Financial Services weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FSB to hold webinar on its interim ‘lessons learnt’ report
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on MiFID II/MiFIR market data obligations
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • ECB and SEC sign MoU on security-based swap entities
  • Prudential requirements
  • German regulator eyes bank reserves after tax fraud ruling
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 19 August 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

