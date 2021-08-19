- Financial Services weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FSB to hold webinar on its interim ‘lessons learnt’ report
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on MiFID II/MiFIR market data obligations
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ECB and SEC sign MoU on security-based swap entities
- Prudential requirements
- German regulator eyes bank reserves after tax fraud ruling
- European Commission adopts RTS supplementing EU IFD on MRTs, variable remuneration and subjecting investment firms to the EU CRR
- Financial stability
- FSB publishes responses to its consultation on enhancing money market fund resilience
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FSB to hold webinar on its interim ‘lessons learnt’ report
- Risk management and controls
- Dancing to the EU’s tune — why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
- Financial crime
- Delivery texts top ‘smishing’ scams amid pandemic
- European Commission extends feedback period for AML/CFT proposals
- SFO’s cash haul doesn’t curb questions about its direction
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Former IT execs deny FCA charges over misleading investors
- High Court shuts down mini-bond companies following Insolvency Service investigation
- The FCA and fraud—the story of a reluctant prosecutor
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Consumers win OK for £14bn Mastercard antitrust class action
- Top UK court simplifies test for advisers’ duty of care
- Markets and trading
- GFXC publishes guidance and disclosure templates for last look trading
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ESMA publishes minutes of 1 July 2021 meeting of working group on euro risk-free rates
- Five EU Benchmarks Regulation RTS published in Official Journal
- ARRC welcomes Refinitiv USD IBOR Cash Fallbacks prototype launch
- BoE publishes Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates minutes for July 2021
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA publishes EU BRRD Article 55 Bail-In Amendment Agreements
- Banks and mutuals
- Bank remuneration: EBA publishes high earners report for 2019
- Banking Competition Remedies announces details of Capability and Innovation Fund Pool F
- ECB publishes supervision newsletter for August 2021
- CMA publishes results of its latest bank customer satisfaction survey
- EBA publishes annual report on resolution colleges for 2020
- EU BRRD technical standards on resolution stays published in Official Journal
- ISDA publishes EU BRRD Article 55 Bail-In Amendment Agreements
- Investment funds and asset management
- Comment—money-market funds prepare pushback against reform efforts after coronavirus (COVID-19) chaos
- IOSCO finds ETFs were resilient during coronavirus (COVID-19) market stresses
- UK private equity firms pledge climate goals for sector
- Crowdfunding
- FCA Dear CEO letter sets out expectations of investment-based crowdfunding firms
- Islamic finance
- IFSB issues Islamic Financial Services Industry Stability Report 2021
- The 2nd IFSB CEO’s forum will be held online on 18 August 2021
- Regulation of insurance
- CLLS publishes consultation response on amending insurer insolvency arrangements
- FCA makes minor changes to its rules on general insurance pricing practices
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data
- EU Solvency II ITS published in Official Journal
- PRA Dear CFO letter introduces Solvency II qualitative questionnaire
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA win fires warning shot to sector on pension middlemen
- Payment services and systems
- European Parliament sets out amendments to proposed DLT pilot regime regulation
- Open Banking Implementation consults on version 3.1.9 of the OBIE Standard
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Global banks launch open finance challenge
- Virus, regulatory initiatives spark US$24.5bn UK fintech boom
- Sustainable finance
- Which? survey rates UK savings providers on sustainability criteria
- ICMA responds to IOSCO consultation on sustainability-related expectations in asset management
