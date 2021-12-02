- Financial Services weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE and FCA’s joint programme for transforming data collection launches request for input
- ESAs announce composition of their new Board of Appeal
- FCA publishes minutes of October 2021 board meeting
- PRA publishes discussion paper on planned updates to Rulebook website
- ESMA risk dashboard shows risk levels unchanged at a high level
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 93
- FCA says changes to its decision-making processes will speed up decisions on consumer harm
More...
- SRB publishes 2022 work programme
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA consults on 2022/23 fees proposals
- Prudential requirements
- Commission issues call for evidence for review of macroprudential rules to limit systemic risk
- EBA publishes sample of banks participating in its mandatory Basel III monitoring exercise
- SRB chair outlines 2022 plans in ECON speech
- SRB publishes guidance on solvent wind-down (SWD) of trading books
- Commission launches targeted consultation on improving the EU’s macroprudential framework for the banking sector
- FSB publishes report on good practices for G-SIB crisis management groups
- Amendments to ITS on benchmarking of internal models under EU CRD IV published in Official Journal
- FCA publishes PS21/17: A new UK prudential regime for MiFID investment firms
- EBA publishes final draft RTS for calculating risk weighted exposure amounts for exposures towards collective investment undertakings
- MiFID II
- FCA policy statement PS21/20 makes changes to UK MiFID’s conduct and organisational requirements
- Risk management and controls
- FSCB partners with the FSSC to measure employee experiences of inclusion
- TheCityUK publishes vision of ‘high wage, high skill’ economy powered by financial and related professional services
- PRA consults on changes to operational resilience rules
- Financial crime
- Council of EU adopts position on extending the scope of EU WTR2 to cryptoassets
- ECB opines on proposed regulation extending traceability requirements to cryptoasset transfers
- Europol action leads to 1803 money laundering arrests
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- FATF webinar on proliferation financing risk assessment and mitigation
- The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- Best practices in preparation for FCPA enforcement surge
- Government rests hope of tackling fraud on advertising programme
- Many crypto companies are failing to meet AML rules, FCA says
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA’s CMC fee cap to come into force on 1 March 2022
- Consumer fund pays out to investors after minibond scandal
- Lender says it faces collapse if restructuring not approved
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA issues consumer warning about Grosvenor Associates Ltd
- FCA imposes £624k fine for lapses in financial crime controls
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Engineering giant hits back at NatWest in US$5m fraud suit
- Bank Sepah v Overseas Financial Ltd and another company
- Forex firm must pay HSBC US$11m for 'contrived' fraud suit
- Judgment Alert: Re Prudential Assurance Co Ltd and another company [2021] EWHC 3152 (Ch)
- Financial stability
- ESRB publishes reports on macroprudential stance
- FSB and BIS to hold virtual event on 10th anniversary of the ‘Key attributes of effective resolution regimes’
- SRB updates its guidance on operational continuity in resolution
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ARRC welcomes Refinitiv’s USD IBOR institutional cash fallbacks
- ISDA summarises impact of benchmark cessation on regulatory reporting
- LSTA publishes Fed's response to questions on the Supervision and Regulation Letter
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA to publish CSD information on trading venues with the highest turnover for bonds
- ICMA publishes survey results of European repo market showing outstandings of EUR 8,726bn at half year
- CPMI and IOSCO publish discussion paper on access to central clearing and portability
- ICMA launches its latest European repo market survey
- ICMA welcomes delay to the EU CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- Commission adopts CMU legislative proposals on AIFMD, ELTIF, EU MIFIR consolidated tape and European Single Access Point
- Regulation of derivatives
- FCA and BoE consult on changes to UK EMIR reporting requirements, data quality and registration of trade repositories
- Banks and mutuals
- BCR publishes 2020/21 annual report and updates on Alternative Remedies Package fund recipients
- FCA urged to take a tougher line on demutualisation
- Investment funds and asset management
- AIFMD II—an evolution not a revolution at round 1
- ESMA updates Q&As on the application of the EU UCITS Directive
- ESMA’s Natasha Cazenave discusses CMU and climate transition for the asset management industry
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA lays Mortgage Prisoner Review before Parliament
- Regulation of insurance
- BoE governor speaks on Solvency II review
- EIOPA issues supervisory statement on value for money in unit-linked market
- EIOPA publishes Q&As on the EU IDD
- IAIS publishes 2021 GIMAR
- EIOPA publishes methodological framework for stress-testing IORPs
- PRA’s Charlotte Gerken discusses the review of Solvency II and delivering sustainable investment
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- EIOPA publishes advice to Commission on pensions awareness-raising tools
- FCA publishes PS21/21 with final rules on the stronger nudge to pensions guidance
- ICO issues £140,000 fine for illegal pension cold calls
- FCA consults on plans to help non-workplace pension customers save for their retirement
- Payment services and systems
- EPC publishes SRTP Scheme Rulebook 2021 change proposal submission document
- LINK announces roll-out of ‘Cashback Without Purchase’ initiative
- EPC publishes version 2.0 of the SRTP scheme rulebook
- FCA publishes PS21/19 on changes to SCA-RTS and related guidance
- PSR publishes Autumn 2021 quarterly update
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Bank of London opens its doors with US$1.1bn valuation
- Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum launches technology horizon scanning programme
- European Parliament and Council agree pilot regime based on DLT
- Law Commission concludes that the law of England & Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts
- Competition in financial services
- Mastercard and Visa denied opportunity to defend part of UK MIF damages actions
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- FRC publishes report on effective stewardship reporting
- ISDA issues paper on legal implications of voluntary carbon credits
- ISDA publishes paper on regulatory frameworks for sustainability-linked derivatives
- ESMA publishes Commission corrigendum to answers to ESAs’ questions on SFDR application
- European Commission to delay application of SFDR RTS until 2023
- Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance publishes paper on scaling blended finance
- ECB’s Frank Elderson discusses role of the courts in tackling climate change
- The Green Finance Institute launches online Green Mortgages Hub
- LexTalk®Financial Services: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 2 December. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.