- Financial Services weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- Andrew Bailey discusses the benefits of a global financial system and the UK’s role
- European Scrutiny Committee lists files it will continue to scrutinise
- Recognised Auction Platforms (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Comment—UK finance industry can only watch as EU absorbs London stock trading
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Council of the EU adopts targeted changes to EU MiFID II and EU Prospectus Regulation
- European Parliament agrees coronavirus (COVID-19)-related changes to EU Prospectus Regulation and EU MiFID II
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA Financial Lives survey finds over a quarter of UK adults with low financial resilience
- FCA consultation on cancellations and refunds
- ESRB report examines the financial stability implications of COVID-19 support measures
- IOSCO publishes report on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) government support on credit ratings
- MiFID II
- Board of Supervisors delegates some position limit powers to ESMA chair
- FinDatExplatform launches interim version of the European MiFID template for ESG/SFDR principles
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- EIOPA publishes its 2021 Supervisory Convergence Plan
- Amending delegated regulation on SRB’s supervisory fees published
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- PRA publishes letter to banking and insurance iNEDs on issues and risks
- Prudential requirements
- Commission publishes amending RTS on methodology identifying G-SIIs
- European Commission reports on leverage ratio buffer for O-SIIs and total exposure measure under CRR II
- EBA consults on draft ITS on supervisory disclosure under the Investment Firms Directive
- EBA consults on guidance for competent authorities to assess breaches of the large exposure limits
- EBA publishes final guidelines on the alternative treatment of ‘tri-party repurchase agreements’ for large exposures
- PRA publishes CP5/21, Implementation of Basel standards
- BoE publishes solvency stress test 2021 scenario for banks and building societies not part of concurrent testing
- SRB publishes MREL risk dashboard for the Q3 2020 reporting period
- Risk management and controls
- UK Finance publishes paper on building digital trust through cyber transformation
- World Federation of Exchanges responds to Commission consultation on a Digital Operational Resilience Act
- Financial crime
- FATF publishes table of assessment ratings
- Proceedings begin against allegedly fraudulent and insider dealing brothers
- FCA trial commences against two men accused of insider dealing
- Stockbroker charged with money laundering makes first court appearance
- ECJ eases self-incrimination worries in market abuse probes
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Business Banking Resolution Service launches
- Office of the Complaints Commissioner decision sets out limits to its investigatory powers
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Credit Suisse pays $US 600m to settle toxic RMBS case
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Regulation amending EU Benchmarks Regulation published in Official Journal
- HM Treasury consults on possible legal safe harbour for parties affected by wind-down of critical benchmarks
- RFR Working Group publishes paper on potential methodology for a replacement for GBP LIBOR ISR
- UK Finance publishes practical guide to LIBOR transition
- Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates publishes responses to two Euribor fallback consultations
- EMMI warns Eonia users to accelerate their transition to the €STR
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA issues warning on the risks of social media-driven share trading
- European Commission launches targeted consultation on EU Settlement Finality Directive
- European Commission launches targeted consultation on the EU Financial Collateral Directive
- AFME calls for more pragmatic approach to mandatory buy-ins in CSDR review
- ECJ advocate general issues preliminary ruling on Prospectus Directive Articles 3(2) and 6
- GLEIF publishes issuance and infrastructure models for verifiable LEI
- London Stock Exchange issued AIM annex document
- UK Finance welcomes review of listings regime and makes recommendations
- Regulation of derivatives
- Delegated acts amending EMIR margin and clearing requirements published in Official Journal
- ISDA CEO announces digital regulatory reporting initiative for OTC derivatives
- WFE publishes research working paper on procyclicality of CCP margin models
- Banks and mutuals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Parliament briefing looks at regulation of NPLs
- ESMA submits interpretation questions on TLTRO III to the IFRS
- PRA seeks update from firms on their implementation of IFRS Expected Credit Losses recommendations
- SRB chair says banks should prepare now for a difficult 2021
- ECB publishes Supervision Newsletter for February 2021
- Trilogues set to begin on the proposed EU directive on credit servicers, credit purchasers and the recovery of collateral
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA issues call for fund experts to join consultative stakeholder group
- FCA issues statement following Neil Woodford’s comments on his future business plans
- HM Treasury’s review of the UK funds regime—a call for input
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- CMA adds Summary of Borrowing template to its guidance on the Payday Lending Market Investigation Order 2015
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EIOPA paper discusses ways to improve the insurability of business interruption risk
- FCA business interruption test case—submissions to the Supreme Court on draft declarations
- ABI director discusses lessons learned from the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case
- EIOPA chair speaks on how the insurance and pensions sector can mitigate global risks
- Insurance Europe paper discusses liability and artificial intelligence
- Insurance Europe responds to IAIS consultation on liquidity metrics
- Insurance Europe says digital levy would mean higher costs for insurance
- Ireland—last orders—will the FBD ‘test cases’ be the last word on business interruption claims?
- Lloyd’s warns insurers over cost of major cyberattack
- Regulation of pensions
- DWP announces ‘Landmark moment for UK pensions’ as Pensions Schemes Bill receives Royal Assent
- Payment services and systems
- Commission Decision extending operation of the Payment Systems Market Expert Group published in Official Journal
- EESC opinion on the proposed EU regulation on cross-border payments in the Union published in the Official Journal
- PSR publishes consultation papers on APP scam and interbank payment protections
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA’s Zeng discusses the potential of digital ID for financial services
- Sustainable finance
- Chancellor calls for climate and nature considerations in first UK G7 Meeting
- Frank Elderson explores role of the ECB in addressing climate change
- UNEP FI publishes three climate risk analysis reports
- Government invests £10m for new world-class green finance research hubs
- ICMA publishes new Q&As on sustainability-linked bonds
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance issues call to asset managers on blended finance vehicles
- P.R.I.M.E. Finance—sustainability and ESG in a pandemic
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 February 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
