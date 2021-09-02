- Financial Services weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Visa and LCH’s UK-based systems removed from EU database after Brexit
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Bailey responds to Treasury’s 2021 recommendations for Prudential Regulation Committee
- Huw Pill appointed BoE chief economist and executive director for monetary analysis
- Petra Hielkema starts new role as EIOPA chair
- BIS publishes research paper on global lending conditions and international co-ordination of financial regulation policies
- FSB publishes financial statements for 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA publishes list of pre-paid funeral plan providers with application status
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA issues update on delays in processing approved person applications
- Financial stability
- ESMA’s second risk report of 2021 highlights danger of market corrections
- ESRB publishes EU NBFI Risk Monitor 2021
- BIS and the Financial Stability Institute publish summary of step-in risk guidelines
- Financial crime
- FCA reminds firms of potential financial crime risks linked to Afghanistan
- TI-UK responds to Law Commission consultation on corporate criminal liability
- FATF publishes updated consolidated assessment ratings table
- Prudential requirements
- Cross-border banks may be penalised under market-based tweaks to G-SIB rules
- Updated ESRB Decision to reflect CRD V and EU CRR II changes published in Official Journal
- Risk management and controls
- ECB opinion on a regulation on digital operational resilience published in Official Journal
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Another shot across the bow for unregulated introducers (Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd and others)
- How SEC’s policy pivot supports whistleblowers
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Barclays sued again by mortgage company over securities debt
- Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- LSTA publishes Term SOFR concept document in light of ARRC recommendations
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA updates guide to national rules on notifications of major holdings under the Transparency Directive
- RTS on regulatory cooperation under EU Securitisation Regulation published in Official Journal
- ESMA updates list of designated authorities, payment systems and securities settlement systems
- FCA and Financial Services Agency of Japan to co-operate on CRA supervision and enforcement
- ICMA supports HM Treasury proposal to exclude debt securities from power to block listings on national security grounds
- CLLS responds to proposed power to block listings on national security grounds
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA to hold hearing on its CCP recovery mandate consultations
- ISDA publishes August 2021 ‘In Review’ and updates OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- ISDA publishes guidance note on Article 31 of the EU/UK Margin RTS as applied to a Taiwanese counterparty
- Banks and mutuals
- BoE staff working paper on contingent convertible bonds increases banks’ risk appetite
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes research paper on macroprudential tools for Islamic banking
- IFSB publishes second set of country-level prudential and structural data for the takāful sector
- IFSB to hold online event on digital transformation risks for Islamic financial institutions
- IFSB 2021 summit will focus on digital transformation in Islamic finance
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- EDPS publishes opinion on Commission's proposed consumer credit directive
- Securities financing transactions
- ISLA publishes 15th edition of its Securities Lending Market Report
- Crowdfunding platforms
- FCA publishes ‘Dear Board of Directors’ letter to loan-based P2P crowdfunding platforms
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA publishes information for customers of Professional Construction Risks Ltd
- IAIS publishes application paper on macroprudential supervision under ICP 24
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA confirms periodic review of pension transfers redress guidance in FG17/9
- FCA issues customer guidance as DAC Pensions Limited enters liquidation
- Payment services and systems
- UK contactless payment limit to rise to £100 from 15 October 2021
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission publishes final study for integration of ESG factors into banking
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 2 September 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Brexit, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
