- Financial Services weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- FCA provides updates for TPR firms with regards to landing slots and failing to meet FCA expectations
- Bailey writes to Treasury Committee following questions on the Future Regulatory Framework
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- City, lawyers weigh fixes to financial services bill
- TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
- FSB publishes annual financial report 2021-22
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
More...
- FCA issues clarification on Enhanced Scope SM&CR Regime
- Competition in financial services
- CMA letter to RBSG on two breaches of the Retail Banking Order
- CMA revokes directions to RBS made under Payment Protection Insurance Market Investigation Order 2011
- Prudential requirements
- European Commission adopts EU CRR Delegated Regulation on alternative standardised approach for market risk
- European Commission adopts RTS on calculation of gross jump-to-default amounts under EU CRR
- Financial stability, recovery and resolution
- Actions brought by Société Générale, BNP Paribas and others against SRB published in Official Journal
- Commission publishes report on CCP write-down and resolution
- FSB publishes responses to consultation on financial resources and tools for CCP resolution
- European General Court finds that a resolution made under SRM Regulation is compatible with Charter on Fundamental Rights
- European Parliament briefing considers role of journalism in maintaining financial stability
- Risk management and controls
- FSCB launches new diversity data programme
- CISI survey says banter is negatively impacting 97% of financial services professionals, while HR departments have an image problem
- Financial crime and sanctions
- FCA consults on major changes to OPBAS sourcebook
- JMLSG publishes revisions to Part II, Sector 11 (Motor Finance) of its Guidance
- OFSI publishes reporting obligations webinar
- SFO reports 14-year jail sentence for investment manager
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding energy in Mongolia
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- BBRS reminds businesses they have six months remaining to register unresolved historical banking complaints
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Watchdog fines Lloyds bank offshoot for AML breaches
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Property mogul can’t appeal RBS loan claim to top court
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ISDA CEO sets out case for narrowing the scope of the EU BMR
- FCA urges issuers and bondholders to transition out of LIBOR
- FIA, ISDA and associated bodies update their EU BMR recommendations
- Regulation of capital markets
- IOSCO World Investor Week to promote investor education and investor protection worldwide
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance
- ECB opinion on proposed establishment and functioning of ESAP published in Official Journal
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA publishes latest ‘IQ’ article on the importance of close-out netting
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- BoE publishes form IPA PWD (Statistical Forms Taxonomy 1.3.0)
- FRC seeks views on draft version of 2023 Taxonomy Suite
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB’s Anneli Tuominen discusses crisis preparedness
- CMA publishes latest survey results for bank service quality
- Islamic finance
- IFSB issues Islamic Financial Services Industry Stability Report 2022
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Supreme Court refuses permission to appeal CA judgment on service of default notice under Consumer Credit Act
- European Parliament publishes article on updating consumer credit rules in a digital world
- Payment services and systems
- Commission adopts amended RTS on SCA and CSC under PSD2
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Pension body failing to record reasons for scam referrals
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Fintech faces new compliance and enforcement challenges
- Crypto.com gets watchdogs go-ahead for UK operation
- Crypto crash ushers in sunny spell for UK claims, lawyers say
- BoE publishes minutes from July 2022 CBDC Engagement Forum
- FCA publishes four notification forms for controllers of cryptoasset firms
- FCA updates Regulatory Sandbox webpages setting out firms accepted for 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 August 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.