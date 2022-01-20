- Financial Services weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes webpage on its borrowers in financial difficulty project
- EBA confirms coronavirus (COVID-19)-related reporting and disclosure requirements will continue until further notice
- Brexit
- FCA reminds TPR firms that they must meet regulatory standards to continue operating
- HM Treasury consults on adapting UK regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- HM Treasury publishes minutes of December 2021 Financial Inclusion Policy Forum meeting
- BoE publishes minutes of November 2021 meeting of the Reporting and Data Standards Transformation Board
- BoE to publish results of new Market Participants Survey from February 2022
- IOSCO report on good practices aims to foster co-operation through global supervisory colleges
- SRB extends call for tender for the provision of legal advice
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes updated compliance table on MiFID II compliance function guidelines
- EU MiFIR amending technical standards on transparency requirements for trading venues and investment firms as regards non-equity instruments
- Prudential requirements
- SRB discusses priority areas of work for 2022
- ECB publishes opinion on ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD
- FCA publishes webpage on MIFIDPRU Remuneration Code
- Risk management and controls
- IOSCO consults on measures to address risks from digitalisation of retail marketing and distribution
- FCA publishes webpage on MIFIDPRU Remuneration Code
- Financial crime
- Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 found still appropriate
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Consumer protection
- FCA publishes research findings on consumer warnings for high-risk investments
- ESAs publish draft programme for conference on consumer financial education
- Conduct requirements
- FCA consults on proposals to strengthen financial promotion regime
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- APPG asks FCA to reconsider response to independent review on IRHP mis-selling
- The Financial Ombudsman Service responds to the Treasury Committee on independent periodic review
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- UK financial regulator has 54 money-laundering probes ongoing, minister says
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- BAFT, ITFA and JPMorgan comment on industry adaptation to life after LIBOR
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes annual report on accepted market practices under EU MAR
- ESMA publishes guidelines compliance table on Alternative Performance Measures
- FCA announces temporary measures for the reporting of the short selling indicator in transaction reports
- ICMA announces that AMCC has published a report of the survey on corporate bond market microstructures and participant behaviours
- PRIIPs
- ESAs to hold public hearing on the EU PRIIPs Regulation
- Regulation of derivatives
- EU banks to get three-year extension of UK clearinghouse access, McGuinness says
- ESMA publishes updated methodology for peer reviews of CCP authorisation and supervision
- ISDA responds to proposed amendments to IFRS 13 disclosure requirements
- Sustainable finance & ESG
- Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- EU CSRD: EFAMA calls on policymakers to support the timeline for sustainability reporting standards
- Invest Europe to develop ESG reporting standard for private equity and venture capital firms
- NGFS appoints new chair and vice chair
- JBIC launches first fixed rate JBIC Green Bonds maturing 20 January 2027
- GLEIF blog post on how LEI datasets can enhance global sustainability initiatives and climate-aligned finance
- Banks and mutuals
- Ring-Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review Panel presents interim findings
- Commission publishes summary response to consultation on supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- EBF publishes updated European Interbank Compensation and Liquidity Management Guidelines
- ECON publishes draft report on banking union—annual report 2021
- ESRB ASC publishes report on digitalisation and the future of banking
- Eurogroup President announces process to be brought forward to progress Banking Union initiatives
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA faces balancing act in fixing markets for trading data
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes four working papers on the effectiveness of COVID-19 policy responses across Islamic finance
- IFSB public hearing on revised Standard on solvency requirements for takaful/retakaful
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA to hold public hearing on its draft retail investor protection advice to the Commission
- HoL Industry and Regulators Committee launches commercial insurance and reinsurance inquiry
- IAIS sets out workplan for 2022–2023
- Re Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Ltd
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Work and Pensions Committee publishes report urging more support for savers
- Payment services and systems
- EPC consults on [Instant] Euro One-Leg Out Credit Transfer Arrangement Rulebook
- Card payments for businesses: PSR says it has not seen evidence to warrant increases in fees
- Danish FSA publishes Commission’s view on compatibility of PAD with charging negative interest rates on payment accounts
- EBA publishes discussion paper on payment fraud data
- PSR announces fines against five companies for cartel behaviour in the prepaid cards market
- PSR sets out priorities in new five-year strategy
- Competition in financial services
- FG15/8: FCA updates guidance on competition powers and procedures
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS announces successful test integration of wholesale CBDC settlement with commercial banks
- ECB speech on the digital transformation of the European banking sector
- Economic Affairs Committee report says there is ‘no convincing case’ for CBDCs
- GDF calls on agencies for greater co-regulation and co-ordination within the global crypto and digital assets sector
- HMT announces government plans to strengthen rules on misleading cryptoasset promotions
- ISDA CEO discusses work to develop contractual standards for crypto derivatives
- Operational resilience
- IOSCO seeks views on lessons learned on operational resilience of regulated entities during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Bank recovery and resolution
- EBA publishes final resolvability guidelines and consults on transferability guidelines
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 20 January 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
