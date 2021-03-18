- Financial Services weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK
- Sam Woods discusses Solvency II and the shape of UK regulation post-Brexit
- European Commission’s McGuinness discusses derivatives clearing post-Brexit at FIA event
- ISDA responds to HM Treasury consultation on the UK Overseas Framework
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Andrea Enria discusses role of EU banks in coronavirus recovery
- Coronavirus—AFME paper suggest role for securitisation in ESG financing
- Coronavirus—EIF and Raiffeisenbank sign €85m guarantee agreement to support SMEs during pandemic
- Coronavirus—FCA updates statement on consultation on duty of care requirements
- ESMA’s latest TRV report examines coronavirus impact and crypto-asset risks
- European Parliament study suggests tailored approach to NPL resolution after coronavirus crisis
- FCA coronavirus business interruption test case—list of affected policies
- HMT and BoE update on Covid Corporate Financing Facility
- SRB’s Elke König discusses coronavirus and the EU’s financial stability architecture
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Caroline Wayman to leave the FOS
- Comment—BoE, FCA oversight body on the cards as UK banks push for regulatory accountability
- EBA consults on proposed strengthening of the stress test framework for deposit guarantee schemes
- FCA’s Schooling Latter discusses future regulation of the UK’s wholesale financial markets
- IA publishes report on ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management
- PRA publishes final policy on holding company regulatory transaction fees
- Women in Finance Charter review reports progress made in gender inclusion
- Prudential requirements
- Amended ECB decision on reporting of credit institution funding plans published in OJ
- EBA seeks views on technical elements for the implementation of the alternative standardised approach for market risk
- ITS on specific reporting requirements for market risk under EU CRR published in Official Journal
- Delegated regulation amending EU CRR with regard to the alternative standardised approach for market risk published in Official Journal
- UK Finance blog suggests ways to make MREL regime more proportionate for mid-tier firms
- EBA decision will make Basel III monitoring mandatory from December 2021
- EBA publishes its annual assessment of the consistency of internal model outcomes for 2020
- EBA publishes report on liquidity coverage ratio implementation in the EU
- Financial crime
- FATF report highlights trade-based money laundering risk indicators
- EBA consults on revised guidelines on risk-based supervision of credit and financial institutions’ AML/CFT compliance
- FCA adds bite to AML regime with 1st criminal charges
- FCA brings its first criminal prosecution for alleged breaches of MLR 2007
- KBR ruling won’t kill UK fraud investigations, says SFO’s Osofsky
- RBS sued as currency investor firm targets more banks
- Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Two men jailed in connection to money laundering through ‘smishing’ scam
- Consumer protection
- FCA sets out firms’ advertising and consumer contract responsibilities in the funeral plan sector
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner says FCA needs to apply confidentiality restrictions correctly
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 158
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies
- FCA update on supervisory intervention on interest rate hedging products
- FCA announces restrictions placed on Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd
- Motor finance provider Raedex Consortium Limited enters administration
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Case Tracker for Civil Appeals (updated to indicate that Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd and others [2020] EWHC 1673 (Ch) and Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd and others [2020] EWHC 2175 (Ch) will be heard on 7 July 2021)
- Morley (trading as Morley Estates) v Royal Bank of Scotland plc
- The meaning of deliberate concealment under section 32 of the Limitation Act 1980 (Canada Square v Potter)
- FOS awaits decision over Provident Personal Credit Limited scheme of arrangement
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Benchmarks transition: FMLC responds to HMT consultation on a ‘safe harbour’ for legacy contracts
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA announces that it is to allow the decision on reporting of net short positions of 0.1% and above to expire
- European Commission seeks views on progress of supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- Fifteen trade associations ask for postponement of EU CSDR settlement discipline regime implementation
- Guidance note for developing government local currency bond markets
- ICMA says algorithmic trading in bond markets does not have the same systemic risk or disruption potential as in equity markets
- BoE publishes minutes of FX Joint Standing Committee meetings
- ESMA publishes guidelines on credit rating disclosure requirements under EU CRAR
- Regulation of derivatives
- Cleared derivatives: FIA survey respondents expect trading volume to continue rising in 2021
- Derivatives Service Bureau announces timeline for 2021 work programme consultation
- European Commission’s McGuinness discusses derivatives clearing post-Brexit at FIA event
- ISDA consultation response endorses Commission’s proposals for ESAP
- ISDA launches SBS Top Up Protocol to help compliance with SEC Dodd-Frank Rules
- ISDA responds to HM Treasury consultation on the UK Overseas Framework
- European Commission proposes to extend EMIR clearing exemption for pension scheme arrangements
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA consults on guidelines for institutions and resolution authorities on improving resolvability
- EBA discussion paper seeks views on the feasibility of an integrated reporting system
- EBA revises list of ITS validation rules on supervisory reporting
- EBF responds to European Commission’s consultation on establishment of the ESAP
- UK Finance blog suggests banks should tackle climate change via lending decisions
- UNEP FI launches Civil Society Advisory Body of the Principles for Responsible Banking
- Regulation of insurance
- Sam Woods discusses Solvency II and the shape of UK regulation post-Brexit
- IE responds to EIOPA supervisory statement on the own risk and solvency assessment
- Insurance Europe urges Commission to deviate from EIOPA advice on Solvency II review
- Payment services and systems
- Commission publishes roadmap on an EU-wide instant payments scheme
- Council of the EU publishes ‘I/A’ Item Note concerning retail payments strategy
- European Commission extends application date for the selection of members of the PSMEG
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS Working Papers No 931: The fintech gender gap
- Better Finance publishes feedback to the European Commission's proposal for a Common Digital Plan
- ECON publishes amendments to draft report on a pilot regime for DLT-based market infrastructures
- EPC updates guidelines on cryptographic algorithms usage and key management
- The Kalifa Review of UK fintech report
- Sustainable finance
- AFME propose Transition Framework for EU Taxonomy Regulation
- BEIS opens Emissions Trading Scheme free allocation consultation
- EFAMA publishes market insight report on ESG investing in the UCITS market
- ESAs consult on draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- TISA launches good practice guide on responsible and sustainable investing
