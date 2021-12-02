LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • BoE and FCA’s joint programme for transforming data collection launches request for input
  • ESAs announce composition of their new Board of Appeal
  • FCA publishes minutes of October 2021 board meeting
  • PRA publishes discussion paper on planned updates to Rulebook website
  • ESMA risk dashboard shows risk levels unchanged at a high level
  • FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 93
  • FCA says changes to its decision-making processes will speed up decisions on consumer harm
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 2 December. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

