regulation published in Official Journal
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ESMA’s Working Group on Euro RFRs discusses €STR, EURIBOR and LIBOR developments
- Regulation of capital markets
- HMT publishes outcome of the UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
- HMT launches Digitisation Taskforce
- LSEG announces new Capital Markets Industry Taskforce
- ESMA publishes revised guidelines on scope of EU CRA Regulation
- Regulation of derivatives
- Peer review of CCP supervision finds participating NCAs broadly meet ESMA’s expectations
- ISDA updates SIMM Governance Framework
- ESRB’s view regarding EMIR data quality issues and risks for financial stability
- Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs)
- FCA TPR/TMPR update on EEA UCITS PRIIPs disclosures
- Securities financing transactions
- ESMA updates three sets of Q&As
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out conditions under which nuclear and natural gas energy activities can be included in the list of economic activities covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in Official Journal
- FSB progress report on addressing climate risks says ‘encouraging progress’ has been made
- FCA asks government for power to regulate green data, ratings
- Financial Services Skills Commission updates its inclusion measurement guide
- TheCityUK research analyses global green finance between 2012 and 2021
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA TPR/TMPR update on EEA UCITS PRIIPs disclosures
- ESMA updates Q&As on fund management
- ESRB NBFI Monitor shows 9.2% growth in total EU investment funds assets and OFIs
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA’s credit information market study: interim report expected in September 2022
- Crowdfunding
- Commission adopts delegated and implementing regulations under EU Crowdfunding Regulation
- Regulation of insurance
- A look at the Solvency II insurance sector proposed reforms
- FOS reports 33% decrease in insurance pricing complaints in 2021/2022
- Payment services and systems
- HMT publishes consultation on payments regulation
- PSR publishes annual report and accounts for 2021-22
- Treasury Committee asks Visa and Mastercard for explanation of card transaction fee increases
- CPMI publishes article on setting up central bank liquidity bridges
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- DWP publishes response to consultation on the draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022
- PDP launches consultation on pensions dashboards standards
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECB’s Lagarde and Panetta outline the key principles of a digital euro
- IOSCO report aims to help emerging market jurisdictions set up innovation facilitators
- UK Finance publishes paper on commercial models of a potential UK retail CBDC
- GLEIF blog discusses role of LEIs in digital technologies and processes
- Responses to consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms published
- Binance fined €3.3m by Dutch for unauthorised trading
- ISDA’s O’Malia discusses BCBS proposals for crypto capital requirements
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 21 July 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
