Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Financial Services weekly highlights—21 January 2021
Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
  • HMT amends policy paper with guidance on UK’s equivalence frameworks
  • JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
  • FCA updates information for retail investments firms in the UK post-Brexit
  • FCA, BoE and PRA enter into MoUs with European authorities in the areas of banking, insurance and occupational pensions
  • FMLC’s letter to HM Treasury on the Financial Services Bill 2019-21 and financial collateral and benchmarks
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 21 January 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More