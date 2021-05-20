- Financial Services weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA’s statement on complaints handling during coronavirus (COVID-19) is no longer in force
- Brexit
- Comment—UK financial sector’s ‘fish for finance’ hopes miss the point
- EU Scrutiny Committee chair asks how proposed EU Directive on the resilience of critical entities interrelates with the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.
- FCA FOI response gives overview of firms using temporary permissions regime post-Brexit
- Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- CMA and ICO publish joint statement on relationship between competition and data protection
- European Parliament approves EIOPA and ESMA appointments
- EBA to hold high-level conference on EU financial integration
- Treasury Committee publishes correspondence from Lex Greensill and Lord Myners as part of its inquiry into Greensill Capital
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- European Commission seeks views on supervisory data strategy for financial services
- FCA completes move of firms and users to new data collection platform RegData
- Draft European Parliament decision to raise no objection to delegated regulation on ESMA’s supervisory fees
- EBA publishes annual supervisory convergence report for 2020
- FCA to review regulatory extension scheme after Greensill
- FCA ‘Dear CEO’ letter asks e-money firms to ensure customers understand how their money is protected
- Prudential requirements
- PRA asks for responses to CP9/21 to be resubmitted and extends deadline
- European Parliament endorses RTS on categorisation of staff for CRD IV remuneration policies
- BoE recognises bail-in of loans made by UK-incorporated SPV to Ukrainian bank
- Draft Parliament decision to raise no objection to EU CRD IV RTS on staff categorisation
- Financial stability
- EU money-laundering regulator to hold supervisory, intelligence functions, McGuinness says
- SRB publishes bi-annual reporting note to Eurogroup
- ECB’s May 2021 Financial Stability Review warns of uneven impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- SRB sets out blueprint for the crisis management and deposit insurance (CMDI) framework review
- ECB report warns of climate-related risks to financial stability
- Risk management and controls
- FCA clarifies its expectations regarding firms' compliance with EBA guidelines regarding legacy outsourcing arrangements
- Financial crime
- EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law
- European Parliament issues recommendation for second reading on the Council of the EU position at first reading with a view to the adoption of the ‘Pericles IV’ programme
- FSCS article discusses the rise of internet scams and the draft Online Safety Bill
- Four criminals sentenced for £1.2m fraudulent scam
- Gupta Family Group Alliance to be investigated by the SFO
- IAIS consults on updated Application Paper on money laundering and terrorist financing
- Online investment scam which defrauded victims of €30m dismantled
- SFO publishes its 2021–2022 business plan
- UK Finance announces organised criminal gang sentenced for £1.1m scam
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan
- FCA proposes to stop CMC phoenixing
- FSCS welcomes FCA proposals to tackle CMC phoenixing
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- ASA rulings—19 May 2021
- FCA FOI response provides enforcement data for firms between 2015 and 2020
- FCA FOI response reveals enforcement activity relating to senior managers
- FCA publishes speech on the rise in online scams
- FCA’s NatWest scrutiny suggests enforcement sea change
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Lord Chancellor gives speech during London International Disputes Week
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Markets and trading
- Financial Policy Committee member explores ways to enhance market resilience
- European Parliament confirms no objection to delegated regulation on trade repository fees
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- RFRWG recommends overnight SONIA as successor rate for fallbacks in bond documentation referencing GBP LIBOR
- ICE Benchmark Administration launches spread-adjusted GBP SONIA ‘beta’ settings
- ISDA publishes ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator for April 2021
- Regulation of capital markets
- World Federation of Exchanges publishes 2020 analysis of derivatives market
- EBA report looks at reliance on external credit ratings in Member States’ laws
- ECB announces it will supervise bank compliance with risk retention, transparency and resecuritisation requirements under EU Securitisation Regulation
- ESAs publish report on the implementation and functioning of the EU Securitisation Regulation
- ICMA publishes guide to definitions and best practice for bond pricing distribution
- Regulation of derivatives
- Ashley Alder discusses global derivatives regulation issues at ISDA AGM
- ISDA publishes 2021 SBS Protocol Agreement
- Information Statement issued by industry bodies sets out re-use risks and consequences
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB publishes Supervision Newsletter for May 2021
- SRB sets out blueprint for the crisis management and deposit insurance (CMDI) framework review
- EBA announces timings of EU-wide transparency exercise and Risk Assessment Report
- ECB adopts amending regulation on supervisory financial reporting under SSM
- PRA announces firms will not need to submit data for 2022 and 2023 benchmarking exercise for capital internal models
- Investment funds and asset management
- The Long-Term Asset Fund—a means of facilitating retail investment in alternative assets
- Upcoming regulatory initiatives impacting private fund managers
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- EBF outlines its position on Directive on Consumer Credit
- FCA consults on a new Consumer Duty
- UK Finance blogs discuss residential repossessions and potential support options
- Regulation of insurance
- Comment—UK insurers incite new dispute over calculations of businesses’ coronavirus (COVID-19) losses
- Ireland—Regulator urges insurers to do more on climate change
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA updates Treasury Committee on implementing pension guidance requirements
- Government launches consultation on new measures to combat pension scams
- PDP confirms timelines for pensions industry in third Progress Update Report
- Pensions Regulator and FCA seek information on pension savers’ decision-making
- Payment services and systems
- CMA publishes further responses to consultation on open banking oversight and governance
- John Glen, FCA, PSR and UK Finance make statements on access to cash
- PSR’s 2020 information notices regarding the monitoring of the fee cap in the EU Interchange Fee Regulation
- Pay.UK provides advanced notice of first Standards technical collateral publication
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BoE’s Jon Cunliffe discusses ‘public money’ and the potential for a CBDC
- Sustainable finance
- BoE’s Breeden discusses the role of financial services firms in getting to net zero
- McGuinness engages with European Parliament on EU taxonomy delegated act
- ISDA responds to ESA consultation on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- CLLS responds to BEIS climate-related financial disclosures consultation
- EBF responds to ESA’s consultation on SFDR RTS
- EFAMA responds to ESAs’ consultation on draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- ESMA SMSG publishes advice to the ESAs on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- ICMA AMIC issues ESG KPIs for auto-loans/leases ABS discussion paper
- ICMA AMIC responds to ESAs consultation on taxonomy disclosure
- ICMA publishes overview of taxonomies for sustainable finance and recommends criteria for success
- IE publishes response to ESA consultation on Taxonomy Regulation
- IMF blog sets out ‘urgent need’ for internationally agreed sustainability reporting standards
- UNEP FI announces ASCOR project to assess sovereign carbon performance
