- Financial Services weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
- HMT amends policy paper with guidance on UK’s equivalence frameworks
- JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
- FCA updates information for retail investments firms in the UK post-Brexit
- FCA, BoE and PRA enter into MoUs with European authorities in the areas of banking, insurance and occupational pensions
- FMLC’s letter to HM Treasury on the Financial Services Bill 2019-21 and financial collateral and benchmarks
- UK Finance blog discusses implications of the EU-UK TCA for financial services
- Financial Services Bill 2019-21 completes Commons stages
- Financial Services Bill 2019-21: House of Lords first reading
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 15 January 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AFME urges EU to bolster Europe’s equity and hybrid markets in coronavirus (COVID-19) support
- MaPS warns of rise in debt advice calls due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ACER announces update of its requirements for, and resumption of registration of, RRMs
- FCA publishes MoU with DWP and Money and Pensions Service
- European Commission announces new strategy for the EU’s economic and financial system
- Government publishes its response to consultation on expanding the dormant assets scheme
- ICO publishes analysis of personal data transfers from UK firms to US SEC
- Nikhil Rathi writes to FCA panels setting out current and future work plans
- Sheldon Mills discusses FCA’s plans in letter to Markets Practitioner Panel
- UK Finance blog predicts digitisation and coronavirus (COVID-19) will drive financial services trends in 2021
- Bank for International Settlements (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- ESAs publish final draft ITS on IGT and RC reporting templates under FICOD
- FCA reminds firms of their obligations to keep permissions up to date
- FCA says half of firms who used Gabriel have now migrated to RegData
- Prudential requirements
- EBA consults on CRD IV guidelines on calculating value of assets in the EU of the third-country groups
- ECA report finds SRM is missing key elements
- Treasury Committee approves Prudential Regulation Committee appointees
- Financial stability
- FSB publishes work programme for 2021
- Risk management and controls
- FCA publishes voluntary application for the imposition of requirements and written notice relating to whistleblowing
- Financial crime
- FATF says coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should be catalyst for adoption of RegTech
- HM Treasury updates AML guidance on understanding risks and taking action for trust or company service providers
- LSAG publishes updated anti-money laundering guidance for legal sector
- Barclays not liable for funds stolen by FCA impersonators
- Comment—in Deutsche Bank settlement, US prosecutors keep pushing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act boundaries
- MP vows to keep pushing tougher economic crime law
- Consumer protection
- FCA publishes summary of its 2020 work to tackle consumer harm in the investment market
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner publishes final reports on complaints against the FCA
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FinCEN fines Capital One $US 390m over AML violations
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Case C-567/20: Request for a preliminary ruling from the Općinski građanski sud u Zagrebu (Croatia) lodged on 29 October 2020—A. H. v Zagrebačka banka d.d. published in Official Journal
- Case T-257/20: Order of the General Court of 17 November 2020—González Calvet v SRB published in Official Journal
- Order of the General Court of 23 October 2020 in ZZ v ECB (Case T-741/18) published in Official Journal
- Dismissal of application to stay poaching claim in favour of arbitration proceedings upheld (Cantor v Jefferies)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- European Parliament adopts amendments to the Benchmarks Regulation
- FMLC response to FCA LIBOR consultation notes difficulties of ‘tough legacy’ contracts
- HMRC updates guidance on tax implications from withdrawal of LIBOR and other reforms
- ISDA’s O’Malia calls on firms to incorporate fallbacks ahead of 25 January 2021 ‘effective date’
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes links to national websites on notifying net short positions
- ISDA responds to Commission consultation on a European Single Access Point for company information
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA publishes erratum on the technical package for reporting framework 3.0 phase 1
- PRA proposes rule changes on identity verification for depositor protection
- BoE publishes scenario and further information on the 2021 bank stress test
- ECON agrees common EU NPL transfer standards
- ECB’s Édouard Fernandez-Bollo discusses the outlook for EU banks
- ECJ dismisses Latvian bank’s demand for repayment of contributions to Single Resolution Fund
- FCA publicises performance scorecards on personal current accounts
- Investment funds and asset management
- Analysing the Investment Association’s report on shareholder priorities for 2021
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA occasional paper details new approach for getting pawnbroking customers to collect surplus money
- FCA publishes portfolio letter to boards of debt purchasers, debt collectors and debt administrators
- Business interruption insurance
- The Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd and others
- Supreme Court rules in favour of policyholders in FCA’s coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (FCA v Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd and others)
- Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- FCA business interruption test case—consultation extended and update for policyholders
- FCA business interruption test case—quantum considerations
- Regulation of insurance
- First set of guidance enabling insurers to identify and disclose climate-related risks is published
- Insurance Europe publishes comments on planned European Single Access Point
- Pandemic, cyber and business interruption claims top Allianz poll of insurers’ fears for 2021
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA publishes defined benefit pension transfers market data October 2018-March 2020
- FCA publishes tool for assessing defined benefit pension transfer advice
- Payment services and systems
- HMT consults on insolvency changes for payment institutions and electronic money institutions
- New SEPA card standards published
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Lord Holmes sets out hopes and predictions for fintech in 2021
- Sustainable finance
- ESAs highlight Disclosure Regulation problem areas
- UNEP FI report analyses sustainable finance in the Arab region and makes policy recommendations
- ICMA responds to Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission consultation on sustainability disclosures
- Insurance Europe responds to IAIS consultation on the supervision of climate-related risks
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 21 January 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
