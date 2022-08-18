LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • FCA provides updates for TPR firms with regards to landing slots and failing to meet FCA expectations
  • Bailey writes to Treasury Committee following questions on the Future Regulatory Framework
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • City, lawyers weigh fixes to financial services bill
  • TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
  • FSB publishes annual financial report 2021-22
  • Authorisation, approval and supervision
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 August 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

