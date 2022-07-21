LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • HMT publishes the Financial Services and Markets Bill, feedback on the FRF Review and Mansion House speech by Nadhim Zahawi
  • Sunak vows sweeping Brexit financial services reform
  • EU financial regulation should be replaced with ‘coherent and agile approach’, UK's Zahawi says
  • MiFID II
  • ITS on the format of information to be reported by third-country branches under Article 41(3) of MIFID II published in Official Journal
  • ESMA updates Q&As on MiFID II and EU MiFIR market structures topics
  • ESMA updates three sets of Q&As
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 21 July 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More